Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 16

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 16.
* * *
Girls Subdistricts
CLASS B
B-1 at Omaha Gross
Omaha Gross 65, Omaha Duchesne 43
B-2 at Elkhorn North
Elkhorn 65, Elkhorn North 60
Omaha Skutt Catholic 51, Bennington 45
B-3 at Ashland-Greenwood
Ashland-Greenwood 69, Plattsmouth 24
Waverly 42, Platteview 26
B-4 at Norris Middle School
Norris 57, Nebraska City 12
Crete 44, Beatrice 37
B-5 at Blair
South Sioux City 57, Blair 46
B-6 at York
York 36, Grand Island Northwest 27
B-8 at Scottsbluff
Scottsbluff 76, Gering 51
CLASS C-1
C1-2 at Malcolm
Lincoln Christian 37, Malcolm 33
Lincoln Lutheran 36, Milford 19
C1-3 at Louisville
Louisville 76, Boys Town 16
Omaha Roncalli 44, Bellevue Conestoga 33
C1-4 at Wahoo
Wahoo 59, Fort Calhoun 20
Wahoo Neumann 61, Douglas County West 27
C1-5 at North Bend
North Bend 38, Arlington 22
West Point-Beemer 50, Oakland-Craig 19
C1-6 at Pierce
Pierce 39, Wayne 29
Winnebago 60, Battle Creek 55
C1-8 at Grand Island Central Catholic
Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 24
St. Paul 50, Central City 46
C1-9 at Hastings St. Cecilia
Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Minden 30
Kearney Catholic 66, Adams Central 58
C1-10 at Broken Bow
Broken Bow 70, Ainsworth 43
O'Neill 61, Ord 47
C1-11 at Chase County
Chase County 53, Cozad 35
Gothenburg 46, Hershey 30
C1-12 at Sidney
Sidney 56, Ogallala 45
Chadron 38, Mitchell 21
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Freeman
Freeman 44, Tri County 21
Johnson County 41, Wilber-Clatonia 31
C2-2 at Nebraska City Lourdes
Palmyra 64, Bellevue Cornerstone 36
C2-3 at West Point GACC
West Point GACC 84, Tekamah-Herman 33
Howells-Dodge 59, Wisner-Pilger 48
C2-4 at Bancroft-Rosalie
BRLD 72, Omaha Nation 35
Pender 69, Wakefield 47
C2-5 at Crofton
Crofton 71, LCC 41
North Central 40, Ponca 35
C2-6 at Clarkson
Clarkson-Leigh 41, Stanton 16
Norfolk Catholic 49, Norfolk Lutheran 36
C2-7 at Centennial
Centennial 57, Shelby-Rising City 26
Cross County 44, David City Aquinas 21
C2-8 at Sutton
Fillmore Central 47, Sandy Creek 26
Superior 59, Thayer Central 49
C2-9 at Ravenna
Ravenna 44, Centura 34
Fullerton 52, Burwell 38
C2-10 at Wood River
Wood River 58, Blue Hill 37
Elm Creek 40, Overton 32
C2-12 at Bridgeport
Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48
Gordon-Rushville 45, Morrill 29
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Fremont Bergan
Mead 56, Cedar Bluffs 18
D1-2 at Weeping Water
Weeping Water 50, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 33
D1-3 at Humphrey
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Osmond 25
Plainview 53, Tri County 43
D1-4 at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 50
Boyd County 47, Hartington/Newcastle 45
D1-5 at Elgin
Elgin/Pope John 39, West Holt 29
Summerland 48, Elkhorn Valley 26
D1-6 at Greeley (Central Valley)
Twin River 48, High Plains 40
D1-7 at Davenport
Heartland 33, Deshler 27
D1-8 at Kenesaw
Shelton 68, Harvard 15
Silver Lake 42, Kenesaw 37
D1-9 at Pleasanton
Pleasanton 69, Axtell 30
Amherst 54, Alma 48 (OT)
D1-11 at Cambridge
Dundy County-Stratton 48, Arapahoe 46
D1-12 at Big Springs
South Platte 70, Minatare 15
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Falls City Sacred Heart
Falls City Sacred Heart 74, Lewiston 32
Sterling 55, Diller-Odell 39
D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan
Exeter-Milligan 65, Nebraska Lutheran 21
Lincoln Parkview 34, Dorchester 31
D2-3 at Osceola
Nebraska Christian 50, Heartland Lutheran 21
Osceola 48, Hampton 37
D2-4 at Humphrey St. Francis
Humphrey St. Francis 86, Elba 24
Riverside 49, Spalding Academy 33
D2-5 at Wynot
Wynot 58, Winside 26
Randolph 55, Santee 46
D2-6 at Wheeler Central
CWC 63, Twin Loup 21
O'Neill St. Mary's, 61, Stuart 36
D2-7 at Franklin
Franklin 35, Red Cloud 12
Lawrence-Nelson 39, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
D2-8 at Bertrand
SEM 59, Brady 14
Loomis 50, Bertrand 34
D2-9 at Maywood
Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Wallace 23
Wauneta-Palisade 57, Medicine Valley 46
D2-10, at Mullen
Mullen 62, Paxton 21
Arthur County 53, Sandhills/Thedford 39
D2-11, at Chappell (Creek Valley)
Leyton 37, Creek Valley 18
Garden County 43, Potter-Dix 19
D2-12, at Hay Springs
Sioux County 47, Hay Springs 36
Crawford 46, Cody-Kilgore 39