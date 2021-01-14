 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 14
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 14

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 14.

* * *

Alma 66, Hi-Line 25

Anselmo-Merna 61, Sandhills/Thedford 46

Arcadia-Loup City 48, Riverside 25

Battle Creek 44, Norfolk Lutheran 33

Blair 55, Plattsmouth 22

Bridgeport 75, Leyton 15

Broken Bow 67, Kearney Catholic 49

Cody-Kilgore 51, Hay Springs 46

Cross County 55, Twin River 38

Dorchester 45, East Butler 28

Dundy County-Stratton 46, Medicine Valley 40

Elm Creek 47, Axtell 45

Fairbury 45, Wilber-Clatonia 24

Fillmore Central 59, Heartland 21

Fullerton 65, Palmer 30

Gothenburg 49, Cozad 17

Hampton 48, Lincoln College View 18

Hastings St. Cecilia 57, Minden 22

Heartland Lutheran 35, St. Edward 25

High Plains Community 39, Nebraska Lutheran 16

Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48

Lincoln Christian 42, Louisville 31

Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln High 51

Lincoln Southeast 44, Grand Island 22

Mead 57, Boys Town 20

Mitchell 35, Torrington, Wyo. 31

Nebraska Christian 61, Spalding Academy 16

North Central 51, West Holt 30

O'Neill 52, Ainsworth 32

Omaha Christian Academy 50, Bellevue Cornerstone 15

Omaha Gross 53, Omaha Mercy 23

Omaha North 50, Omaha South 45

Ord 51, Burwell 27

Osceola 45, Friend 24

Paxton 54, Creek Valley 32

Pender 66, Omaha Nation 18

Ravenna 56, Central City 34

Shelton 44, Centura 34

South Platte 63, Wallace 29

Stanton 37, Plainview 24

Summerland 55, O'Neill St. Mary's 35

Weeping Water 40, Fort Calhoun 34

West Point-Beemer 75, Schuyler 9

West Point GACC 65, Fremont Bergan 37​

Wood River 59, Sutton 47

89th Annual Fairfax Tournament

Falls City 41, South Holt, Mo. 28

MUDECAS Tournament

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, Exeter/Milligan 28

Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Johnson-Brock 27

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 55, Palmyra 50

Southern 58, Pawnee City 36

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

