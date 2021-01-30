 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 30
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 30.

* * *

Bellevue West 57, Omaha Marian 41

Bridgeport 77, Bayard 38

Casper Natrona, Wyo. 80, Scottsbluff 70

Centennial 47, Nebraska Christian 33

Centura 42, St. Paul 39

Chase County 48, Hershey 38

Fremont 45, Bellevue East 32

Hemingford 32, Edgemont, S.D. 26

Humphrey St. Francis 70, Norfolk Lutheran 48

Lincoln East 66, Millard West 42

Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha Burke 39

Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha Central 54

Milford 55, Sutton 47

Millard South 66, Papillion-La Vista 43

Morrill 42, Sioux County 40

North Platte 70, Alliance 14

Omaha Benson 72, Lincoln High 45

Potter-Dix 78, Minatare 57

Central Conference Tournament

Adams Central 51, Columbus Lakeview 29

Lexington 61, Schuyler 21

York 57, Holdrege 51

Cross Roads Conference Tournament

Championship: Cross County 40, Meridian 27

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Championship: Norris 60, Elkhorn North 52

Bennington 42, Blair 41

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament

Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Hi-Line 40

Frontier Conference Tournament

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Wahoo Neumann 28

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Winside 28

Winnebago 60, Randolph 33

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament

Championship: Mullen 56, South Loup 29

Anselmo-Merna 70, Sandhills/Thedford 45

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Ashland-Greenwood 34, Yutan 18

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

O'Neill St. Mary's 50, West Holt 32

Stuart 58, Santee 49

RPAC Tournament

Cambridge 45, Wauneta-Palisade 42

Southwest Conference Tournament

Championship: Broken Bow 53, Ainsworth 22

Gothenburg 36, Ogallala 25

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Championship: Wahoo 46, Beatrice 35

Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Harvard 37, Red Cloud 23​

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

