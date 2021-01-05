Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 5

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 5.
Ainsworth 42, Burwell 30
Anselmo-Merna 51, North Platte St. Patrick's 42
Archbishop Bergan 46, Blair 40
Axtell 49, Kenesaw 30
Beatrice 44, Fairbury 27
Broken Bow 65, McCook 24
Burns, WY 51, Alliance 44
CWC 58, Twin Loup 24
Centennial 57, David City 45
Chadron 34, Gering 32
Chase County 48, Dundy County Stratton 41
Clarkson/Leigh 44, Aquinas Catholic 25
Columbus Scotus 50, St. Paul 28
Creighton 40, Stuart 29
Crofton 57, Ponca 46
Cross County 51, Osceola 18
Dorchester 47, College View Academy 31
Douglas County West 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46
Elgin Public/Pope John 81, Spalding Academy 11
Elkhorn 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 21
Elkhorn North 75, Ashland-Greenwood 45
Exeter-Milligan 36, Diller-Odell 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Elmwood-Murdock 40
Fremont 87, Columbus 43
Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Northwest 36
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Osmond 32
Heartland Lutheran 43, Riverside 29
Hershey 49, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 41
Homer 52, Randolph 41
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Norfolk Catholic 46
Kearney 51, North Platte 50
Lawrence-Nelson 39, McCool Junction 28
Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Northeast 34
Lincoln Lutheran 50, Wahoo 23
Louisville 63, Plattsmouth 30
Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Hi-Line 30
Mead 46, Cedar Bluffs 22
Medicine Valley 48, Wallace 39
Meridian 40, Lewiston 33
Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Neligh-Oakdale 39
O'Neill 54, Winnebago 33
Omaha Benson 61, Papillion-La Vista South 49
Omaha Marian 69, Millard South 66
Omaha Northwest 46, Millard West 43
Ord 69, Cozad 50
Palmer 31, Heartland 28
Pleasanton 76, Silver Lake 39
Sandy Creek 27, Harvard 21
Sidney 49, South Sioux City 35
South Platte 67, Kimball 25
Southern Valley 35, Franklin 34 (OT)
Southwest 41, Hitchcock County 30
Summerland 62, Plainview 49
Sutton 36, Centura 20
Tri County Northeast 59, Cornerstone Christian 20
Wakefield 67, Madison 8
Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Bertrand 25
Wood River 40, Amherst 33
York 78, Schuyler 16
Yutan 49, Omaha Concordia 38