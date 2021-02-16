Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 15

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 15.
* * *
Girls Subdistricts
Class B
B-1 at Omaha Gross
Omaha Gross 73, Ralston 34
Omaha Duchesne 43, Omaha Mercy 19
B-5 at Blair
South Sioux City 58, Schuyler 15
B-6 at York
York 50, Seward 37
Grand Island Northwest 55, Aurora 49
B-8 at Scottsbluff
Gering 67, Alliance 28
Class C-1
C1-2 at Malcolm
Lincoln Christian 55, Raymond Central 40
C1-4 at Wahoo
Fort Calhoun 50, Omaha Concordia 47
C1-5 at North Bend
Arlington 39, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26
C1-6 at Pierce
Wayne 53, Homer 40
C1-9 at Hastings St. Cecilia
Minden 50, Gibbon 21
C1-10 at Broken Bow
Ainsworth 59, Valentine 51
Class C-2
C2-5 at Crofton
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 46, Creighton 41
C2-6 at Clarkson
Stanton 54, Madison 26
C2-8 at Sutton
Fillmore Central 47, Sandy Creek 26
C2-9 at Ravenna
Centura 45, Arcadia/Loup City 35
C2-10 at Wood River
Blue Hill 47, Southern Valley 39
C2-12 at Bridgeport
Bayard 66, Hemingford 32
Class D-1
D1-2 at Weeping Water
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 63, Pawnee City 41
D1-3 at Humphrey
Osmond 45, Wausa 40
D1-4 at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Niobrara/Verdigre 49, Bloomfield 46
D1-5 at Elgin
West Holt 49, Neligh-Oakdale 32
Class D-2
D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan
Nebraska Lutheran 31, Friend 28
D2-3 at Osceola
Heartland Lutheran 40, Giltner 32
D2-4 at Humphrey St. Francis
Elba 64, St. Edward 40
D2-5 at Wynot
Winside 63, Walthill 23
D2-9 at Maywood
Wallace 45, Hitchcock County 33
D2-10, at Mullen
Paxton 65, Hyannis 13