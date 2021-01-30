Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 30

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 30.
Bellevue West 57, Omaha Marian 41
Bridgeport 77, Bayard 38
Casper Natrona, Wyo. 80, Scottsbluff 70
Centennial 47, Nebraska Christian 33
Centura 42, St. Paul 39
Chase County 48, Hershey 38
Fremont 45, Bellevue East 32
Hemingford 32, Edgemont, S.D. 26
Humphrey St. Francis 70, Norfolk Lutheran 48
Lincoln East 66, Millard West 42
Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha Burke 39
Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha Central 54
Milford 55, Sutton 47
Millard South 66, Papillion-La Vista 43
Morrill 42, Sioux County 40
North Platte 70, Alliance 14
Omaha Benson 72, Lincoln High 45
Potter-Dix 78, Minatare 57
Central Conference Tournament
Adams Central 51, Columbus Lakeview 29
Lexington 61, Schuyler 21
York 57, Holdrege 51
Cross Roads Conference Tournament
Championship: Cross County 40, Meridian 27
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Championship: Norris 60, Elkhorn North 52
Bennington 42, Blair 41
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament
Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Hi-Line 40
Frontier Conference Tournament
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Wahoo Neumann 28
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Winside 28
Winnebago 60, Randolph 33
Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament
Championship: Mullen 56, South Loup 29
Anselmo-Merna 70, Sandhills/Thedford 45
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood 34, Yutan 18
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
O'Neill St. Mary's 50, West Holt 32
Stuart 58, Santee 49
RPAC Tournament
Cambridge 45, Wauneta-Palisade 42
Southwest Conference Tournament
Championship: Broken Bow 53, Ainsworth 22
Gothenburg 36, Ogallala 25
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Championship: Wahoo 46, Beatrice 35
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Harvard 37, Red Cloud 23