Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 19
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 19

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 19.

* * *

Anselmo-Merna 48, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31

Arlington 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Yutan 34

Axtell 44, Arapahoe 30

BDS 49, McCool Junction 25

Bishop LeBlond, MO 41, Falls City 39

Blair 70, Omaha Concordia 30

Blue Hill 50, Harvard 17

Bridgeport 68, Sutherland 20

Burwell 46, Central Valley 20

CWC 77, Ainsworth 39

Centennial 48, Wilber-Clatonia 23

Central City 58, Schuyler 20

Chase County 64, Kimball 18

Conestoga 62, Palmyra 47

Crete 60, Seward 38

Crofton 63, Wayne 27

Cross County 36, Dorchester 25

David City 53, Shelby-Rising City 30

Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Sandy Creek 32

Dundy County Stratton 44, Wallace 31

East Butler 57, Giltner 19

Elkhorn Valley 55, Wausa 39

Exeter-Milligan 44, Meridian 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Auburn 27

Fillmore Central 55, Centura 29

Fullerton 56, Palmer 28

Gordon-Rushville 63, Alliance 29

Gothenburg 47, Amherst 39

Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Wood River 34

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 65, Battle Creek 24

Hampton 84, Nebraska Lutheran 44

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Creighton 40

Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Superior 36

Heartland 33, High Plains Community 20

Hershey 61, Perkins County 34

Homer 46, Tri County Northeast 36

Humphrey St. Francis 89, Riverside 16

Johnson-Brock 42, Lewiston 37

Kearney 51, Lincoln East 35

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 34, Hartington-Newcastle 26

Lincoln North Star 63, Norfolk 53

Loomis 50, Southwest 37

Louisville 56, Douglas County West 49

Lutheran High Northeast 86, Walthill 20

Malcolm 57, Freeman 24

McCook 52, Lexington 45

Mead 38, Parkview Christian 35

Milford 46, Columbus Lakeview 41

Minden 43, St. Paul 40

Mitchell 60, Pine Bluffs, WY 34

Nebraska Christian 54, Heartland Lutheran 21

Norfolk Catholic 38, Pierce 36

Norris 49, York 34

North Bend Central 47, Columbus Scotus 26

North Central 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 47

North Platte 42, Northwest 41

O'Neill 66, Wagner, SD 38

Omaha Brownell Talbot 33, Fort Calhoun 31

Omaha Northwest 51, Lincoln Northeast 45

Omaha Westside 53, Papillion-LaVista 42

Osmond 60, Bloomfield 55

Paxton 39, Hitchcock County 34

Platteview 53, Nebraska City 47

Pleasanton 65, Ansley-Litchfield 24

Ponca 51, Winnebago 37

Randolph 47, Winside 19

Silver Lake 42, Franklin 38

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 58, Arcadia/Loup City 35

Southern 40, Diller-Odell 20

St. Mary's 54, Santee 45

Stanton 47, Madison 23

Sutton 59, Ravenna 54 (OT)

Syracuse 58, Plattsmouth 28

Thayer Central 60, Friend 8

Wahoo 71, Ralston 22

Weeping Water 48, Johnson County Central 31

West Point-Beemer 53, Elkhorn 51

Wisner-Pilger 63, Twin River 43

