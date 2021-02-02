 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 2
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 2

  • Updated
Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 2.

* * *

Alma 62, Arapahoe 35

Anselmo-Merna 58, Spalding Academy 13

Archbishop Bergan 71, Omaha Concordia 40

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 42

Atwood-Rawlins County, KS 56, Hitchcock County 26

BDS 67, Osceola 22

Blair 41, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 35

Bloomfield 52, Winside 31

Blue Hill 50, Lawrence-Nelson 30

Broken Bow 58, Lexington 37

CWC 64, Stuart 31

Cambridge 50, Bertrand 31

Centennial 49, Fillmore Central 38

Chadron 47, Alliance 22

Chase County 54, Yuma, CO 26

Creighton 55, Tri County Northeast 47

Crete 52, Schuyler 8

Cross County 54, Nebraska Lutheran 27

Dorchester 37, Parkview Christian 27

East Butler 54, McCool Junction 50

Elkhorn Valley 63, St. Mary's 51

Exeter-Milligan 52, Giltner 10

Fairbury 52, Milford 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Pawnee City 34

Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 28

Franklin 48, Kenesaw 42

Fullerton 67, Shelby-Rising City 30

Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Aurora 41

Hartington-Newcastle 43, Osmond 41

Hay Springs 70, Hyannis 15

Heartland Lutheran 56, Elba 45

Homer 41, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 40

Humphrey St. Francis 74, Central Valley 34

Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 39

Louisville 41, Yutan 31

Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Medicine Valley 35

Meridian 48, High Plains Community 25

Millard South 107, Glenwood, IA 83

Mullen 56, Hershey 44

Norris 37, Beatrice 33

North Central 47, Boyd County 20

North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Paxton 29

Northwest 47, Hastings 44

Omaha Benson 66, Omaha South 18

Omaha Brownell Talbot 51, Heartland Christian, IA 23

Omaha Gross Catholic 46, Elkhorn 39

Omaha Mercy 38, Ralston 22

Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Bennington 45

Ord 64, Central City 49

Palmer 46, Hampton 44

Perkins County 45, Maxwell 27

Platteview 36, Wahoo 30

Ponca 72, Winnebago 45

Ravenna 39, Arcadia/Loup City 18

Raymond Central 46, Aquinas Catholic 26

Riverside 44, St. Edward 37

Sedgwick County, CO 43, Leyton 27

Seward 52, Columbus Lakeview 49 (OT)

Silver Lake 41, Deshler 34

South Sioux City 64, Omaha Duchesne Academy 52

Southern 45, Diller-Odell 18

St. Paul 50, Centura 39

Sterling 46, Johnson-Brock 20

Sutherland 43, Garden County 26

Sutton 60, David City 54

Syracuse 52, Douglas County West 27

Thayer Central 48, Superior 41

Wallace 51, Brady 17

Wausa 76, Walthill 35

Wood River 58, Gibbon 13

