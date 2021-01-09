 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Jan. 9
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Jan. 9.

* * *

Adams Central 48, Pleasanton 46

Alma 52, Axtell 50

Anselmo-Merna 48, O'Neill St. Mary's 44

Arthur County 54, Brady 28

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Fort Calhoun 20

Aurora 41, St. Paul 39

Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, Wayne 37

Broken Bow 50, Oakland-Craig 37

CWC 56, Ord 38

Centennial 50, Raymond Central 25

Centura 41, Gothenburg 32

Chadron 32, Mitchell 30

Chase County 62, Kimball 19

Cherokee, Washington, Iowa 78, South Sioux City 37

Clarkson/Leigh 59, Tekamah-Herman 29

Cody-Kilgore 61, Sandhills Valley 35

Crete 43, Wahoo 32

Cross County 46, Heartland 22

Elkhorn South 64, Omaha South 21

Elkhorn Valley 48, West Holt 40

Elm Creek 65, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

Freeman 45, Tri County 29

Fremont 77, Glenwood, Iowa 73

Fremont Bergan 47, Arlington 27

Gordon/Rushville 45, Bayard 36

Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Doniphan-Trumbull 20

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Tri County Northeast 27

Hastings 42, Lexington 31

Hastings St. Cecilia 61, Lincoln Christian 42

Hershey 52, Bridgeport 50

High Plains Community 51, St. Edward 20

Holdrege 50, Gibbon 7

Homer 66, Omaha Nation 23

Howells/Dodge 36, Plainview 28

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 59, Conestoga 54

Humphrey St. Francis 69, Burwell 25

Kearney 38, Garden City, Kan. 36

Kenesaw 46, Harvard 25

Lewiston 64, Omaha Christian Academy 58

Leyton 61, Hay Springs 44

Lincoln Lutheran 53, Douglas County West 32

Lincoln North Star 57, Gretna 44

Lincoln Parkview 52, Bellevue Cornerstone 35​

Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln Northeast 25

Lincoln Southwest 65, Grand Island 8

Loomis 57, Arapahoe 53

Malcolm 33, North Central 32, OT

McCool Junction 57, Friend 24

Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 30

Milford 46, David City 40

Millard West 61, Omaha North 19

Minatare 59, Creek Valley 37

Minden 47, Valentine 39

Mullen 44, Louisville 27

Neligh-Oakdale 58, Stuart 47

Newell-Fonda, Iowa 80, Crofton 55

North Platte 49, Kearney Catholic 46

North Platte St. Patrick's 45, Cozad 22

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Cedar Bluffs 15

Omaha Skutt 63, Lewis Central, Iowa 34

Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Burke 43

Overton 62, Maxwell 21

Papillion-La Vista 61, Omaha Benson 57

Perkins County 45, Sutherland 44

Santee 66, Spalding Academy 33

Sidney 67, McCook 36

South Loup 65, Bertrand 25

South Platte 73, Potter-Dix 9

Southern 36, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Stanton 67, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 64

Superior 57, Fillmore Central 48

Thayer Central 30, Deshler 17

Twin River 72, Madison 38

Wahoo Neumann 51, Columbus Scotus 43

Wauneta-Palisade 52, Southwest 48

Weeping Water 51, Johnson-Brock 38

West Point-Beemer 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 48

York 58, Grand Island Northwest 50

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament

Norfolk Lutheran 47, Wausa 39

Osmond 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 43

