Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 12

Niobrara 59, West Boyd 41
North Platte 58, Gering 39
Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42
Omaha Central 52, Omaha Westside 43
Overton 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41
Papillion-La Vista 46, Gretna 35
Scottsbluff 59, McCook 41
Superior 40, Lawrence-Nelson 31
Sutton 47, Fillmore Central 39
Wahoo Neumann 50, Fremont Bergan 37
Wallace 49, Hitchcock County 40
West Point-Beemer 52, Oakland-Craig 32
Wood River 54, Doniphan-Trumbull 26
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
