Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 7

Below are the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 7.
Highlights
Elkhorn North 85, Omaha Duchesne 36: Britt Prince scored 27 points, and Reilly Palmer added 16 for the No. 4 Wolves.
Elmwood-Murdock 48, Louisville 30: Brenna Schmidt had 16 points, and Lexi Bacon added 11 for the Class D-1 No. 8 Knights (3-0).
Omaha Concordia 42, Fort Calhoun 37: Bria Bench scored 17 points for the Pioneers.
Wahoo 55, Ashland-Greenwood 26: Sammy Leu had 14 points for the Class C-1 No. 9 Warriors.
Waverly 56, Blair 53, OT: Abbie Carter and Paige Radenslaben combined for 33 points for the Class B No. 10 Vikings.
Yutan 54, Arlington 27: Jade Lewis and Maura Tichota each had 12 points for the Chieftains, while Britt Nielsen led the Eagles with eight.
Scores
Ainsworth 73, Cody-Kilgore 14
Alma 52, Elm Creek 46
Anselmo-Merna 62, Arcadia-Loup City 23
Fremont Bergan 64, Omaha Roncalli 45
Arthur County 56, Creek Valley 30
Battle Creek 64, O'Neill 56
Broken Bow 41, Amherst 25
Clarkson/Leigh 40, Oakland-Craig 34
Lincoln College View 50, Cedar Bluffs 26
Conestoga 41, Omaha Christian 23
Cozad 48, Pleasanton 38
Creighton 61, Wausa 39
Crofton 58, Boone Central 35
David City 48, Schuyler 6
Diller-Odell 56, Thayer Central 49
Elgin/Pope John 66, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Elkhorn North 85, Omaha Duchesne 36
Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 6
Elmwood-Murdock 48, Louisville 30
Exeter/Milligan 46, East Butler 31
Fullerton 56, High Plains Community 14
Gordon/Rushville 54, Crawford 34
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Centura 27
Guardian Angels 37, Columbus Scotus 34
Hi-Line 50, Maxwell 44
Howells/Dodge 51, DC Aquinas 48
Humphrey St. Francis 66, Hartington-Newcastle 31
Johnson-Brock 53, Palmyra 32
Kearney Catholic 44, North Platte St. Patrick's 33
Kenesaw 57, Loomis 48
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Homer 43
Lewiston 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43
Lincoln Christian 44, Seward 38
Lincoln Southwest 50, Norfolk 25
Norfolk Lutheran 66, Twin River 26
Malcolm 45, Weeping Water 29
McCool Junction 63, Giltner 23
Mead 62, Cornerstone Christian 18
Nebraska Christian 73, Heartland Lutheran 26
Nebraska City Lourdes 41, Falls City Sacred Heart 36, OT
Omaha Concordia 42, Fort Calhoun 37
Omaha Skutt 88, Omaha Mercy 20
Ord 67, West Holt 43
Osmond 48, Boyd County 24
Overton 54, Gibbon 40
Pender 68, Winnebago 42
Pierce 45, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 33
Ralston 56, Nebraska City 40
Santee 59, Harvard 15
Silver Lake 56, Axtell 50
Southern 49, Johnson County 39
Southern Valley 39, Cambridge 24
O'Neill St. Mary's 47, Niobrara/Verdigre 43, OT
Stanton 41, West Point-Beemer 30
Summerland 59, Riverside 16
Superior 35, Fairbury 25
Sutherland 49, Brady 9
Sutton 45, Heartland 12
Wahoo 55, Ashland-Greenwood 26
Wakefield 55, Wayne 47
Waverly 56, Blair 53
Wood River 64, Adams Central 32
Yutan 54, Arlington 27
Cattle Trail Tournament
Arapahoe 42, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 22
Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Dundy County-Stratton 17
Medicine Valley 36, Southwest 33
Wauneta-Palisade 53, Hitchcock County 31