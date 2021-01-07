 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 7
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 7.

* * *

Alma 53, Franklin 51

Amherst 64, Ansley-Litchfield 34

Auburn 49, Omaha Concordia 29

Bellevue West 56, Papillion-LaVista South 47

Bloomfield 43, Hartington-Newcastle 38

Burwell 44, Central Valley 17

Central City 48, Fillmore Central 42

Columbus Lakeview 49, Douglas County West 48

Crete 41, Lincoln Christian 35

Crofton 65, Battle Creek 24

East Butler 68, College View Academy 17

Elkhorn North 65, BRLD 26

Fullerton 42, Nebraska Christian 34

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 69, Bishop Neumann 39

Hampton 58, High Plains Community 35

Johnson-Brock 36, Pawnee City 32

Lawrence-Nelson 60, Giltner 35

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Fort Calhoun 35

Malcolm 49, Palmyra 29

Millard South 78, Omaha Benson 53

Mullen 47, Wallace 34

North Central 58, Summerland 37

Ogallala 69, Bridgeport 63

Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Nebraska City 26

Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 32

Pierce 50, Aquinas Catholic 31

Ravenna 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 27

Sioux County 50, Alliance 44

Southern 44, Friend 18

Sterling 27, Dorchester 21

Stuart 42, Boyd County 32

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Hi-Line 29

Sutton 43, Cross County 31

Wahoo 41, Norris 32

Wakefield 64, Lutheran High Northeast 59

Weeping Water 53, Elmwood-Murdock 31

Wisner-Pilger 69, Madison 19

Wood River 66, Arcadia/Loup City 29

York 55, Columbus Scotus 33

Yutan 36, Omaha Brownell Talbot 34

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

