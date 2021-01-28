Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 28

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 28.
* * *
Amherst 62, SEM 37
Battle Creek 49, Howells/Dodge 40
Bellevue Cornerstone 55, Heartland Christian, Iowa 37
Blue Hill 42, Lawrence-Nelson 23
Boone Central/Newman Grove 38, Norfolk Catholic 34
Burke, S.D. 58, Boyd County 46
Cedar Bluffs 34, Lincoln College View 33
Central City 55, David City 47
Central Valley 48, Heartland Lutheran 23
Crofton 50, Pierce 21
Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Ord 41
Elmwood-Murdock 56, Palmyra 33
Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Johnson-Brock 21
Franklin 43, Loomis 24
Gering 74, Bayard 59
Harvard 58, Elba 35
Heartland 32, Friend 17
Hemingford 62, Leyton 40
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 40
Kenesaw 37, Deshler 25
Lincoln East 34, Lincoln Southeast 20
Lincoln High 51, Kearney 46
Niobrara/Verdigre 62, Osmond 56
Norfolk 55, Columbus 43
North Bend 60, Wisner-Pilger 26
O'Neill 40, West Holt 12
Omaha Duchesne 41, Omaha Mercy 26
Palmer 46, Riverside 28
Plainview 61, Randolph 32
Ponca 49, Wynot 37
Ravenna 47, Elm Creek 43
Rock Hills, Kan. 43, Red Cloud 20
Shelton 44, Overton 36
Sioux County 53, Hay Springs 33
South Platte 63, Garden County 29
Sterling 63, Pawnee City 25
Summerland 52, Wausa 33
Sutton 62, Sandy Creek 15
Tri County 52, Lewiston 44
Wakefield 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 37
Weeping Water 50, Falls City 23
West Point GACC 81, Mead 38
Centennial Conference Tournament
David City Aquinas 33, Omaha Concordia 27
Columbus Scotus 29, Lincoln Lutheran 20
Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Lincoln Christian 17
Kearney Catholic 32, Fremont Bergan 27
Wahoo Neumann 52, Grand Island Central Catholic 28
Central Conference Tournament
Crete 59, Seward 28
Grand Island Northwest 44, Adams Central 34
York 53, Aurora 31
Cross Roads Conference Tournament
BDS 58, East Butler 36
Cross County 48, Shelby/Rising City 29
Exeter/Milligan 55, Osceola 32
Meridian 41, McCool Junction 38
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Blair 54, Norris 39
Elkhorn North 61, Bennington 49
MNAC Conference Tournament
South Loup 46, Anselmo-Merna 42
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Cozad 35, Valentine 34
RPAC Conference Tournament
Dundy County-Stratton 47, Wallace 29
Hitchcock County 44, Paxton 43
Southern Valley 49, Medicine Valley 35
Southwest 39, Arapahoe 31
Alma 42, Cambridge 38
Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Wauneta-Palisade 38
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Plattsmouth 42, Ralston 27
Beatrice 46, Platteview 42
Wahoo 48, Nebraska City 38