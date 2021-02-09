 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 9
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Feb. 9

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Feb. 9.

* * *

Ainsworth 65, Stuart 29

Ansley-Litchfield 52, Arcadia/Loup City 37

Arapahoe 40, Cambridge 34

Archbishop Bergan 48, Oakland-Craig 34

Ashland-Greenwood 70, Conestoga 41

Aurora 38, Lexington 34

BDS 54, Meridian 37

BRLD 56, Wisner-Pilger 36

Battle Creek 67, Neligh-Oakdale 38

Bellevue East 64, Omaha South 12

Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 42

Bird City-Cheylin, KS 55, Hitchcock County 53

Bloomfield 66, Santee 54

Blue Hill 51, Bertrand 29

Boone Central 47, Centura 38

Bridgeport 75, Gordon-Rushville 44

Broken Bow 54, Ord 35

CWC 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 31

Centennial 38, Yutan 34

Central Valley 39, Elkhorn Valley 32

Clarkson/Leigh 35, Pierce 31

Columbus Scotus 52, Columbus Lakeview 30

Crete 50, Platteview 38

Cross County 49, East Butler 9

Deshler 57, Heartland 29

Dorchester 55, Hampton 54

Elm Creek 60, Hi-Line 19

Exeter-Milligan 45, McCool Junction 35

Fillmore Central 52, Sandy Creek 27

Fullerton 68, St. Edward 15

Garden County 56, Hyannis 20

Gothenburg 53, Ogallala 39

Gretna 56, Omaha North 30

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 69, Pender 67 (OT)

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Homer 35

Hartington-Newcastle 36, Wausa 30

Hemingford 50, Morrill 47

Hershey 63, Paxton 24

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Tri County 32

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Aquinas Catholic 19

Lincoln East 58, Columbus 44

Lincoln Northeast 60, Kearney 41

Lincoln Pius X 74, Elkhorn 54

Loomis 58, Axtell 33

Louisville 49, Raymond Central 37

Malcolm 67, Wahoo 37

Nebraska Christian 63, Nebraska Lutheran 25

Norris 51, Omaha Skutt Catholic 48

North Central 71, Colome, SD 50

North Platte St. Patrick's 71, Dundy County Stratton 31

O'Neill 56, Plainview 42

Omaha Central 54, Omaha Northwest 31

Omaha Gross Catholic 64, Omaha Concordia 51

Osceola 46, High Plains Community 24

Overton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Parkview Christian 46, Boys Town 32

Perkins County 57, Creek Valley 14

Pine Bluffs, WY 58, Kimball 41

Potter-Dix 51, Peetz, CO 25

Shelton 40, Silver Lake 29

Sidney 64, Alliance 24

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 51, Anselmo-Merna 41

South Platte 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 48

South Sioux City 64, Sioux City West, IA 49

Southern 51, Lewiston 30

Southwest 48, Wallace 37

St. Mary's 37, Boyd County 35

St. Paul 41, Ravenna 29

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 42, Twin Loup 30

Sutherland 48, Maxwell 24

Sutton 52, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Syracuse 41, Auburn 36

West Point-Beemer 61, Madison 23

Winnebago 58, Wakefield 38

