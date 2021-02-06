 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 6
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 6

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 6.

* * *

Arapahoe 58, Hitchcock County 24

Bellevue East 64, Omaha Westside 42

Bellevue West 45, Lincoln East 38

Bennington 63, Omaha Duchesne 26

Conestoga 48, Raymond Central 40

Creek Valley 62, Peetz, Colo. 43

Elkhorn South 53, Omaha Benson 36

Gretna 43, Millard West 40

Lincoln High 60, Omaha Northwest 48

Lincoln Northeast 57, Omaha Marian 50, OT

Lincoln Southwest 46, Millard North 24

Millard South 81, Omaha Central 64

Nebraska Christian 25, Burwell 22

North Platte St. Patrick's 45, Cambridge 35

Omaha Brownell Talbot 57, Boys Town 18

Papillion-La Vista 66, Omaha Burke 57

Papillion-La Vista South 68, Omaha North 26

Scottsbluff 41, Sidney 38

Sterling, Colo. 44, Alliance 34

East Husker Conference

Championship: BRLD 56, West Point-Beemer 53

North Bend 59, Oakland-Craig 36

ECNC Conference

Championship: Malcolm 52, Weeping Water 38

Fort Kearney Conference

Championship: Pleasanton 61, Loomis 26

Overton 39, Elm Creek 30

Louplatte Conference

Championship: Wood River 53, Ord 42

Ravenna 54, St. Paul 42

Mid-State Conference

Championship: Crofton 60, West Point GACC 48

Pierce 33, Battle Creek 32, OT

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, O'Neill 46

Niobrara Valley Conference

Championship: North Central 43, Elgin/Pope John 17

CWC 57, Elkhorn Valley 50

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Championship: Nebraska City Lourdes 31, Falls City Sacred Heart 29

Twin Valley Conference

Franklin 29, Silver Lake 27

Western Trails Conference

Championship: Bridgeport 80, Gordon-Rushville 36

Mitchell 50, Morrill 35​

