 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 4
0 comments
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 4
topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 4

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the preseason Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings, by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.

Below are the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 4.

* * *

Highlights

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Arlington 36: Britt Nielsen led the 1-0 Bluejays with 10 points.

Elkhorn South 65, Grand Island 35: Lindsey Gruwell and Lauren Kohl combined for 35 points for the Storm.

Fremont 69, Millard West 46: Iowa commit Taylor McCabe scored 20 as the third-ranked Tigers (1-1) pulled away from a two-point lead at halftime. Libby Hoffman paced the Wildcats (0-2) with 15 points.

Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Wahoo Neumann 37: Bailey Kissinger and Addie Kirkegaard combined for 38 points for the Hawkettes.

Malcolm 44, Auburn 33: Allyssa Fortik and Diamond Sedlak combined for 39 points for the Clippers, who had a 28-5 edge in final 11 minutes.

Millard South 57, Bellevue West 55: Chloe Lemon made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the top-ranked Patriots.

Platteview 52, Louisville 40: Lilly Stobbe scored 25, and Baylee Tex added 16 points for the Trojans (1-1).

Syracuse 56, Fort Calhoun 24: Lily Vollertsen scored 21 to surpass 1,000 for her career — setting a school record — to boost Syracuse to 2-0.

Scores

Ainsworth 53, Gordon/Rushville 45

Amherst 45, South Loup 39

Fremont Bergan 56, O'Neill St. Mary's 34

Arthur County 49, Hay Springs 30

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Arlington 36

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Homer 43

Bayard 56, Crawford 46

Blair 58, Ralston 10

Boyd County 40, Wausa 33

Bridgeport 75, Mullen 27

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40, East Butler 30

Centura 49, Wood River 41

Clarkson/Leigh 44, Madison 6

Columbus Lakeview 41, Boone Central 31

David City 57, Sandy Creek 30

Fairbury 49, Fillmore Central 48

Franklin 40, Sandhills Valley 28

Fremont 69, Millard West 46

Garden County 66, Banner County 9

Grand Island Central Catholic 53, Norfolk Catholic 37

Gretna 47, Omaha Benson 36

West Point GACC 75, Norfolk Lutheran 31

Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Wahoo Neumann 37

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42, Weeping Water 38

Humphrey St. Francis 84, Madison 6

Johnson County 46, Tri County 20

Kearney 44, Papio South 35

Kearney Catholic 30, Holdrege 28

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Omaha Gross 28

Lincoln Northeast 61, Papillion-La Vista 60

Lincoln Pius X 62, North Platte 33

Lincoln Southeast 53, Norfolk 45

Lincoln Southwest 48, Bellevue East 38

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, David City Aquinas 39

Malcolm 44, Auburn 33

Maxwell 43, Creek Valley 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Southwest 49

McCook 44, Valentine 27

Meridian 55, Nebraska Lutheran 35

Milford 49, Raymond Central 32

Millard North 43, Columbus 27

Millard South 57, Bellevue West 55

Minden 52, Ogallala 43

Nebraska Christian 43, Centennial 27

Norris 58, Grand Island Northwest 36

North Bend 54, Seward 25

North Platte St. Patrick's 63, Sutherland 24

Omaha Central 72, Omaha Northwest 29

Omaha Marian 44, Lincoln East 33

Omaha South 71, Omaha North 30

Ord 47, Central City 36

Osceola 33, Heartland 29

Osmond 61, Hartington-Newcastle 32

Platteview 52, Louisville 40

Plattsmouth 42, Omaha Mercy 38

Ponca 52, Wayne 27

Ravenna 51, Ansley-Litchfield 22

Sandhills/Thedford 50, Twin Loup 21

South Sioux City 66, Lincoln North Star 51

St. Paul 47, Doniphan-Trumbull 28

Stanton 36, Tekamah-Herman 24

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Loomis 40

Superior 62, Republic County, Kan. 7

Syracuse 56, Fort Calhoun 24

Thayer Central 51, Lawrence-Nelson 39

Waverly 45, Elkhorn 24

West Point-Beemer 41, Omaha Roncalli 26

Western Conference Tournament

Championship: Scottsbluff 61, Sidney 45

Gering 47, Alliance 27

Chadron 36, Mitchell 27

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert