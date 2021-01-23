Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 23

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 23.
Ainsworth 66, Ogallala 30
Amherst 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
BRLD 71, Stanton 39
Battle Creek 34, Pierce 31
Bellevue West 52, Millard West 37
Centennial 37, Centura 20
Chadron 41, Gordon-Rushville 29
Crete 46, Elkhorn 39
Elkhorn Valley 48, Boyd County 35
Grand Island CC 50, Adams Central 45, OT
Gretna 45, Papio South 41
Hastings 51, Columbus 38
Holdrege 38, Cozad 28
Kearney Catholic 47, David City Aquinas 21
Lincoln High 52, Lincoln East 49
Lincoln North Star 60, Grand Island 20
Lincoln Northeast 52, Lincoln Southeast 43
Lincoln Pius X 54, Norfolk 33
Lincoln Southwest 41, Kearney 21
Logan View/SS 60, Conestoga 46
Lower Brule, S.D. 66, Winnebago 38
Malcolm 63, Mead 24
Millard North 57, Omaha Burke 49
Millard South 58, Elkhorn South 40
Nebraska City Lourdes 50, Weeping Water 37
Norris 51, Oakland-Craig 35
North Platte 54, York 51
Omaha Central 69, Bellevue East 57
Omaha Westside 49, Omaha Northwest 46
Papillion-La Vista 79, Omaha North 31
Pender 54, Howells/Dodge 38
Pleasanton 67, Kenesaw 35
Scottsbluff 50, Gering 40
Thayer Central 50, Sandy Creek 12
Wahoo Neumann 63, Harlan, Iowa 46
West Point GACC 51, Hartington Cedar Catholic 47
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Meridian 50, Giltner 30
Osceola 47, Hampton 40
Shelby/Rising City 50, Dorchester 33
MNAC Tournament
Sandhills Valley 38, Brady 33
RPAC Tournament
Cambridge 38, Bertrand 35
Maxwell 61, DC-Stratton 44
Medicine Valley 57, Arapahoe 51
Southern Valley 50, Southwest 42
Wallace 38, Paxton 21
Wauneta-Palisade 59, Hitchcock County 35
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Championship: Humphrey St. Francis 58, Fullerton 16
Burwell 55, Nebraska Christian 51
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Championship: Crawford 51, Morrill 33
Edgemont, S.D. 52, Hay Springs 50
River Cities Conference
Championship: Omaha Skutt 48, Omaha Gross 26
SPVA Tournament
Sutherland 34, Perkins County 31
Chase County 51, North Platte St. Patrick's 37