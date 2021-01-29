 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 29
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 29

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 29.

* * *

Auburn 36, Superior 32

Battle Creek 39, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35

Burwell 51, Arcadia-Loup City 39

Centennial 49, Thayer Central 39

Chadron 54, Sidney 46

Diller-Odell 40, Freeman 28

Edgemont, S.D. 43, Hay Springs 33

Fillmore Central 49, Gibbon 24

Fremont 77, Norfolk 66

Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 21

Garden County 50, Creek Valley 25

Gering 71, Alliance 29

Gordon/Rushville 42, Mitchell 41

Lewiston 57, Sterling 26

Leyton 62, Minatare 26

Lincoln Northeast 62, Grand Island 40

Lincoln Pius X 60, Columbus 22

Lincoln Southwest 59, Lincoln North Star 52

Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 19

Millard North 50, Bellevue West 32

Millard South 73, Millard West 28

Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Tri County 12

Omaha Benson 62, Omaha North 18

Omaha Burke 56, Bellevue East 54

Omaha Central 38, Gretna 29

Omaha Gross 39, Omaha Roncalli 25

Omaha Skutt 52, Hastings 35

Overton 44, Elm Creek 28

Papillion-La Vista South 49, Omaha Westside 40

Pawnee City 48, Friend 8

Ravenna 45, Centura 36

Schuyler 26, Boys Town 21

Shelton 34, Blue Hill 32

Silver Lake 51, Lawrence-Nelson 39

South Platte 50, Bayard 40

Southern 46, Johnson-Brock 24

Sutherland 43, Kimball 31

Wilcox-Hildreth 43, Franklin 39

2021 East Husker Conference Tournament

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, Twin River 14

Howells/Dodge 39, Stanton 36

Oakland-Craig 56, Wisner-Pilger 25

Pender 62, Tekamah-Herman 18

Centennial Conference Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic 59, Fremont Bergan 49

Wahoo Neumann 48, Columbus Scotus 42

Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Kearney Catholic 34

Central Conference Tournament

Crete 28, Holdrege 27

Grand Island Northwest 55, York 38

Cross Roads Conference Tournament

Cross County 41, BDS 35

Meridian 45, Exeter/Milligan 43

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Elkhorn 42, Waverly 33

MNAC Conference Tournament

Arthur County 60, Brady 27

NCC Conference Tournament

Douglas County West 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43

Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 40

Louisville 35, Yutan 30

Syracuse 55, Ashland-Greenwood 46

Southwest Conference Tournament

Ainsworth 49, Ogallala 40

Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 25​

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

