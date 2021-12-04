Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 4

Below are the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 4.
Highlights
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Arlington 36: Britt Nielsen led the 1-0 Bluejays with 10 points.
Elkhorn South 65, Grand Island 35: Lindsey Gruwell and Lauren Kohl combined for 35 points for the Storm.
Fremont 69, Millard West 46: Iowa commit Taylor McCabe scored 20 as the third-ranked Tigers (1-1) pulled away from a two-point lead at halftime. Libby Hoffman paced the Wildcats (0-2) with 15 points.
Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Wahoo Neumann 37: Bailey Kissinger and Addie Kirkegaard combined for 38 points for the Hawkettes.
Malcolm 44, Auburn 33: Allyssa Fortik and Diamond Sedlak combined for 39 points for the Clippers, who had a 28-5 edge in final 11 minutes.
Millard South 57, Bellevue West 55: Chloe Lemon made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the top-ranked Patriots.
Platteview 52, Louisville 40: Lilly Stobbe scored 25, and Baylee Tex added 16 points for the Trojans (1-1).
Syracuse 56, Fort Calhoun 24: Lily Vollertsen scored 21 to surpass 1,000 for her career — setting a school record — to boost Syracuse to 2-0.
Scores
Ainsworth 53, Gordon/Rushville 45
Amherst 45, South Loup 39
Fremont Bergan 56, O'Neill St. Mary's 34
Arthur County 49, Hay Springs 30
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Arlington 36
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Homer 43
Bayard 56, Crawford 46
Blair 58, Ralston 10
Boyd County 40, Wausa 33
Bridgeport 75, Mullen 27
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40, East Butler 30
Centura 49, Wood River 41
Clarkson/Leigh 44, Madison 6
Columbus Lakeview 41, Boone Central 31
David City 57, Sandy Creek 30
Fairbury 49, Fillmore Central 48
Franklin 40, Sandhills Valley 28
Fremont 69, Millard West 46
Garden County 66, Banner County 9
Grand Island Central Catholic 53, Norfolk Catholic 37
Gretna 47, Omaha Benson 36
West Point GACC 75, Norfolk Lutheran 31
Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Wahoo Neumann 37
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42, Weeping Water 38
Humphrey St. Francis 84, Madison 6
Johnson County 46, Tri County 20
Kearney 44, Papio South 35
Kearney Catholic 30, Holdrege 28
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Omaha Gross 28
Lincoln Northeast 61, Papillion-La Vista 60
Lincoln Pius X 62, North Platte 33
Lincoln Southeast 53, Norfolk 45
Lincoln Southwest 48, Bellevue East 38
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, David City Aquinas 39
Malcolm 44, Auburn 33
Maxwell 43, Creek Valley 20
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Southwest 49
McCook 44, Valentine 27
Meridian 55, Nebraska Lutheran 35
Milford 49, Raymond Central 32
Millard North 43, Columbus 27
Millard South 57, Bellevue West 55
Minden 52, Ogallala 43
Nebraska Christian 43, Centennial 27
Norris 58, Grand Island Northwest 36
North Bend 54, Seward 25
North Platte St. Patrick's 63, Sutherland 24
Omaha Central 72, Omaha Northwest 29
Omaha Marian 44, Lincoln East 33
Omaha South 71, Omaha North 30
Ord 47, Central City 36
Osceola 33, Heartland 29
Osmond 61, Hartington-Newcastle 32
Platteview 52, Louisville 40
Plattsmouth 42, Omaha Mercy 38
Ponca 52, Wayne 27
Ravenna 51, Ansley-Litchfield 22
Sandhills/Thedford 50, Twin Loup 21
South Sioux City 66, Lincoln North Star 51
St. Paul 47, Doniphan-Trumbull 28
Stanton 36, Tekamah-Herman 24
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Loomis 40
Superior 62, Republic County, Kan. 7
Syracuse 56, Fort Calhoun 24
Thayer Central 51, Lawrence-Nelson 39
Waverly 45, Elkhorn 24
West Point-Beemer 41, Omaha Roncalli 26
Western Conference Tournament
Championship: Scottsbluff 61, Sidney 45
Gering 47, Alliance 27
Chadron 36, Mitchell 27