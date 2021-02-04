 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 4
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 4.

* * *

Adams Central 47, Kearney Catholic 44

Anselmo-Merna 57, Twin Loup 22

Arthur County 44, Garden County 39

Columbus Scotus 36, David City Aquinas 17

Dorchester 43, Nebraska Lutheran 17

Fremont Bergan 60, Fort Calhoun 26​

Grand Island CC 54, Cozad 28

Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln North Star 40

Mullen 59, Sandhills/Thedford 26

Omaha Gross 31, Omaha Skutt 30

Palmer 35, GI Heartland Lutheran 33

Platteview 62, Ralston 22

Potter-Dix 44, Creek Valley 36

Sandhills Valley 54, Brady 34

Wahoo Neumann 55, Waverly 45

Wauneta-Palisade 51, Medicine Valley 39

ECNC Tournament

Freeman 34, Falls City 32

Mead 41, Palmyra 35

Malcolm 55, Elmwood-Murdock 20

Weeping Water 49, Auburn 29

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament

Loomis 47, Elm Creek 46

Pleasanton 41, Overton 31

Mid-State Conference

Battle Creek 41, Norfolk Catholic 39

Pierce 43, Wayne 33

Crofton 56, O'Neill 38

West Point GACC 35, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Elgin/Pope John 50, CWC 47

Elkhorn Valley 56, North Central 47

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Sterling 36

Southern Nebraska Conference

Centennial 44, Thayer Central 33

Sutton 38, Fairbury 23

Western Trails Conference Tournament

Gordon-Rushville 55, Hemingford 24

Mitchell 64, Bayard 41

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert