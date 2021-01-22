 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 22
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 22

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 22.

* * *

Arthur County def. Hyannis, forfeit

Auburn 58, Nebraska City 41

Axtell 38, Wilcox-Hildreth 37

Beatrice 50, Ralston 17

Bellevue East 49, Bellevue West 48

Blue Hill 42, Sandy Creek 15

Broken Bow 47, Valentine 25

CWC 65, Bloomfield 26

Centura 42, Gibbon 22

Clarkson/Leigh 47, Norfolk Lutheran 28

Columbus 46, Grand Island 23

Columbus Lakeview 60, Schuyler 21

Conestoga 42, Fort Calhoun 39

Deshler 49, Harvard 34

Douglas County West 45, Arlington 37

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, West Holt 40

Elkhorn 42, Blair 33

Elkhorn North 55, Omaha Benson 53

Elkhorn Valley 49, Creighton 37

Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Pawnee City 10

Fillmore Central 59, Tri County 27

Franklin 45, Kenesaw 36

Fremont 55, Lincoln Southeast 21

Gering 41, Chadron 36

Gretna 30, Elkhorn South 27

Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Wayne 24

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Aquinas 24

Howells/Dodge 53, Tekamah-Herman 3

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 60, Mound City, Mo. 48

Johnson-Brock 47, Friend 21

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Lincoln Parkview 33

Lincoln East 50, Lincoln North Star 46

Lincoln High 55, Norfolk 35

Lincoln Lutheran 47, Wahoo Neumann 46

Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 28

Lincoln Southwest 67, Lincoln Northeast 39

Loomis 58, Hi-Line 33

Lower Brule, S.D. 66, Omaha Nation 48

Malcolm 42, Wilber-Clatonia 13

Milford 58, Elmwood-Murdock 35

Millard South 64, Millard North 38

Minden 32, Holdrege 31

Mitchell 53, Southeast, Wyo. 46

Mullen 41, Gordon/Rushville 25

Nebraska City Lourdes 56, Lewiston 34

Norris 50, Bennington 37

North Central 74, Anselmo-Merna 45

North Platte 64, McCook 27

Ogallala 52, Alliance 36

Omaha Northwest 50, Omaha North 29

Ord 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 46

Overton 43, Ansley-Litchfield 26

Papillion-La Vista 47, Papillion-La Vista South 40

Platteview 40, Waverly 38

Pleasanton 58, Elm Creek 34

Ponca 72, Walthill 24

Randolph 47, Neligh-Oakdale 34

Ravenna 51, Arcadia-Loup City 23

Sidney 52, Gothenburg 44

Silver Lake 39, Red Cloud 21

Sterling 43, Southern 34

Summerland 64, Osmond 42

Sutherland 47, Kimball 37

Syracuse 52, Ashland-Greenwood 46

Wakefield 47, Tri County Northeast 33

West Point-Beemer 53, Twin River 32

West Point GACC 54, O'Neill 41​

Wood River 54, Central City 42

York 48, Fairbury 35

Yutan 48, Palmyra 24

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Fullerton 53, Nebraska Christian 50

Humphrey St. Francis 55, Burwell 29

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Crawford 43, Sioux County 40

Morrill 64, Hemingford 35

SPVA Tournament

Bridgeport 70, Chase County 39

Hershey 49, North Platte St. Patrick's 39

