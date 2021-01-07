Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 7

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 7.
Alma 53, Franklin 51
Amherst 64, Ansley-Litchfield 34
Auburn 49, Omaha Concordia 29
Bellevue West 56, Papillion-LaVista South 47
Bloomfield 43, Hartington-Newcastle 38
Burwell 44, Central Valley 17
Central City 48, Fillmore Central 42
Columbus Lakeview 49, Douglas County West 48
Crete 41, Lincoln Christian 35
Crofton 65, Battle Creek 24
East Butler 68, College View Academy 17
Elkhorn North 65, BRLD 26
Fullerton 42, Nebraska Christian 34
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 69, Bishop Neumann 39
Hampton 58, High Plains Community 35
Johnson-Brock 36, Pawnee City 32
Lawrence-Nelson 60, Giltner 35
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Fort Calhoun 35
Malcolm 49, Palmyra 29
Millard South 78, Omaha Benson 53
Mullen 47, Wallace 34
North Central 58, Summerland 37
Ogallala 69, Bridgeport 63
Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Nebraska City 26
Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 32
Pierce 50, Aquinas Catholic 31
Ravenna 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 27
Sioux County 50, Alliance 44
Southern 44, Friend 18
Sterling 27, Dorchester 21
Stuart 42, Boyd County 32
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Hi-Line 29
Sutton 43, Cross County 31
Wahoo 41, Norris 32
Wakefield 64, Lutheran High Northeast 59
Weeping Water 53, Elmwood-Murdock 31
Wisner-Pilger 69, Madison 19
Wood River 66, Arcadia/Loup City 29
York 55, Columbus Scotus 33
Yutan 36, Omaha Brownell Talbot 34