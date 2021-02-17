 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 17
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 17

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 17.

* * *

Subdistricts

CLASS B

B-2 at Elkhorn North

Omaha Skutt 59, Elkhorn 47

B-7 at Hastings

Hastings 48, Lexington 37

Holdrege 56, McCook 42

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Syracuse Middle School

Syracuse 48, Falls City 24

Auburn 34, Fairbury 33

C1-7 at Columbus Scotus

Columbus Scotus 43, Boone Central 24

David City 45, Columbus Lakeview 30

CLASS C-2

C2-2 at Nebraska City Lourdes

Nebraska City Lourdes 61, Palmyra 43

Omaha Brownell Talbot 39, Omaha Christian 35

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Fremont Bergan

Fremont Bergan 40, Mead 27

Elmwood-Murdock 47, Yutan 28

D1-6 at Greeley (Central Valley)

East Butler 50, Twin River 43

Central Valley 44, Palmer 20

D1-7 at Davenport

BDS 58, Deshler 32

Meridian 42, McCool Junction 34

