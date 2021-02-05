 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 5
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 5.

* * *

Ainsworth 55, Sandhills/Thedford 44

Arapahoe 58, Brady 18

Arlington 38, Conestoga 35

Aurora 56, Waverly 52, OT

Bellevue West 58, Omaha South 16

Blair 51, Seward 41

BDS 49, Shelby/Rising City 12

Burwell 62, Spalding Academy 15

Chase County 49, North Platte St. Patrick's 36

Dorchester 51, Giltner 20

Douglas County West 60, Ashland-Greenwood 59

East Butler 45, High Plains Community 26

Elkhorn 41, Wahoo 27

Elkhorn North 68, Omaha Skutt 53

Exeter/Milligan 63, Hampton 37

Fort Calhoun 43, Nebraska City 36

Fremont 90, Lincoln High 69

Garden County 42, Potter-Dix 18

Gothenburg 32, Valentine 16

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Lexington 29

Grand Island Northwest 75, Schuyler 7

Gretna 36, Omaha Benson 23

Kearney 65, Grand Island 22

Lincoln Pius X 46, Lincoln East 38

Lincoln Southwest 59, Columbus 31

Louisville 28, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Hitchcock County 21

McCool Junction 41, Nebraska Lutheran 35

Medicine Valley 42, Bertrand 34

Meridian 43, Osceola 34

Millard North 48, Elkhorn South 27

Millard West 47, Omaha Westside 44

Minden 51, Cozad 24

Mullen 43, South Loup 29

Nebraska Christian 62, Riverside 16

Norfolk 47, Lincoln Southeast 28

Norris 44, Lincoln Christian 36

North Platte 46, Hastings 45, OT

Ogallala 49, McCook 46

Omaha Brownell Talbot 42, Lincoln Parkview 33

Omaha Concordia 60, Plattsmouth 48

Papillion-La Vista South 58, Bellevue East 46

Paxton 36, Sandhills Valley 21

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 52, Chadron 27

Scottsbluff 72, Alliance 23

Sidney 58, Gering 52

Sioux County 51, Minatare 11

South Platte 55, Arthur County 42

Southern Valley 56, Alma 40

Southwest 37, Dundy County-Stratton 31

Twin Loup 49, Elba 21

Wallace 62, Maxwell 33

Wauneta-Palisade 69, Sutherland 64

York 57, Holdrege 33

East Husker Conference Tournament

BRLD 50, Oakland-Craig 40

West Point-Beemer 57, North Bend 46

East Husker Tournament

Pender 68, Howells/Dodge 44

Lewis & Clark Conference

Clark Bracket

Championship: Homer 52, Hartington-Newcastle 44

Bloomfield 59, Wausa 47

Winside 50, Walthill 28

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 53, Osmond 42

Lewis Bracket

Creighton 49, Plainview 44

Winnebago 79, Wakefield 51

LouPlatte Conference Tournament

Ord 49, Ravenna 41

Wood River 47, St. Paul 31

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Diller-Odell 45, Johnson-Brock 36

HTRS 74, Lewiston 54

Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Blue Hill 42, Silver Lake 25

Shelton 39, Franklin 38

Western Trails Conference

Bridgeport 70, Mitchell 32

Gordon/Rushville 35, Morrill 32

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

