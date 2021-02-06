Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 6

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 6.
Arapahoe 58, Hitchcock County 24
Bellevue East 64, Omaha Westside 42
Bellevue West 45, Lincoln East 38
Bennington 63, Omaha Duchesne 26
Conestoga 48, Raymond Central 40
Creek Valley 62, Peetz, Colo. 43
Elkhorn South 53, Omaha Benson 36
Gretna 43, Millard West 40
Lincoln High 60, Omaha Northwest 48
Lincoln Northeast 57, Omaha Marian 50, OT
Lincoln Southwest 46, Millard North 24
Millard South 81, Omaha Central 64
Nebraska Christian 25, Burwell 22
North Platte St. Patrick's 45, Cambridge 35
Omaha Brownell Talbot 57, Boys Town 18
Papillion-La Vista 66, Omaha Burke 57
Papillion-La Vista South 68, Omaha North 26
Scottsbluff 41, Sidney 38
Sterling, Colo. 44, Alliance 34
East Husker Conference
Championship: BRLD 56, West Point-Beemer 53
North Bend 59, Oakland-Craig 36
ECNC Conference
Championship: Malcolm 52, Weeping Water 38
Fort Kearney Conference
Championship: Pleasanton 61, Loomis 26
Overton 39, Elm Creek 30
Louplatte Conference
Championship: Wood River 53, Ord 42
Ravenna 54, St. Paul 42
Mid-State Conference
Championship: Crofton 60, West Point GACC 48
Pierce 33, Battle Creek 32, OT
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, O'Neill 46
Niobrara Valley Conference
Championship: North Central 43, Elgin/Pope John 17
CWC 57, Elkhorn Valley 50
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Championship: Nebraska City Lourdes 31, Falls City Sacred Heart 29
Twin Valley Conference
Franklin 29, Silver Lake 27
Western Trails Conference
Championship: Bridgeport 80, Gordon-Rushville 36
Mitchell 50, Morrill 35