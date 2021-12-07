 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 7
0 comments
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 7
topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 7

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the preseason Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings, by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.

Below are the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 7.

* * *

Highlights

Elkhorn North 85, Omaha Duchesne 36: Britt Prince scored 27 points, and Reilly Palmer added 16 for the No. 4 Wolves.

Elmwood-Murdock 48, Louisville 30: Brenna Schmidt had 16 points, and Lexi Bacon added 11 for the Class D-1 No. 8 Knights (3-0).

Omaha Concordia 42, Fort Calhoun 37: Bria Bench scored 17 points for the Pioneers.

Wahoo 55, Ashland-Greenwood 26: Sammy Leu had 14 points for the Class C-1 No. 9 Warriors.

Waverly 56, Blair 53, OT: Abbie Carter and Paige Radenslaben combined for 33 points for the Class B No. 10 Vikings.

Yutan 54, Arlington 27: Jade Lewis and Maura Tichota each had 12 points for the Chieftains, while Britt Nielsen led the Eagles with eight.

Scores

Ainsworth 73, Cody-Kilgore 14

Alma 52, Elm Creek 46

Anselmo-Merna 62, Arcadia-Loup City 23

Fremont Bergan 64, Omaha Roncalli 45

Arthur County 56, Creek Valley 30

Battle Creek 64, O'Neill 56

Broken Bow 41, Amherst 25

Clarkson/Leigh 40, Oakland-Craig 34

Lincoln College View 50, Cedar Bluffs 26

Conestoga 41, Omaha Christian 23

Cozad 48, Pleasanton 38

Creighton 61, Wausa 39

Crofton 58, Boone Central 35

David City 48, Schuyler 6

Diller-Odell 56, Thayer Central 49

Elgin/Pope John 66, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Elkhorn North 85, Omaha Duchesne 36

Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 6

Elmwood-Murdock 48, Louisville 30

Exeter/Milligan 46, East Butler 31

Fullerton 56, High Plains Community 14

Gordon/Rushville 54, Crawford 34

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Centura 27

Guardian Angels 37, Columbus Scotus 34

Hi-Line 50, Maxwell 44

Howells/Dodge 51, DC Aquinas 48

Humphrey St. Francis 66, Hartington-Newcastle 31

Johnson-Brock 53, Palmyra 32

Kearney Catholic 44, North Platte St. Patrick's 33

Kenesaw 57, Loomis 48

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Homer 43

Lewiston 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43

Lincoln Christian 44, Seward 38

Lincoln Southwest 50, Norfolk 25

Norfolk Lutheran 66, Twin River 26

Malcolm 45, Weeping Water 29

McCool Junction 63, Giltner 23

Mead 62, Cornerstone Christian 18

Nebraska Christian 73, Heartland Lutheran 26

Nebraska City Lourdes 41, Falls City Sacred Heart 36, OT

Omaha Concordia 42, Fort Calhoun 37

Omaha Skutt 88, Omaha Mercy 20

Ord 67, West Holt 43

Osmond 48, Boyd County 24

Overton 54, Gibbon 40

Pender 68, Winnebago 42

Pierce 45, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 33

Ralston 56, Nebraska City 40

Santee 59, Harvard 15

Silver Lake 56, Axtell 50

Southern 49, Johnson County 39

Southern Valley 39, Cambridge 24

O'Neill St. Mary's 47, Niobrara/Verdigre 43, OT

Stanton 41, West Point-Beemer 30

Summerland 59, Riverside 16

Superior 35, Fairbury 25

Sutherland 49, Brady 9

Sutton 45, Heartland 12

Wahoo 55, Ashland-Greenwood 26

Wakefield 55, Wayne 47

Waverly 56, Blair 53

Wood River 64, Adams Central 32

Yutan 54, Arlington 27

Cattle Trail Tournament

Arapahoe 42, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 22

Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Dundy County-Stratton 17

Medicine Valley 36, Southwest 33

Wauneta-Palisade 53, Hitchcock County 31

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert