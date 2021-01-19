Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 19

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 19.
Anselmo-Merna 48, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31
Arlington 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Yutan 34
Axtell 44, Arapahoe 30
BDS 49, McCool Junction 25
Bishop LeBlond, MO 41, Falls City 39
Blair 70, Omaha Concordia 30
Blue Hill 50, Harvard 17
Bridgeport 68, Sutherland 20
Burwell 46, Central Valley 20
CWC 77, Ainsworth 39
Centennial 48, Wilber-Clatonia 23
Central City 58, Schuyler 20
Chase County 64, Kimball 18
Conestoga 62, Palmyra 47
Crete 60, Seward 38
Crofton 63, Wayne 27
Cross County 36, Dorchester 25
David City 53, Shelby-Rising City 30
Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Sandy Creek 32
Dundy County Stratton 44, Wallace 31
East Butler 57, Giltner 19
Elkhorn Valley 55, Wausa 39
Exeter-Milligan 44, Meridian 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Auburn 27
Fillmore Central 55, Centura 29
Fullerton 56, Palmer 28
Gordon-Rushville 63, Alliance 29
Gothenburg 47, Amherst 39
Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Wood River 34
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 65, Battle Creek 24
Hampton 84, Nebraska Lutheran 44
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Creighton 40
Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Superior 36
Heartland 33, High Plains Community 20
Hershey 61, Perkins County 34
Homer 46, Tri County Northeast 36
Humphrey St. Francis 89, Riverside 16
Johnson-Brock 42, Lewiston 37
Kearney 51, Lincoln East 35
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 34, Hartington-Newcastle 26
Lincoln North Star 63, Norfolk 53
Loomis 50, Southwest 37
Louisville 56, Douglas County West 49
Lutheran High Northeast 86, Walthill 20
Malcolm 57, Freeman 24
McCook 52, Lexington 45
Mead 38, Parkview Christian 35
Milford 46, Columbus Lakeview 41
Minden 43, St. Paul 40
Mitchell 60, Pine Bluffs, WY 34
Nebraska Christian 54, Heartland Lutheran 21
Norfolk Catholic 38, Pierce 36
Norris 49, York 34
North Bend Central 47, Columbus Scotus 26
North Central 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 47
North Platte 42, Northwest 41
O'Neill 66, Wagner, SD 38
Omaha Brownell Talbot 33, Fort Calhoun 31
Omaha Northwest 51, Lincoln Northeast 45
Omaha Westside 53, Papillion-LaVista 42
Osmond 60, Bloomfield 55
Paxton 39, Hitchcock County 34
Platteview 53, Nebraska City 47
Pleasanton 65, Ansley-Litchfield 24
Ponca 51, Winnebago 37
Randolph 47, Winside 19
Silver Lake 42, Franklin 38
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 58, Arcadia/Loup City 35
Southern 40, Diller-Odell 20
St. Mary's 54, Santee 45
Stanton 47, Madison 23
Sutton 59, Ravenna 54 (OT)
Syracuse 58, Plattsmouth 28
Thayer Central 60, Friend 8
Wahoo 71, Ralston 22
Weeping Water 48, Johnson County Central 31
West Point-Beemer 53, Elkhorn 51
Wisner-Pilger 63, Twin River 43