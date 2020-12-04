 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 4
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 4.

* * *

Adams Central 39, Holdrege 30

Ainsworth 45, Ord 42

Alma 41, Kenesaw 29

Bayard 48, Crawford 37

Beatrice 54, Nebraska City 21

Bennington 54, Elkhorn 42

Bertrand 34, Axtell 29

Blue Hill 44, Doniphan-Trumbull 34

Broken Bow 59, NP St. Patrick’s 28

BDS 55, Hampton 32

CWC 35, Summerland 31

Cambridge 47, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Central City 36, Gibbon 19

Chase County 52, McCook 48

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Humphrey/LHF 42

Conestoga 46, Omaha Christian 30

Creighton 37, West Holt 36

Crete 52, Hastings 29

Crofton 69, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28

Cross County 46, Shelby/Rising City 8

Diller-Odell 45, HTRS 42

Dorchester 42, Meridian 27

Douglas County West 63, Schuyler 12

Elkhorn South 66, Grand Island 15

Elkhorn Valley 41, Neligh-Oakdale 35

Elm Creek 46, Southern Valley 16

Exeter/Milligan 50, Osceola 35

Fairbury 33, Freeman 13

Falls City Sacred Heart 70, Sterling 47

Frankfort, Kan. 54, Pawnee City 16

Franklin 38, Sandhills Valley 22

Garden County 37, Brady 12

Gordon/Rushville 63, Hemingford 35

Gothenburg 45, Hershey 26

GICC 45, Omaha Gross 35

Hi-Line 33, Ansley-Litchfield 31

High Plains Community 47, Giltner 18

Howells/Dodge 64, Stanton 32

Humphrey St. Francis 87, Palmer 22

Hyannis 48, Creek Valley 30

Kimball 59, Leyton 34

Lawrence-Nelson 38, Red Cloud 32

Lexington 57, Ogallala 51

Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Wallace 26

Mead 52, Johnson County 28

Medicine Valley 54, Paxton 24

Milford 53, Fillmore Central 48

Millard South 63, Norfolk 21

Mullen 43, Anselmo-Merna 33

Nebraska Christian 51, St. Edward 10

Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Elgin Public/PJ 53

North Central 60, Burwell 28

Omaha Roncalli 55, Omaha Concordia 39

Omaha Westside 44, Columbus 29

Overton 43, Loomis 32

Pender 68, Tekamah-Herman 26

Perkins County 68, Potter-Dix 48

Plainview 55, Wausa 54

Pleasanton 64, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Randolph 45, Osmond 36

Sandhills/Thedford 41, Maxwell 34

Silver Lake 44, Deshler 38

South Loup 59, Twin Loup 17

Southern 50, Palmyra 22

Stuart 42, Central Valley 40

SEM 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

Sutton 49, Kearney Catholic 40

Syracuse 57, Falls City 25

Wahoo 53, Aurora 36

Wayne 62, Battle Creek 48

West Point GACC 68, Wisner-Pilger 25

Wilber-Clatonia 48, Heartland 28

Western Conference Tournament

Gering 67, Alliance 21

Chadron 44, Sidney 30

Scottsbluff 58, Mitchell 47

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

