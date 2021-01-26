 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 26
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 26

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 26.

* * *

Bloomfield 57, Wausa 29

Bridgeport 75, Sioux County 46

Crawford 55, Hemingford 51

David City 44, Mead 25

Fort Calhoun 37, Raymond Central 33

Gering 65, Torrington, Wyo. 55

Holyoke, Colo. 45, Perkins County 29

Lakota Tech, S.D. 83, Hay Springs 25

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Osmond 45

Mitchell 65, Kimball 31

Morrill 63, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 24

Norfolk Catholic 44, O'Neill 43

Ogallala 47, McCook 37

Sedgwick County, Colo. 59, Potter-Dix 18

RPAC Conference Tournament

East Division

Arapahoe 52, Bertrand 34

Alma 44, Southern Valley 40

Cambridge 41, Medicine Valley 24

West Division

Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Wallace 33

Wauneta-Palisade 62, Dundy County-Stratton 58

