Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 16
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 16.

* * *

Girls Subdistricts

CLASS B

B-1 at Omaha Gross

Omaha Gross 65, Omaha Duchesne 43

B-2 at Elkhorn North

Elkhorn 65, Elkhorn North 60

Omaha Skutt Catholic 51, Bennington 45

B-3 at Ashland-Greenwood

Ashland-Greenwood 69, Plattsmouth 24

Waverly 42, Platteview 26

B-4 at Norris Middle School

Norris 57, Nebraska City 12

Crete 44, Beatrice 37

B-5 at Blair

South Sioux City 57, Blair 46

B-6 at York

York 36, Grand Island Northwest 27

B-8 at Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff 76, Gering 51

CLASS C-1

C1-2 at Malcolm

Lincoln Christian 37, Malcolm 33

Lincoln Lutheran 36, Milford 19​

C1-3 at Louisville

Louisville 76, Boys Town 16

Omaha Roncalli 44, Bellevue Conestoga 33​ ​

C1-4 at Wahoo

Wahoo 59, Fort Calhoun 20

Wahoo Neumann 61, Douglas County West 27​

C1-5 at North Bend

North Bend 38, Arlington 22

West Point-Beemer 50, Oakland-Craig 19​

C1-6 at Pierce

Pierce 39, Wayne 29

Winnebago 60, Battle Creek 55​

C1-8 at Grand Island Central Catholic

Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 24

St. Paul 50, Central City 46​ ​

C1-9 at Hastings St. Cecilia

Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Minden 30

Kearney Catholic 66, Adams Central 58​

C1-10 at Broken Bow

Broken Bow 70, Ainsworth 43

O'Neill 61, Ord 47​

C1-11 at Chase County

Chase County 53, Cozad 35

Gothenburg 46, Hershey 30

C1-12 at Sidney

Sidney 56, Ogallala 45

Chadron 38, Mitchell 21

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Freeman

Freeman 44, Tri County 21

Johnson County 41, Wilber-Clatonia 31​

C2-2 at Nebraska City Lourdes

Palmyra 64, Bellevue Cornerstone 36

C2-3 at West Point GACC

West Point GACC 84, Tekamah-Herman 33

Howells-Dodge 59, Wisner-Pilger 48​ ​ ​ ​

C2-4 at Bancroft-Rosalie

BRLD 72, Omaha Nation 35

Pender 69, Wakefield 47

C2-5 at Crofton

Crofton 71, LCC 41

North Central 40, Ponca 35​

C2-6 at Clarkson

Clarkson-Leigh 41, Stanton 16

Norfolk Catholic 49, Norfolk Lutheran 36​

C2-7 at Centennial

Centennial 57, Shelby-Rising City 26

Cross County 44, David City Aquinas 21​

C2-8 at Sutton

Fillmore Central 47, Sandy Creek 26

Superior 59, Thayer Central 49

C2-9 at Ravenna

Ravenna 44, Centura 34

​Fullerton 52, Burwell 38​

C2-10 at Wood River

Wood River 58, Blue Hill 37

Elm Creek 40, Overton 32​​

C2-12 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48

Gordon-Rushville 45, Morrill 29​​

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Fremont Bergan

Mead 56, Cedar Bluffs 18​​

D1-2 at Weeping Water

Weeping Water 50, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 33

D1-3 at Humphrey

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Osmond 25

Plainview 53, Tri County 43​​ ​

D1-4 at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 50

Boyd County 47, Hartington/Newcastle 45​​

D1-5 at Elgin

Elgin/Pope John 39, West Holt 29

Summerland 48, Elkhorn Valley 26​​

D1-6 at Greeley (Central Valley)

Twin River 48, High Plains 40​​

D1-7 at Davenport

Heartland 33, Deshler 27​​

D1-8 at Kenesaw

Shelton 68, Harvard 15

Silver Lake 42, Kenesaw 37​​

D1-9 at Pleasanton

Pleasanton 69, Axtell 30

Amherst 54, Alma 48 (OT)​​

D1-11 at Cambridge

Dundy County-Stratton 48, Arapahoe 46​​

D1-12 at Big Springs

South Platte 70, Minatare 15

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Falls City Sacred Heart

Falls City Sacred Heart 74, Lewiston 32

Sterling 55, Diller-Odell 39​​

D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan

Exeter-Milligan 65, Nebraska Lutheran 21

Lincoln Parkview 34, Dorchester 31​​

D2-3 at Osceola

Nebraska Christian 50, Heartland Lutheran 21

Osceola 48, Hampton 37​​

D2-4 at Humphrey St. Francis

Humphrey St. Francis 86, Elba 24

Riverside 49, Spalding Academy 33​​

D2-5 at Wynot

Wynot 58, Winside 26

Randolph 55, Santee 46​​

D2-6 at Wheeler Central

CWC 63, Twin Loup 21

O'Neill St. Mary's, 61, Stuart 36​​

D2-7 at Franklin

Franklin 35, Red Cloud 12

Lawrence-Nelson 39, Wilcox-Hildreth 36​​

D2-8 at Bertrand

SEM 59, Brady 14

Loomis 50, Bertrand 34​​

D2-9 at Maywood

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Wallace 23

Wauneta-Palisade 57, Medicine Valley 46​​

D2-10, at Mullen

Mullen 62, Paxton 21

Arthur County 53, Sandhills/Thedford 39

D2-11, at Chappell (Creek Valley)

Leyton 37, Creek Valley 18

Garden County 43, Potter-Dix 19​​

D2-12, at Hay Springs

Sioux County 47, Hay Springs 36

Crawford 46, Cody-Kilgore 39

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

