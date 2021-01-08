Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 8

South Platte 87, Hyannis 19
Southern Valley 43, Bertrand 26
Southwest 39, Cambridge 33
St. Paul 50, Sandy Creek 10
Sterling 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46
Summerland 43, West Holt 31
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Axtell 26
Sutherland 42, Sandhills/Thedford 41
Thayer Central 46, Superior 43
Wakefield 79, Walthill 35
Weeping Water 51, Conestoga 37
Wood River 46, Ravenna 17
Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament
Norfolk Lutheran 47, Osmond 31
