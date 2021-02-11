Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 11

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 11.
Arthur County 47, Sandhills/Thedford 40
Ashland-Greenwood 59, Omaha Mercy 27
Bellevue West 62, Bennington 44
Bridgeport 77, Morrill 57
Central City 54, Columbus Lakeview 49
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Stanton 26
Columbus 52, Lincoln Southeast 42
Creighton 40, Bloomfield 37
Crofton 56, Norfolk Catholic 36
David City 43, Madison 19
Deshler 44, Red Cloud 30
Elgin/Pope John 48, Summerland 46
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Mead 27
Freeman 50, Johnson-Brock 36
Garden County 46, Leyton 28
Gering 47, McCook 39
Grand Island Northwest 62, BC/NG 28
Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Grand Island CC 26
HTRS 53, Falls City 43
Lincoln Christian 39, Kearney Catholic 35
Lincoln Lutheran 32, Auburn 22
Lincoln Northeast 52, Bellevue East 48
Logan View-SS 63, Boys Town 10
Malcolm 57, Yutan 27
Medicine Valley 54, Maxwell 41
Mullen 53, Sandhills Valley 30
Nebraska Christian 41, Palmer 15
North Bend 59, Howells/Dodge 38
North Central 41, Valentine 25
North Platte 50, Scottsbluff 42
North Platte St. Patrick's 41, Hershey 30
Omaha Christian 39, Lincoln College View 17
Omaha Duchesne 47, Omaha Brownell Talbot 27
Osceola 39, Heartland 27
Osmond 49, Winside 28
Papillion-La Vista South 44, Elkhorn South 34
Ralston 38, Schuyler 34
Ravenna 56, Gibbon 17
Santee def. Elba, forfeit
Seward 44, Wayne 39
Shelby/Rising City 38, East Butler 26