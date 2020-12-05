 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 5
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 5

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 5.

* * *

Ainsworth 68, Gordon/Rushville 44

DC Aquinas 48, Shelby/Rising City 11

Fremont Bergan 59, O’Neill St. Mary’s 37

Arthur County 49, Hay Springs 13

BRLD 74, Homer 15

Blair 78, Ralston 21

Boyd County 55, Wausa 48

Bridgeport 75, Crawford 25

BDS 54, East Butler 27

Clarkson/Leigh 58, Madison 17

Columbus Lakeview 53, BC/NG 25

Essex, Iowa 49, Cedar Bluffs 22

Fairbury 35, Fillmore Central 33

Fremont 77, North Platte 55

Fullerton 46, High Plains Community 12

Garden County 54, Potter-Dix 13

GICC 46, Norfolk Catholic 31

Gretna 52, Omaha Burke 50

West Point GACC 75, Norfolk Lutheran 40

Hartington-Newcastle 36, Osmond 25

Hastings SC 45, Wahoo Neumann 33

Hemingford 58, Hyannis 15

Humphrey St. Francis 77, GIHL 27

Humphrey/LHF 60, Battle Creek 51

Kearney 67, South Sioux City 64

Kearney Catholic 45, Holdrege 36

Lawrence-Nelson 51, Tri County 25

Logan View-SS 52, Twin River 32

Louisville 62, Platteview 32

Maxwell 41, Creek Valley 17

Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Southwest 36

McCook 53, Valentine 28

McCool Junction 53, Hampton 43

Meridian 58, Nebraska Lutheran 13

Millard North 44, Omaha Westside 20

Millard West 52, GI Northwest 43

Morrill 65, Leyton 28

North Bend Central 59, Seward 28

North Platte St. Patrick’s 64, Sutherland 30

Ogallala 48, Minden 35

Omaha Benson 71, Omaha South 30

Omaha Duchesne 30, Yutan 28

Omaha Mercy 44, Plattsmouth 38

Omaha North 51, Omaha Bryan 13

Omaha Skutt 52, Elkhorn 50

Ord 23, Central City 2

Papillion-La Vista 63, Grand Island 33

Ponca 53, Wayne 34

Ravenna 47, Ansley-Litchfield 28

Shelton 25, Franklin 20

Sioux County 54, Cody-Kilgore 46

South Loup 39, Amherst 29

Stanton 56, Tekamah-Herman 35

Sterling 66, Thayer Central 53

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41, Loomis 40

Syracuse 44, Fort Calhoun 16

Weeping Water 63, HTRS 42

West Point-Beemer 62, Omaha Roncalli 48

Wood River 69, Centura 44

Western Conference Tournament

Sidney 54, Alliance 2

Gering 45, Mitchell 32

Championship: Scottsbluff 41, Chadron 40

