 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 19
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 19.

* * *

Fremont 86, Lincoln North Star 77

Gretna 46, Omaha Westside 40, OT

Lincoln Pius X 60, Grand Island 4

Lincoln Southwest 43, Lincoln High 37

Millard North 46, Kearney 33

Millard South 74, Omaha North 22

Omaha Benson 62, Omaha Northwest 46

Omaha Burke 56, Lincoln Southeast 34

Omaha Central 74, Bellevue West 61

Papillion-La Vista 55, Lincoln East 47

Papillion-La Vista South 45, Columbus 40​

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert