Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 22

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 22.
Arthur County def. Hyannis, forfeit
Auburn 58, Nebraska City 41
Axtell 38, Wilcox-Hildreth 37
Beatrice 50, Ralston 17
Bellevue East 49, Bellevue West 48
Blue Hill 42, Sandy Creek 15
Broken Bow 47, Valentine 25
CWC 65, Bloomfield 26
Centura 42, Gibbon 22
Clarkson/Leigh 47, Norfolk Lutheran 28
Columbus 46, Grand Island 23
Columbus Lakeview 60, Schuyler 21
Conestoga 42, Fort Calhoun 39
Deshler 49, Harvard 34
Douglas County West 45, Arlington 37
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, West Holt 40
Elkhorn 42, Blair 33
Elkhorn North 55, Omaha Benson 53
Elkhorn Valley 49, Creighton 37
Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Pawnee City 10
Fillmore Central 59, Tri County 27
Franklin 45, Kenesaw 36
Fremont 55, Lincoln Southeast 21
Gering 41, Chadron 36
Gretna 30, Elkhorn South 27
Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Wayne 24
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Aquinas 24
Howells/Dodge 53, Tekamah-Herman 3
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 60, Mound City, Mo. 48
Johnson-Brock 47, Friend 21
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Lincoln Parkview 33
Lincoln East 50, Lincoln North Star 46
Lincoln High 55, Norfolk 35
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Wahoo Neumann 46
Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 28
Lincoln Southwest 67, Lincoln Northeast 39
Loomis 58, Hi-Line 33
Lower Brule, S.D. 66, Omaha Nation 48
Malcolm 42, Wilber-Clatonia 13
Milford 58, Elmwood-Murdock 35
Millard South 64, Millard North 38
Minden 32, Holdrege 31
Mitchell 53, Southeast, Wyo. 46
Mullen 41, Gordon/Rushville 25
Nebraska City Lourdes 56, Lewiston 34
Norris 50, Bennington 37
North Central 74, Anselmo-Merna 45
North Platte 64, McCook 27
Ogallala 52, Alliance 36
Omaha Northwest 50, Omaha North 29
Ord 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 46
Overton 43, Ansley-Litchfield 26
Papillion-La Vista 47, Papillion-La Vista South 40
Platteview 40, Waverly 38
Pleasanton 58, Elm Creek 34
Ponca 72, Walthill 24
Randolph 47, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Ravenna 51, Arcadia-Loup City 23
Sidney 52, Gothenburg 44
Silver Lake 39, Red Cloud 21
Sterling 43, Southern 34
Summerland 64, Osmond 42
Sutherland 47, Kimball 37
Syracuse 52, Ashland-Greenwood 46
Wakefield 47, Tri County Northeast 33
West Point-Beemer 53, Twin River 32
West Point GACC 54, O'Neill 41
Wood River 54, Central City 42
York 48, Fairbury 35
Yutan 48, Palmyra 24
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Fullerton 53, Nebraska Christian 50
Humphrey St. Francis 55, Burwell 29
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Crawford 43, Sioux County 40
Morrill 64, Hemingford 35
SPVA Tournament
Bridgeport 70, Chase County 39
Hershey 49, North Platte St. Patrick's 39