Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 16

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 16.
* * *
Axtell 48, Lawrence-Nelson 27
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Ponca 53
Beatrice 41, Plattsmouth 23
Bellevue East 60, Norfolk 33
Bellevue West 73, Omaha North 20
Bennington 59, South Sioux City 51
Blue Hill 30, Franklin 28
Bridgeport 45, Mitchell 41
CWC 74, St. Mary's 36
Cambridge 52, Maxwell 37
Cedar Bluffs 41, Heartland Christian, Iowa 25
Centennial 47, Central City 37
Centura 46, Cozad 39, OT
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 53, Scottsbluff 50
Clarkson/Leigh 59, Pender 52
Clay Center, Kan. 56, Fairbury 32
Cody-Kilgore 49, Hitchcock County 37
Columbus Lakeview 46, David City Aquinas 33
Conestoga 70, Boys Town 21
Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Winside 17
Elkhorn 43, Hastings 38
Elkhorn North 46, Aurora 36
Elkhorn Valley 55, Bloomfield 37
Elm Creek 51, Kenesaw 40
Fremont 73, Omaha Marian 49
Garden County 71, Wauneta-Palisade 42
Gering 57, Campbell County, Wyo. 54
Gordon/Rushville 66, Kimball 21
Hartington Cedar Catholic 43, Norfolk Lutheran 31
Hastings St. Cecilia 37, Kearney Catholic 26
Hay Springs 59, Potter-Dix 25
Holdrege 51, Hershey 42
Homer 61, Hartington-Newcastle 32
Howells/Dodge 41, Mead 35
Kearney 70, Papillion-La Vista South 60
Lincoln North Star 62, Elkhorn South 54
Lincoln Southwest 61, Gretna 23
Malcolm 54, David City 44
Milford 47, Thayer Central 45
Millard North 57, Lincoln Northeast 26
Millard South 94, Lincoln High 64
Millard West 59, Grand Island 12
Minden 38, McCook 30
Nebraska City Lourdes 63, Sidney, Iowa 41
Neligh-Oakdale 51, Madison 24
Norfolk Catholic 45, Wayne 37
Norris 47, Crete 43
North Bend 49, Fremont Bergan 38
North Platte 51, Sidney 35
O'Neill 65, Creighton 25
Ogallala 48, Valentine 30
Omaha Benson 60, Lincoln Southeast 46
Omaha Burke 55, Omaha Northwest 49
Omaha Central 50, Lincoln East 35
Omaha Duchesne 48, Omaha Concordia 33
Omaha Skutt 60, Lexington 15
Omaha Westside 60, Omaha South 40
Overton 40, Bertrand 25
Papillion-La Vista 39, Columbus 37
Pleasanton 39, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28
Randolph 46, Wausa 33
Sandhills Valley 55, Hyannis 25
Shelby/Rising City 41, Nebraska Lutheran 35
Silver Lake 45, Loomis 41
Sioux County 62, Hemingford 33
South Loup 58, Brady 14
Superior 52, Sandy Creek 13
Tri County Northeast 75, Whiting, Iowa 43
Wahoo 47, Douglas County West 37
Waverly 49, Seward 35
West Point-Beemer 78, Tekamah-Herman 43
West Point GACC 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35
Wilcox-Hildreth 38, Ansley-Litchfield 35
Wisner-Pilger 64, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 62, 2OT
89th Annual Fairfax Tournament
Championship: East Atchison, Mo. 47, Falls City 32
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
GI Heartland Lutheran 47, St. Edward 20
MUDECAS Tournament
Division A Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 38
Diller-Odell 38, Meridian 33
Sterling 47, Freeman 24
Exeter/Milligan 37, Johnson-Brock 28
Division B Championship: Southern 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33
Johnson County 35, Tri County 26
Lewiston 49, Lincoln Parkview 33
Pawnee City 39, Palmyra 32