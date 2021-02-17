Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 17

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 17.
* * *
Subdistricts
CLASS B
B-2 at Elkhorn North
Omaha Skutt 59, Elkhorn 47
B-7 at Hastings
Hastings 48, Lexington 37
Holdrege 56, McCook 42
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Syracuse Middle School
Syracuse 48, Falls City 24
Auburn 34, Fairbury 33
C1-7 at Columbus Scotus
Columbus Scotus 43, Boone Central 24
David City 45, Columbus Lakeview 30
CLASS C-2
C2-2 at Nebraska City Lourdes
Nebraska City Lourdes 61, Palmyra 43
Omaha Brownell Talbot 39, Omaha Christian 35
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Fremont Bergan
Fremont Bergan 40, Mead 27
Elmwood-Murdock 47, Yutan 28
D1-6 at Greeley (Central Valley)
East Butler 50, Twin River 43
Central Valley 44, Palmer 20
D1-7 at Davenport
BDS 58, Deshler 32
Meridian 42, McCool Junction 34