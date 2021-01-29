Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 29

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 29.
Auburn 36, Superior 32
Battle Creek 39, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35
Burwell 51, Arcadia-Loup City 39
Centennial 49, Thayer Central 39
Chadron 54, Sidney 46
Diller-Odell 40, Freeman 28
Edgemont, S.D. 43, Hay Springs 33
Fillmore Central 49, Gibbon 24
Fremont 77, Norfolk 66
Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 21
Garden County 50, Creek Valley 25
Gering 71, Alliance 29
Gordon/Rushville 42, Mitchell 41
Lewiston 57, Sterling 26
Leyton 62, Minatare 26
Lincoln Northeast 62, Grand Island 40
Lincoln Pius X 60, Columbus 22
Lincoln Southwest 59, Lincoln North Star 52
Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 19
Millard North 50, Bellevue West 32
Millard South 73, Millard West 28
Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Tri County 12
Omaha Benson 62, Omaha North 18
Omaha Burke 56, Bellevue East 54
Omaha Central 38, Gretna 29
Omaha Gross 39, Omaha Roncalli 25
Omaha Skutt 52, Hastings 35
Overton 44, Elm Creek 28
Papillion-La Vista South 49, Omaha Westside 40
Pawnee City 48, Friend 8
Ravenna 45, Centura 36
Schuyler 26, Boys Town 21
Shelton 34, Blue Hill 32
Silver Lake 51, Lawrence-Nelson 39
South Platte 50, Bayard 40
Southern 46, Johnson-Brock 24
Sutherland 43, Kimball 31
Wilcox-Hildreth 43, Franklin 39
2021 East Husker Conference Tournament
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, Twin River 14
Howells/Dodge 39, Stanton 36
Oakland-Craig 56, Wisner-Pilger 25
Pender 62, Tekamah-Herman 18
Centennial Conference Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 59, Fremont Bergan 49
Wahoo Neumann 48, Columbus Scotus 42
Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Kearney Catholic 34
Central Conference Tournament
Crete 28, Holdrege 27
Grand Island Northwest 55, York 38
Cross Roads Conference Tournament
Cross County 41, BDS 35
Meridian 45, Exeter/Milligan 43
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Elkhorn 42, Waverly 33
MNAC Conference Tournament
Arthur County 60, Brady 27
NCC Conference Tournament
Douglas County West 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43
Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 40
Louisville 35, Yutan 30
Syracuse 55, Ashland-Greenwood 46
Southwest Conference Tournament
Ainsworth 49, Ogallala 40
Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 25