Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 11
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 11

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 11.

* * *

Arthur County 47, Sandhills/Thedford 40

Ashland-Greenwood 59, Omaha Mercy 27

Bellevue West 62, Bennington 44

Bridgeport 77, Morrill 57

Central City 54, Columbus Lakeview 49

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Stanton 26

Columbus 52, Lincoln Southeast 42

Creighton 40, Bloomfield 37

Crofton 56, Norfolk Catholic 36

David City 43, Madison 19

Deshler 44, Red Cloud 30

Elgin/Pope John 48, Summerland 46

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Mead 27

Freeman 50, Johnson-Brock 36

Garden County 46, Leyton 28

Gering 47, McCook 39

Grand Island Northwest 62, BC/NG 28

Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Grand Island CC 26

HTRS 53, Falls City 43

Lincoln Christian 39, Kearney Catholic 35

Lincoln Lutheran 32, Auburn 22

Lincoln Northeast 52, Bellevue East 48

Logan View-SS 63, Boys Town 10

Malcolm 57, Yutan 27

Medicine Valley 54, Maxwell 41

Mullen 53, Sandhills Valley 30

Nebraska Christian 41, Palmer 15

North Bend 59, Howells/Dodge 38

North Central 41, Valentine 25

North Platte 50, Scottsbluff 42

North Platte St. Patrick's 41, Hershey 30

Omaha Christian 39, Lincoln College View 17

Omaha Duchesne 47, Omaha Brownell Talbot 27

Osceola 39, Heartland 27

Osmond 49, Winside 28

Papillion-La Vista South 44, Elkhorn South 34

Ralston 38, Schuyler 34

Ravenna 56, Gibbon 17

Santee def. Elba, forfeit

Seward 44, Wayne 39

Shelby/Rising City 38, East Butler 26

Silver Lake 44, Giltner 17

South Sioux City 59, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 56

Sutherland 44, Paxton 36

Wahoo 73, Plattsmouth 29

Wahoo Neumann 49, Omaha Roncalli 38

Waverly 39, Hastings 35

West Point GACC 33, Pierce 25

