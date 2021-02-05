Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 5

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 5.
Ainsworth 55, Sandhills/Thedford 44
Arapahoe 58, Brady 18
Arlington 38, Conestoga 35
Aurora 56, Waverly 52, OT
Bellevue West 58, Omaha South 16
Blair 51, Seward 41
BDS 49, Shelby/Rising City 12
Burwell 62, Spalding Academy 15
Chase County 49, North Platte St. Patrick's 36
Dorchester 51, Giltner 20
Douglas County West 60, Ashland-Greenwood 59
East Butler 45, High Plains Community 26
Elkhorn 41, Wahoo 27
Elkhorn North 68, Omaha Skutt 53
Exeter/Milligan 63, Hampton 37
Fort Calhoun 43, Nebraska City 36
Fremont 90, Lincoln High 69
Garden County 42, Potter-Dix 18
Gothenburg 32, Valentine 16
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Lexington 29
Grand Island Northwest 75, Schuyler 7
Gretna 36, Omaha Benson 23
Kearney 65, Grand Island 22
Lincoln Pius X 46, Lincoln East 38
Lincoln Southwest 59, Columbus 31
Louisville 28, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 20
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Hitchcock County 21
McCool Junction 41, Nebraska Lutheran 35
Medicine Valley 42, Bertrand 34
Meridian 43, Osceola 34
Millard North 48, Elkhorn South 27
Millard West 47, Omaha Westside 44
Minden 51, Cozad 24
Mullen 43, South Loup 29
Nebraska Christian 62, Riverside 16
Norfolk 47, Lincoln Southeast 28
Norris 44, Lincoln Christian 36
North Platte 46, Hastings 45, OT
Ogallala 49, McCook 46
Omaha Brownell Talbot 42, Lincoln Parkview 33
Omaha Concordia 60, Plattsmouth 48
Papillion-La Vista South 58, Bellevue East 46
Paxton 36, Sandhills Valley 21
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 52, Chadron 27
Scottsbluff 72, Alliance 23
Sidney 58, Gering 52
Sioux County 51, Minatare 11
South Platte 55, Arthur County 42
Southern Valley 56, Alma 40
Southwest 37, Dundy County-Stratton 31
Twin Loup 49, Elba 21
Wallace 62, Maxwell 33
Wauneta-Palisade 69, Sutherland 64
York 57, Holdrege 33
East Husker Conference Tournament
BRLD 50, Oakland-Craig 40
West Point-Beemer 57, North Bend 46
East Husker Tournament
Pender 68, Howells/Dodge 44
Lewis & Clark Conference
Clark Bracket
Championship: Homer 52, Hartington-Newcastle 44
Bloomfield 59, Wausa 47
Winside 50, Walthill 28
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 53, Osmond 42
Lewis Bracket
Creighton 49, Plainview 44
Winnebago 79, Wakefield 51
LouPlatte Conference Tournament
Ord 49, Ravenna 41
Wood River 47, St. Paul 31
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Diller-Odell 45, Johnson-Brock 36
HTRS 74, Lewiston 54
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Blue Hill 42, Silver Lake 25
Shelton 39, Franklin 38
Western Trails Conference
Bridgeport 70, Mitchell 32
Gordon/Rushville 35, Morrill 32