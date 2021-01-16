 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 16
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 16

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 16.

* * *

Axtell 48, Lawrence-Nelson 27

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Ponca 53

Beatrice 41, Plattsmouth 23

Bellevue East 60, Norfolk 33

Bellevue West 73, Omaha North 20

Bennington 59, South Sioux City 51

Blue Hill 30, Franklin 28

Bridgeport 45, Mitchell 41

CWC 74, St. Mary's 36

Cambridge 52, Maxwell 37

Cedar Bluffs 41, Heartland Christian, Iowa 25

Centennial 47, Central City 37

Centura 46, Cozad 39, OT

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 53, Scottsbluff 50

Clarkson/Leigh 59, Pender 52

Clay Center, Kan. 56, Fairbury 32

Cody-Kilgore 49, Hitchcock County 37

Columbus Lakeview 46, David City Aquinas 33

Conestoga 70, Boys Town 21

Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Winside 17

Elkhorn 43, Hastings 38

Elkhorn North 46, Aurora 36

Elkhorn Valley 55, Bloomfield 37

Elm Creek 51, Kenesaw 40

Fremont 73, Omaha Marian 49

Garden County 71, Wauneta-Palisade 42

Gering 57, Campbell County, Wyo. 54

Gordon/Rushville 66, Kimball 21

Hartington Cedar Catholic 43, Norfolk Lutheran 31

Hastings St. Cecilia 37, Kearney Catholic 26

Hay Springs 59, Potter-Dix 25

Holdrege 51, Hershey 42

Homer 61, Hartington-Newcastle 32

Howells/Dodge 41, Mead 35

Kearney 70, Papillion-La Vista South 60

Lincoln North Star 62, Elkhorn South 54

Lincoln Southwest 61, Gretna 23

Malcolm 54, David City 44

Milford 47, Thayer Central 45

Millard North 57, Lincoln Northeast 26

Millard South 94, Lincoln High 64

Millard West 59, Grand Island 12

Minden 38, McCook 30

Nebraska City Lourdes 63, Sidney, Iowa 41

Neligh-Oakdale 51, Madison 24

Norfolk Catholic 45, Wayne 37

Norris 47, Crete 43

North Bend 49, Fremont Bergan 38

North Platte 51, Sidney 35

O'Neill 65, Creighton 25

Ogallala 48, Valentine 30

Omaha Benson 60, Lincoln Southeast 46

Omaha Burke 55, Omaha Northwest 49

Omaha Central 50, Lincoln East 35

Omaha Duchesne 48, Omaha Concordia 33

Omaha Skutt 60, Lexington 15

Omaha Westside 60, Omaha South 40

Overton 40, Bertrand 25

Papillion-La Vista 39, Columbus 37

Pleasanton 39, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28

Randolph 46, Wausa 33

Sandhills Valley 55, Hyannis 25

Shelby/Rising City 41, Nebraska Lutheran 35

Silver Lake 45, Loomis 41

Sioux County 62, Hemingford 33

South Loup 58, Brady 14

Superior 52, Sandy Creek 13

Tri County Northeast 75, Whiting, Iowa 43

Wahoo 47, Douglas County West 37

Waverly 49, Seward 35

West Point-Beemer 78, Tekamah-Herman 43

West Point GACC 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35

Wilcox-Hildreth 38, Ansley-Litchfield 35

Wisner-Pilger 64, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 62, 2OT

89th Annual Fairfax Tournament

Championship: East Atchison, Mo. 47, Falls City 32

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

GI Heartland Lutheran 47, St. Edward 20

MUDECAS Tournament

Division A Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 38

Diller-Odell 38, Meridian 33

Sterling 47, Freeman 24

Exeter/Milligan 37, Johnson-Brock 28

Division B Championship: Southern 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

Johnson County 35, Tri County 26

Lewiston 49, Lincoln Parkview 33

Pawnee City 39, Palmyra 32

