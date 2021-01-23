 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 23
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 23.

* * *

Ainsworth 66, Ogallala 30

Amherst 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 38

BRLD 71, Stanton 39

Battle Creek 34, Pierce 31

Bellevue West 52, Millard West 37

Centennial 37, Centura 20

Chadron 41, Gordon-Rushville 29

Crete 46, Elkhorn 39

Elkhorn Valley 48, Boyd County 35

Grand Island CC 50, Adams Central 45, OT

Gretna 45, Papio South 41

Hastings 51, Columbus 38

Holdrege 38, Cozad 28

Kearney Catholic 47, David City Aquinas 21

Lincoln High 52, Lincoln East 49

Lincoln North Star 60, Grand Island 20

Lincoln Northeast 52, Lincoln Southeast 43

Lincoln Pius X 54, Norfolk 33

Lincoln Southwest 41, Kearney 21

Logan View/SS 60, Conestoga 46

Lower Brule, S.D. 66, Winnebago 38

Malcolm 63, Mead 24

Millard North 57, Omaha Burke 49

Millard South 58, Elkhorn South 40

Nebraska City Lourdes 50, Weeping Water 37

Norris 51, Oakland-Craig 35

North Platte 54, York 51

Omaha Central 69, Bellevue East 57

Omaha Westside 49, Omaha Northwest 46

Papillion-La Vista 79, Omaha North 31

Pender 54, Howells/Dodge 38

Pleasanton 67, Kenesaw 35

Scottsbluff 50, Gering 40

Thayer Central 50, Sandy Creek 12

Wahoo Neumann 63, Harlan, Iowa 46

West Point GACC 51, Hartington Cedar Catholic 47

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Meridian 50, Giltner 30

Osceola 47, Hampton 40

Shelby/Rising City 50, Dorchester 33

MNAC Tournament

Sandhills Valley 38, Brady 33

RPAC Tournament

Cambridge 38, Bertrand 35

Maxwell 61, DC-Stratton 44

Medicine Valley 57, Arapahoe 51

Southern Valley 50, Southwest 42

Wallace 38, Paxton 21

Wauneta-Palisade 59, Hitchcock County 35

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Championship: Humphrey St. Francis 58, Fullerton 16

Burwell 55, Nebraska Christian 51

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Championship: Crawford 51, Morrill 33

Edgemont, S.D. 52, Hay Springs 50

River Cities Conference

Championship: Omaha Skutt 48, Omaha Gross 26

SPVA Tournament

Sutherland 34, Perkins County 31

Chase County 51, North Platte St. Patrick's 37​

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

