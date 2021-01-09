Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 9

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 9.
Adams Central 48, Pleasanton 46
Alma 52, Axtell 50
Anselmo-Merna 48, O'Neill St. Mary's 44
Arthur County 54, Brady 28
Ashland-Greenwood 56, Fort Calhoun 20
Aurora 41, St. Paul 39
Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, Wayne 37
Broken Bow 50, Oakland-Craig 37
CWC 56, Ord 38
Centennial 50, Raymond Central 25
Centura 41, Gothenburg 32
Chadron 32, Mitchell 30
Chase County 62, Kimball 19
Cherokee, Washington, Iowa 78, South Sioux City 37
Clarkson/Leigh 59, Tekamah-Herman 29
Cody-Kilgore 61, Sandhills Valley 35
Crete 43, Wahoo 32
Cross County 46, Heartland 22
Elkhorn South 64, Omaha South 21
Elkhorn Valley 48, West Holt 40
Elm Creek 65, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
Freeman 45, Tri County 29
Fremont 77, Glenwood, Iowa 73
Fremont Bergan 47, Arlington 27
Gordon/Rushville 45, Bayard 36
Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Doniphan-Trumbull 20
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Tri County Northeast 27
Hastings 42, Lexington 31
Hastings St. Cecilia 61, Lincoln Christian 42
Hershey 52, Bridgeport 50
High Plains Community 51, St. Edward 20
Holdrege 50, Gibbon 7
Homer 66, Omaha Nation 23
Howells/Dodge 36, Plainview 28
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 59, Conestoga 54
Humphrey St. Francis 69, Burwell 25
Kearney 38, Garden City, Kan. 36
Kenesaw 46, Harvard 25
Lewiston 64, Omaha Christian Academy 58
Leyton 61, Hay Springs 44
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Douglas County West 32
Lincoln North Star 57, Gretna 44
Lincoln Parkview 52, Bellevue Cornerstone 35
Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln Northeast 25
Lincoln Southwest 65, Grand Island 8
Loomis 57, Arapahoe 53
Malcolm 33, North Central 32, OT
McCool Junction 57, Friend 24
Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 30
Milford 46, David City 40
Millard West 61, Omaha North 19
Minatare 59, Creek Valley 37
Minden 47, Valentine 39
Mullen 44, Louisville 27
Neligh-Oakdale 58, Stuart 47
Newell-Fonda, Iowa 80, Crofton 55
North Platte 49, Kearney Catholic 46
North Platte St. Patrick's 45, Cozad 22
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Cedar Bluffs 15
Omaha Skutt 63, Lewis Central, Iowa 34
Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Burke 43
Overton 62, Maxwell 21
Papillion-La Vista 61, Omaha Benson 57
Perkins County 45, Sutherland 44
Santee 66, Spalding Academy 33
Sidney 67, McCook 36
South Loup 65, Bertrand 25
South Platte 73, Potter-Dix 9
Southern 36, Wilber-Clatonia 21
Stanton 67, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 64
Superior 57, Fillmore Central 48
Thayer Central 30, Deshler 17
Twin River 72, Madison 38
Wahoo Neumann 51, Columbus Scotus 43
Wauneta-Palisade 52, Southwest 48
Weeping Water 51, Johnson-Brock 38
West Point-Beemer 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 48
York 58, Grand Island Northwest 50
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament
Norfolk Lutheran 47, Wausa 39
Osmond 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 43