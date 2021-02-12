 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 12
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 12

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 12.

* * *

Alma 53, Cambridge 34

Arapahoe 40, Bertrand 27

Blue Hill 44, Deshler 36

Crete 38, Aurora 26

Cross County 42, Exeter/Milligan 35

Elm Creek 46, Amherst 42

Fairbury 71, Schuyler 20

Fullerton 64, Central City 48

Hampton 45, Giltner 30

Holdrege 47, St. Paul 40

Johnson-Brock 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41, Summerland 28

Lincoln Northeast 52, Bellevue East 48

Lincoln Pius X 75, Omaha South 19

Lincoln Southwest 55, Lincoln East 40

Louisville 43, Arlington 40

Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Wauneta-Palisade 45

Mead 51, Omaha Christian 33

Millard South 68, Columbus 29

Niobrara 59, West Boyd 41

North Platte 58, Gering 39

Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42

Omaha Central 52, Omaha Westside 43

Osmond 52, Wausa 41

Overton 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41

Papillion-La Vista 46, Gretna 35

Ponca 59, Homer 37

Scottsbluff 59, McCook 41

Shelton 60, Harvard 27

Southwest 45, Axtell 42

Superior 40, Lawrence-Nelson 31

Sutton 47, Fillmore Central 39

Wahoo 64, Omaha Mercy 25

Wahoo Neumann 50, Fremont Bergan 37

Wallace 49, Hitchcock County 40

West Point-Beemer 52, Oakland-Craig 32

Wood River 54, Doniphan-Trumbull 26

York 51, Seward 34​



