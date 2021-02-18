 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 18
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 18.

* * *

Lincoln Southwest 75, Papillion-La Vista 49​

Millard North 56, Omaha Marian 39

Millard West 50, Columbus 38

Norfolk 43, Lincoln Northeast 31

Subdistricts

CLASS B

B-7 at Hastings

Hastings 51, Holdrege 41

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Syracuse Middle School

Syracuse 48, Auburn 24

C1-2 at Malcolm

Lincoln Lutheran 45, Lincoln Christian 22

C1-3 at Louisville

Louisville 51, Omaha Roncalli 39​ ​

C1-4 at Wahoo

Wahoo Neumann 41, Wahoo 32

C1-5 at North Bend

North Bend 46, West Point-Beemer 38​

C1-6 at Pierce

Winnebago 33, Pierce 23

C1-7 at Columbus Scotus

Columbus Scotus 36, David City 33

C1-8 at Grand Island Central Catholic

Grand Island CC 38, St. Paul 30 ​

C1-9 at Hastings St. Cecilia

Hastings SC 40, Kearney Catholic 25

C1-10 at Broken Bow

Broken Bow 49, O'Neill 44

C1-11 at Chase County

Gothenburg 48, Chase County 40

C1-12 at Sidney

Sidney 57, Chadron 37

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Freeman

Freeman 38, Johnson County 26​

C2-2 at Nebraska City Lourdes

Nebraska City Lourdes 67, Omaha Brownell Talbot 41​

C2-3 at West Point GACC

Howells-Dodge at West Point GACC, late ​ ​

C2-4 at Bancroft-Rosalie

BRLD 47, Pender 39

C2-5 at Crofton

Crofton 56, North Central 24​

C2-6 at Clarkson

Norfolk Catholic 45, Clarkson/Leigh 27

C2-7 at Centennial

Cross County 34, Centennial 31

C2-8 at Sutton

Sutton 52, Superior 44

C2-9 at Ravenna

Ravenna 45, Fullerton 37

C2-10 at Wood River

Wood River 53, Elm Creek 45

C2-12 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport 74, Gordon/Rushville 56​​

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Fremont Bergan

Fremont Bergan 41, Elmwood-Murdock 29​​

D1-2 at Weeping Water

Weeping Water 59, Southern 48

D1-3 at Humphrey

Humphrey/Lindsay HF 72, Plainview 40 ​

D1-4 at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Hartington CC 50, Boyd County 32

D1-5 at Elgin

Summerland 48, Elgin/Pope John 32

D1-6 at Greeley (Central Valley)

Central Valley 48, East Butler 33

D1-7 at Davenport

BDS 56, Meridian 28​​

D1-8 at Kenesaw

Shelton 39, Silver Lake 37

D1-9 at Pleasanton

Pleasanton 63, Amherst 30

D1-10 at Anselmo-Merna

Anselmo-Merna 55, Ansley-Litchfield 29

D1-11 at Cambridge

DC-Stratton 46, Southwest 39

D1-12 at Big Springs

North Platte SP 68, South Platte 65

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Falls City Sacred Heart

Falls City Sacred Heart 39, Sterling 28

D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan

Exeter-Milligan 56, Lincoln Parkview 28

D2-3 at Osceola

Nebraska Christian 46, Osceola 33

D2-4 at Humphrey St. Francis

Humphrey St. Francis 73, Riverside 15​​

D2-5 at Wynot

Wynot 53, Randolph 23

D2-6 at Wheeler Central

CWC 77, O'Neill St. Mary's 41​​

D2-7 at Franklin

Lawrence-Nelson 32, Franklin 30

D2-8 at Bertrand

Loomis 54, SEM 40​​

D2-9 at Maywood

Maywood-HC 55, Wauneta-Palisade 38

D2-10, at Mullen

Mullen 62, Arthur County 30

D2-11, at Chappell (Creek Valley)

Garden County 36, Leyton 16

D2-12, at Hay Springs

Sioux County 45, Crawford 31​

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert