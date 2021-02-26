 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 26
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 26

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 26.

* * *

Districts

CLASS C-1

Broken Bow 31, Columbus Scotus 21

Grand Island CC 38, Louisville 30

Hastings St. Cecilia 30, Wahoo Neumann 26

Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gothenburg 23

North Bend 40, West Point-Beemer 29

Sidney 43, Auburn 24

Syracuse 48, O'Neill 44

Winnebago 51, Malcolm 49

CLASS C-2

BRLD 54, North Central 42

Bridgeport 52, Clarkson/Leigh 44

Centennial 49, Sutton 46, OT

Crofton 62, Freeman 16

Nebraska City Lourdes 47, Ravenna 40

Ponca 28, Cross County 23

West Point GACC 53, Norfolk Catholic 42

Wood River 62, South Loup 43

CLASS D-1

BDS 42, Anselmo-Merna 36

Elmwood-Murdock 33, North Platte St. Patrick's 30

Fremont Bergan 63, Southern 37

Hartington Cedar Catholic 36, Summerland 30

Humphrey/Lindsay HF 56, Meridian 35

Pleasanton 68, DC-Stratton 35

South Platte 39, Shelton 31

Weeping Water 49, Central Valley 23

CLASS D-2

CWC 50, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35

Exeter/Milligan 48, Nebraska Christian 39

Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Lawrence-Nelson 31

Humphrey St. Francis 81, Garden County 16

Maywood-HC 47, Diller-Odell 39

Mullen 63, Loomis 53

Sterling 78, Wauneta-Palisade 61

Wynot 64, Sioux County 37​

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

