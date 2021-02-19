Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 19

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 19.
Fremont 86, Lincoln North Star 77
Gretna 46, Omaha Westside 40, OT
Lincoln Pius X 60, Grand Island 4
Lincoln Southwest 43, Lincoln High 37
Millard North 46, Kearney 33
Millard South 74, Omaha North 22
Omaha Benson 62, Omaha Northwest 46
Omaha Burke 56, Lincoln Southeast 34
Omaha Central 74, Bellevue West 61
Papillion-La Vista 55, Lincoln East 47
Papillion-La Vista South 45, Columbus 40
