Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 14

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 14.
Alma 66, Hi-Line 25
Anselmo-Merna 61, Sandhills/Thedford 46
Arcadia-Loup City 48, Riverside 25
Battle Creek 44, Norfolk Lutheran 33
Blair 55, Plattsmouth 22
Bridgeport 75, Leyton 15
Broken Bow 67, Kearney Catholic 49
Cody-Kilgore 51, Hay Springs 46
Cross County 55, Twin River 38
Dorchester 45, East Butler 28
Dundy County-Stratton 46, Medicine Valley 40
Elm Creek 47, Axtell 45
Fairbury 45, Wilber-Clatonia 24
Fillmore Central 59, Heartland 21
Fullerton 65, Palmer 30
Gothenburg 49, Cozad 17
Hampton 48, Lincoln College View 18
Hastings St. Cecilia 57, Minden 22
Heartland Lutheran 35, St. Edward 25
High Plains Community 39, Nebraska Lutheran 16
Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48
Lincoln Christian 42, Louisville 31
Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln High 51
Lincoln Southeast 44, Grand Island 22
Mead 57, Boys Town 20
Mitchell 35, Torrington, Wyo. 31
Nebraska Christian 61, Spalding Academy 16
North Central 51, West Holt 30
O'Neill 52, Ainsworth 32
Omaha Christian Academy 50, Bellevue Cornerstone 15
Omaha Gross 53, Omaha Mercy 23
Omaha North 50, Omaha South 45
Ord 51, Burwell 27
Osceola 45, Friend 24
Paxton 54, Creek Valley 32
Pender 66, Omaha Nation 18
Ravenna 56, Central City 34
Shelton 44, Centura 34
South Platte 63, Wallace 29
Stanton 37, Plainview 24
Summerland 55, O'Neill St. Mary's 35
Weeping Water 40, Fort Calhoun 34
West Point-Beemer 75, Schuyler 9
West Point GACC 65, Fremont Bergan 37
Wood River 59, Sutton 47
89th Annual Fairfax Tournament
Falls City 41, South Holt, Mo. 28
MUDECAS Tournament
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, Exeter/Milligan 28
Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Johnson-Brock 27
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 55, Palmyra 50
Southern 58, Pawnee City 36