Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 2

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 2.
* * *
Alma 62, Arapahoe 35
Anselmo-Merna 58, Spalding Academy 13
Archbishop Bergan 71, Omaha Concordia 40
Ashland-Greenwood 56, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 42
Atwood-Rawlins County, KS 56, Hitchcock County 26
BDS 67, Osceola 22
Blair 41, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 35
Bloomfield 52, Winside 31
Blue Hill 50, Lawrence-Nelson 30
Broken Bow 58, Lexington 37
CWC 64, Stuart 31
Cambridge 50, Bertrand 31
Centennial 49, Fillmore Central 38
Chadron 47, Alliance 22
Chase County 54, Yuma, CO 26
Creighton 55, Tri County Northeast 47
Crete 52, Schuyler 8
Cross County 54, Nebraska Lutheran 27
Dorchester 37, Parkview Christian 27
East Butler 54, McCool Junction 50
Elkhorn Valley 63, St. Mary's 51
Exeter-Milligan 52, Giltner 10
Fairbury 52, Milford 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Pawnee City 34
Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 28
Franklin 48, Kenesaw 42
Fullerton 67, Shelby-Rising City 30
Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Aurora 41
Hartington-Newcastle 43, Osmond 41
Hay Springs 70, Hyannis 15
Heartland Lutheran 56, Elba 45
Homer 41, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 40
Humphrey St. Francis 74, Central Valley 34
Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 39
Louisville 41, Yutan 31
Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Medicine Valley 35
Meridian 48, High Plains Community 25
Millard South 107, Glenwood, IA 83
Mullen 56, Hershey 44
Norris 37, Beatrice 33
North Central 47, Boyd County 20
North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Paxton 29
Northwest 47, Hastings 44
Omaha Benson 66, Omaha South 18
Omaha Brownell Talbot 51, Heartland Christian, IA 23
Omaha Gross Catholic 46, Elkhorn 39
Omaha Mercy 38, Ralston 22
Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Bennington 45
Ord 64, Central City 49
Palmer 46, Hampton 44
Perkins County 45, Maxwell 27
Platteview 36, Wahoo 30
Ponca 72, Winnebago 45
Ravenna 39, Arcadia/Loup City 18
Raymond Central 46, Aquinas Catholic 26
Riverside 44, St. Edward 37
Sedgwick County, CO 43, Leyton 27
Seward 52, Columbus Lakeview 49 (OT)
Silver Lake 41, Deshler 34
South Sioux City 64, Omaha Duchesne Academy 52
Southern 45, Diller-Odell 18
St. Paul 50, Centura 39
Sterling 46, Johnson-Brock 20
Sutherland 43, Garden County 26
Sutton 60, David City 54
Syracuse 52, Douglas County West 27
Thayer Central 48, Superior 41
Wallace 51, Brady 17
Wausa 76, Walthill 35
Wood River 58, Gibbon 13