Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 15
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 15.

* * *

Alliance 66, Chadron 34

Amherst 82, Pleasanton 45

Ansley-Litchfield 59, Shelton 49

Arapahoe 48, Hi-Line 30

Bayard 52, Hemingford 50

Bertrand 52, Southwest 32

Blue Hill 53, Red Cloud 9

Bridgeport 87, Kimball 22

Broken Bow 54, Wood River 47

Centennial 54, Columbus Lakeview 26

Chase County 59, Gothenburg 52

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 62, Scottsbluff 55

Deshler 53, McCool Junction 50

Gibbon 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 39

Gordon/Rushville 57, Gering 53

Grand Island Northwest 45, Adams Central 37

Hastings 47, McCook 26

Hershey 51, Valentine 34

Kenesaw 50, Lawrence-Nelson 27

Loomis 76, Wilcox-Hildreth 44

Morrill 59, Minatare 37

North Platte 64, Lexington 46

North Platte St. Patrick's 61, Overton 23

Ogallala 74, Sidney 48

Osceola 51, Giltner 35

Paxton 52, Wallace 50, 2OT

Sandhills Valley 59, Sandhills/Thedford 10

Shelby/Rising City 56, Hampton 33

Silver Lake 57, Harvard 27

Southern Valley 68, Holdrege 62, OT

St. Paul 57, Ord 32

Sutton 67, Thayer Central 36

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

