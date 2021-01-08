 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 8
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 8.

* * *

Ansley-Litchfield 37, Twin Loup 29

Arthur County 46, Wallace 31

Auburn 49, Johnson County 19

Aurora 75, Schuyler 13

Beatrice 43, Seward 29

Belle Fourche, S.D. 53, Chadron 33

Bellevue West 43, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 38

Bennington 71, Platteview 27

Blue Hill 51, Silver Lake 41

Broken Bow 30, Holdrege 18

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Giltner 12

CWC 68, Spalding Academy 10

Centennial 47, Sutton 40

Central City 46, Arcadia-Loup City 28

Central Valley 42, Nebraska Christian 31

Clarkson/Leigh 68, East Butler 33

Crawford 46, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 27

Creighton 47, Randolph 22

David City 62, Twin River 43

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, St. Mary's 34

Elm Creek 67, Loomis 28

Exeter/Milligan 44, Shelby/Rising City 28

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Diller-Odell 25

Freeman 33, Pawnee City 19

Fremont Bergan 50, Homer 39

Gordon/Rushville 32, Valentine 22

Gothenburg 54, McCook 38

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Kearney Catholic 36

Grand Island Northwest 50, Columbus Lakeview 27

Hershey 61, Maxwell 30

Humphrey St. Francis 75, Howells/Dodge 33

Kearney 48, Lincoln Southeast 30

Kenesaw 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 28

Lewiston 44, Cedar Bluffs 32

Lincoln High 73, Grand Island 23

Louisville 54, Syracuse 41

Malcolm 46, Milford 33

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Paxton 26

Medicine Valley 50, Arapahoe 45

Meridian 38, McCool Junction 32

Mullen 54, Brady 1

Norfolk 52, Omaha North 22

Norris 50, Waverly 29

North Platte St. Patrick's 56, Perkins County 54

O'Neill 47, Boone Central/Newman Grove 23

Oakland-Craig 50, Stanton 28

Ogallala 41, Cozad 31

Omaha Central 72, Omaha Burke 39

Omaha Gross 72, Ralston 19

Omaha Marian 64, Omaha South 23

Osceola 59, Nebraska Lutheran 32

Overton 47, Amherst 45

Papillion-La Vista 58, Bellevue East 49

Pender 49, North Bend 42

Pierce 43, Wayne 30

Pleasanton 67, Palmer 24

Ponca 54, Woodbury Central 41

Potter-Dix 8, Bayard 0

Red Cloud 28, Harvard 21

Sandhills Valley 67, Creek Valley 44

Santee 63, St. Edward 25

Scottsbluff 60, Mitchell 43

Shelton 40, Deshler 37

Sidney 51, Gering 43

South Platte 87, Hyannis 19

Southern Valley 43, Bertrand 26

Southwest 39, Cambridge 33

St. Paul 50, Sandy Creek 10

Sterling 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46

Summerland 43, West Holt 31

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Axtell 26

Sutherland 42, Sandhills/Thedford 41

Thayer Central 46, Superior 43

Wakefield 79, Walthill 35

Weeping Water 51, Conestoga 37

Wood River 46, Ravenna 17

Yutan 40, Mead 26

Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament

Wynot 47, Bloomfield 30

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament

Norfolk Lutheran 47, Osmond 31

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert