Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 9

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 9.
Ainsworth 65, Stuart 29
Ansley-Litchfield 52, Arcadia/Loup City 37
Arapahoe 40, Cambridge 34
Archbishop Bergan 48, Oakland-Craig 34
Ashland-Greenwood 70, Conestoga 41
Aurora 38, Lexington 34
BDS 54, Meridian 37
BRLD 56, Wisner-Pilger 36
Battle Creek 67, Neligh-Oakdale 38
Bellevue East 64, Omaha South 12
Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 42
Bird City-Cheylin, KS 55, Hitchcock County 53
Bloomfield 66, Santee 54
Blue Hill 51, Bertrand 29
Boone Central 47, Centura 38
Bridgeport 75, Gordon-Rushville 44
Broken Bow 54, Ord 35
CWC 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 31
Centennial 38, Yutan 34
Central Valley 39, Elkhorn Valley 32
Clarkson/Leigh 35, Pierce 31
Columbus Scotus 52, Columbus Lakeview 30
Crete 50, Platteview 38
Cross County 49, East Butler 9
Deshler 57, Heartland 29
Dorchester 55, Hampton 54
Elm Creek 60, Hi-Line 19
Exeter-Milligan 45, McCool Junction 35
Fillmore Central 52, Sandy Creek 27
Fullerton 68, St. Edward 15
Garden County 56, Hyannis 20
Gothenburg 53, Ogallala 39
Gretna 56, Omaha North 30
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 69, Pender 67 (OT)
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Homer 35
Hartington-Newcastle 36, Wausa 30
Hemingford 50, Morrill 47
Hershey 63, Paxton 24
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Tri County 32
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Aquinas Catholic 19
Lincoln East 58, Columbus 44
Lincoln Northeast 60, Kearney 41
Lincoln Pius X 74, Elkhorn 54
Loomis 58, Axtell 33
Louisville 49, Raymond Central 37
Malcolm 67, Wahoo 37
Nebraska Christian 63, Nebraska Lutheran 25
Norris 51, Omaha Skutt Catholic 48
North Central 71, Colome, SD 50
North Platte St. Patrick's 71, Dundy County Stratton 31
O'Neill 56, Plainview 42
Omaha Central 54, Omaha Northwest 31
Omaha Gross Catholic 64, Omaha Concordia 51
Osceola 46, High Plains Community 24
Overton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Parkview Christian 46, Boys Town 32
Perkins County 57, Creek Valley 14
Pine Bluffs, WY 58, Kimball 41
Potter-Dix 51, Peetz, CO 25
Shelton 40, Silver Lake 29
Sidney 64, Alliance 24
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 51, Anselmo-Merna 41
South Platte 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 48
South Sioux City 64, Sioux City West, IA 49
Southern 51, Lewiston 30
Southwest 48, Wallace 37
St. Mary's 37, Boyd County 35
St. Paul 41, Ravenna 29
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 42, Twin Loup 30
Sutherland 48, Maxwell 24
Sutton 52, Wilber-Clatonia 21
Syracuse 41, Auburn 36
West Point-Beemer 61, Madison 23
Winnebago 58, Wakefield 38