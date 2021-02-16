 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 15
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 15.

* * *

Girls Subdistricts

Class B

B-1 at Omaha Gross

Omaha Gross 73, Ralston 34

Omaha Duchesne 43, Omaha Mercy 19

B-5 at Blair

South Sioux City 58, Schuyler 15

B-6 at York

York 50, Seward 37

Grand Island Northwest 55, Aurora 49

B-8 at Scottsbluff

Gering 67, Alliance 28

Class C-1

C1-2 at Malcolm

Lincoln Christian 55, Raymond Central 40

C1-4 at Wahoo

Fort Calhoun 50, Omaha Concordia 47

C1-5 at North Bend

Arlington 39, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26

C1-6 at Pierce

Wayne 53, Homer 40

C1-9 at Hastings St. Cecilia

Minden 50, Gibbon 21

C1-10 at Broken Bow

Ainsworth 59, Valentine 51

Class C-2

C2-5 at Crofton

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 46, Creighton 41

C2-6 at Clarkson

Stanton 54, Madison 26

C2-8 at Sutton

Fillmore Central 47, Sandy Creek 26

C2-9 at Ravenna

Centura 45, Arcadia/Loup City 35

C2-10 at Wood River

Blue Hill 47, Southern Valley 39

C2-12 at Bridgeport

Bayard 66, Hemingford 32

Class D-1

D1-2 at Weeping Water

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 63, Pawnee City 41

D1-3 at Humphrey

Osmond 45, Wausa 40

D1-4 at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Niobrara/Verdigre 49, Bloomfield 46

D1-5 at Elgin

West Holt 49, Neligh-Oakdale 32

Class D-2

D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan

Nebraska Lutheran 31, Friend 28

D2-3 at Osceola

Heartland Lutheran 40, Giltner 32

D2-4 at Humphrey St. Francis

Elba 64, St. Edward 40

D2-5 at Wynot

Winside 63, Walthill 23

D2-9 at Maywood

Wallace 45, Hitchcock County 33

D2-10, at Mullen

Paxton 65, Hyannis 13

