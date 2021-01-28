 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 28
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 28

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 28.

* * *

Amherst 62, SEM 37

Battle Creek 49, Howells/Dodge 40

Bellevue Cornerstone 55, Heartland Christian, Iowa 37

Blue Hill 42, Lawrence-Nelson 23

Boone Central/Newman Grove 38, Norfolk Catholic 34

Burke, S.D. 58, Boyd County 46

Cedar Bluffs 34, Lincoln College View 33

Central City 55, David City 47

Central Valley 48, Heartland Lutheran 23

Crofton 50, Pierce 21

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Ord 41

Elmwood-Murdock 56, Palmyra 33

Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Johnson-Brock 21

Franklin 43, Loomis 24

Gering 74, Bayard 59

Harvard 58, Elba 35

Heartland 32, Friend 17

Hemingford 62, Leyton 40

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 40

Kenesaw 37, Deshler 25

Lincoln East 34, Lincoln Southeast 20

Lincoln High 51, Kearney 46

Niobrara/Verdigre 62, Osmond 56

Norfolk 55, Columbus 43

North Bend 60, Wisner-Pilger 26

O'Neill 40, West Holt 12

Omaha Duchesne 41, Omaha Mercy 26

Palmer 46, Riverside 28

Plainview 61, Randolph 32

Ponca 49, Wynot 37

Ravenna 47, Elm Creek 43

Rock Hills, Kan. 43, Red Cloud 20

Shelton 44, Overton 36

Sioux County 53, Hay Springs 33

South Platte 63, Garden County 29

Sterling 63, Pawnee City 25

Summerland 52, Wausa 33

Sutton 62, Sandy Creek 15

Tri County 52, Lewiston 44

Wakefield 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 37

Weeping Water 50, Falls City 23

West Point GACC 81, Mead 38

Centennial Conference Tournament

David City Aquinas 33, Omaha Concordia 27

Columbus Scotus 29, Lincoln Lutheran 20

Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Lincoln Christian 17

Kearney Catholic 32, Fremont Bergan 27

Wahoo Neumann 52, Grand Island Central Catholic 28​

Central Conference Tournament

Crete 59, Seward 28

Grand Island Northwest 44, Adams Central 34

York 53, Aurora 31

Cross Roads Conference Tournament

BDS 58, East Butler 36

Cross County 48, Shelby/Rising City 29

Exeter/Milligan 55, Osceola 32

Meridian 41, McCool Junction 38

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Blair 54, Norris 39

Elkhorn North 61, Bennington 49

MNAC Conference Tournament

South Loup 46, Anselmo-Merna 42

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Cozad 35, Valentine 34

RPAC Conference Tournament

Dundy County-Stratton 47, Wallace 29

Hitchcock County 44, Paxton 43

Southern Valley 49, Medicine Valley 35

Southwest 39, Arapahoe 31

Alma 42, Cambridge 38

Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Wauneta-Palisade 38

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Plattsmouth 42, Ralston 27

Beatrice 46, Platteview 42

Wahoo 48, Nebraska City 38

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

