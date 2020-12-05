Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 5

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 5.
Ainsworth 68, Gordon/Rushville 44
DC Aquinas 48, Shelby/Rising City 11
Fremont Bergan 59, O’Neill St. Mary’s 37
Arthur County 49, Hay Springs 13
BRLD 74, Homer 15
Blair 78, Ralston 21
Boyd County 55, Wausa 48
Bridgeport 75, Crawford 25
BDS 54, East Butler 27
Clarkson/Leigh 58, Madison 17
Columbus Lakeview 53, BC/NG 25
Essex, Iowa 49, Cedar Bluffs 22
Fairbury 35, Fillmore Central 33
Fremont 77, North Platte 55
Fullerton 46, High Plains Community 12
Garden County 54, Potter-Dix 13
GICC 46, Norfolk Catholic 31
Gretna 52, Omaha Burke 50
West Point GACC 75, Norfolk Lutheran 40
Hartington-Newcastle 36, Osmond 25
Hastings SC 45, Wahoo Neumann 33
Hemingford 58, Hyannis 15
Humphrey St. Francis 77, GIHL 27
Humphrey/LHF 60, Battle Creek 51
Kearney 67, South Sioux City 64
Kearney Catholic 45, Holdrege 36
Lawrence-Nelson 51, Tri County 25
Logan View-SS 52, Twin River 32
Louisville 62, Platteview 32
Maxwell 41, Creek Valley 17
Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Southwest 36
McCook 53, Valentine 28
McCool Junction 53, Hampton 43
Meridian 58, Nebraska Lutheran 13
Millard North 44, Omaha Westside 20
Millard West 52, GI Northwest 43
Morrill 65, Leyton 28
North Bend Central 59, Seward 28
North Platte St. Patrick’s 64, Sutherland 30
Ogallala 48, Minden 35
Omaha Benson 71, Omaha South 30
Omaha Duchesne 30, Yutan 28
Omaha Mercy 44, Plattsmouth 38
Omaha North 51, Omaha Bryan 13
Omaha Skutt 52, Elkhorn 50
Ord 23, Central City 2
Papillion-La Vista 63, Grand Island 33
Ponca 53, Wayne 34
Ravenna 47, Ansley-Litchfield 28
Shelton 25, Franklin 20
Sioux County 54, Cody-Kilgore 46
South Loup 39, Amherst 29
Stanton 56, Tekamah-Herman 35
Sterling 66, Thayer Central 53
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41, Loomis 40
Syracuse 44, Fort Calhoun 16
Weeping Water 63, HTRS 42
West Point-Beemer 62, Omaha Roncalli 48
Wood River 69, Centura 44
Western Conference Tournament
Sidney 54, Alliance 2
Gering 45, Mitchell 32
Championship: Scottsbluff 41, Chadron 40
