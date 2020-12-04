Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 4

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 4.
Adams Central 39, Holdrege 30
Ainsworth 45, Ord 42
Alma 41, Kenesaw 29
Bayard 48, Crawford 37
Beatrice 54, Nebraska City 21
Bennington 54, Elkhorn 42
Bertrand 34, Axtell 29
Blue Hill 44, Doniphan-Trumbull 34
Broken Bow 59, NP St. Patrick’s 28
BDS 55, Hampton 32
CWC 35, Summerland 31
Cambridge 47, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Central City 36, Gibbon 19
Chase County 52, McCook 48
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Humphrey/LHF 42
Conestoga 46, Omaha Christian 30
Creighton 37, West Holt 36
Crete 52, Hastings 29
Crofton 69, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28
Cross County 46, Shelby/Rising City 8
Diller-Odell 45, HTRS 42
Dorchester 42, Meridian 27
Douglas County West 63, Schuyler 12
Elkhorn South 66, Grand Island 15
Elkhorn Valley 41, Neligh-Oakdale 35
Elm Creek 46, Southern Valley 16
Exeter/Milligan 50, Osceola 35
Fairbury 33, Freeman 13
Falls City Sacred Heart 70, Sterling 47
Frankfort, Kan. 54, Pawnee City 16
Franklin 38, Sandhills Valley 22
Garden County 37, Brady 12
Gordon/Rushville 63, Hemingford 35
Gothenburg 45, Hershey 26
GICC 45, Omaha Gross 35
Hi-Line 33, Ansley-Litchfield 31
High Plains Community 47, Giltner 18
Howells/Dodge 64, Stanton 32
Humphrey St. Francis 87, Palmer 22
Hyannis 48, Creek Valley 30
Kimball 59, Leyton 34
Lawrence-Nelson 38, Red Cloud 32
Lexington 57, Ogallala 51
Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Wallace 26
Mead 52, Johnson County 28
Medicine Valley 54, Paxton 24
Milford 53, Fillmore Central 48
Millard South 63, Norfolk 21
Mullen 43, Anselmo-Merna 33
Nebraska Christian 51, St. Edward 10
Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Elgin Public/PJ 53
North Central 60, Burwell 28
Omaha Roncalli 55, Omaha Concordia 39
Omaha Westside 44, Columbus 29
Overton 43, Loomis 32
Pender 68, Tekamah-Herman 26
Perkins County 68, Potter-Dix 48
Plainview 55, Wausa 54
Pleasanton 64, Arcadia-Loup City 34
Randolph 45, Osmond 36
Sandhills/Thedford 41, Maxwell 34
Silver Lake 44, Deshler 38
South Loup 59, Twin Loup 17
Southern 50, Palmyra 22
Stuart 42, Central Valley 40
SEM 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Sutton 49, Kearney Catholic 40
Syracuse 57, Falls City 25
Wahoo 53, Aurora 36
Wayne 62, Battle Creek 48
West Point GACC 68, Wisner-Pilger 25
Wilber-Clatonia 48, Heartland 28
Western Conference Tournament
Gering 67, Alliance 21
Chadron 44, Sidney 30
Scottsbluff 58, Mitchell 47
