Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 4

Below are the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 4.

* * *

Highlights

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Arlington 36: Britt Nielsen led the 1-0 Bluejays with 10 points.

Elkhorn South 65, Grand Island 35: Lindsey Gruwell and Lauren Kohl combined for 35 points for the Storm.

Fremont 69, Millard West 46: Iowa commit Taylor McCabe scored 20 as the third-ranked Tigers (1-1) pulled away from a two-point lead at halftime. Libby Hoffman paced the Wildcats (0-2) with 15 points.

Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Wahoo Neumann 37: Bailey Kissinger and Addie Kirkegaard combined for 38 points for the Hawkettes.

Malcolm 44, Auburn 33: Allyssa Fortik and Diamond Sedlak combined for 39 points for the Clippers, who had a 28-5 edge in final 11 minutes.

Millard South 57, Bellevue West 55: Chloe Lemon made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the top-ranked Patriots.