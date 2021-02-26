Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 26

Elmwood-Murdock 33, North Platte St. Patrick's 30
Fremont Bergan 63, Southern 37
Hartington Cedar Catholic 36, Summerland 30
Humphrey/Lindsay HF 56, Meridian 35
Pleasanton 68, DC-Stratton 35
South Platte 39, Shelton 31
Weeping Water 49, Central Valley 23
CWC 50, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35
Exeter/Milligan 48, Nebraska Christian 39
Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Lawrence-Nelson 31
Humphrey St. Francis 81, Garden County 16
Maywood-HC 47, Diller-Odell 39
Sterling 78, Wauneta-Palisade 61
Wynot 64, Sioux County 37
