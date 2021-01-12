 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 12
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 12

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 12.

* * *

Ainsworth 42, Burwell 30

Anselmo-Merna 51, North Platte St. Patrick's 42

Archbishop Bergan 46, Blair 40

Arlington 46, Wisner-Pilger 45

Axtell 49, Kenesaw 30

BDS 49, Nebraska Lutheran 9

Beatrice 44, Fairbury 27

Bellevue East 45, Millard North 35

Bennington 59, Ralston 12

Boyd County 54, Santee 34

Broken Bow 65, McCook 24

Burns, WY 51, Alliance 44

CWC 58, Twin Loup 24

Centennial 57, David City 45

Chadron 34, Gering 32

Chase County 48, Dundy County Stratton 41

Clarkson/Leigh 44, Aquinas Catholic 25

Columbus Scotus 50, St. Paul 28

Creighton 40, Stuart 29

Crofton 57, Ponca 46

Cross County 51, Osceola 18

Dorchester 47, College View Academy 31

Douglas County West 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46

Elba 38, St. Edward 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 81, Spalding Academy 11

Elkhorn 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 21

Elkhorn North 75, Ashland-Greenwood 45

Exeter-Milligan 36, Diller-Odell 30

Falls City 38, Nebraska City 32

Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Elmwood-Murdock 40

Fremont 87, Columbus 43

Gordon-Rushville 56, Cody-Kilgore 47

Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Northwest 36

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Osmond 32

Heartland Lutheran 43, Riverside 29

Hershey 49, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 41

Homer 52, Randolph 41

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Norfolk Catholic 46

Kearney 51, North Platte 50

Lawrence-Nelson 39, McCool Junction 28

Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Northeast 34

Lincoln Lutheran 50, Wahoo 23

Lincoln North Star 70, Lincoln Southeast 47

Louisville 63, Plattsmouth 30

Lourdes Central Catholic 58, Johnson-Brock 11

Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Hi-Line 30

Mead 46, Cedar Bluffs 22

Medicine Valley 48, Wallace 39

Meridian 40, Lewiston 33

Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Neligh-Oakdale 39

Norton, KS 55, Cambridge 26

O'Neill 54, Winnebago 33

Omaha Benson 61, Papillion-LaVista South 49

Omaha Marian 69, Millard South 66

Omaha Nation 48, Parkview Christian 28

Omaha Northwest 46, Millard West 43

Ord 69, Cozad 50

Palmer 31, Heartland 28

Platteview 42, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 39

Pleasanton 76, Silver Lake 39

Sandy Creek 27, Harvard 21

Shelton 51, Gibbon 32

Sidney 49, South Sioux City 35

South Platte 67, Kimball 25

Southern Valley 35, Franklin 34 (OT)

Southwest 41, Hitchcock County 30

Sterling 64, Palmyra 43

Summerland 62, Plainview 49

Sutton 36, Centura 20

Tri County 37, Friend 14

Tri County Northeast 59, Cornerstone Christian 20

Wakefield 67, Madison 8

Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Bertrand 25

Wood River 40, Amherst 33

York 78, Schuyler 16

Yutan 49, Omaha Concordia 38

