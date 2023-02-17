Check out the latest Nebraska high school girls basketball stat leaders below.
* * *
SCORING
CLASS A
Name, school, games, points, average
Jones, Omaha Central, 21, 405, 19.3
Klabunde, Omaha Benson, 18, 343, 19.1
Lemon, Millard South, 22, 413, 18.8
Babbitt, Millard South, 22, 399, 18.1
White, Bellevue West, 22, 389, 17.7
Olsen, Millard South, 22, 386, 17.5
Skoff, Bellevue East, 20, 334, 16.7
Carter, Omaha Benson, 18, 297, 16.5
O’Neal, Omaha Burke, 15, 247, 16.5
Watkins, Omaha Northwest, 22, 349, 15.9
Hill, Omaha North, 20, 313, 15.6
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 18, 430, 23.9
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 23, 371, 16.1
Murphy, Elkhorn North, 18, 256, 14.2
Durant, South Sioux City, 22, 308, 14.0
Clarke, Alliance, 21, 278, 13.2
Crampton, Omaha Mercy, 18, 227, 12.6
Burda, Scottsbluff, 13, 162, 12.5
Ladwig, Omaha Skutt, 23, 282, 12.3
Horne, Scottsbluff, 13, 159, 12.2
Wilkinson, McCook, 21, 252, 12.0
Godsey, Nebraska City, 21, 249, 11.9
OMAHA AREA
Wirges, Omaha Christian, 17, 262, 15.4
Holm, Douglas County West, 19, 285, 15.0
Leu, Wahoo, 21, 310, 14.8
Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 23, 329, 14.3
Bench, Fort Calhoun, 22, 277, 12.6
Tichota, Yutan, 23, 289, 12.6
Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 22, 267, 12.1
Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 22, 264, 12.0
REBOUNDS
CLASS A
Name, school, games, rebounds, average
Muhammad, Omaha Benson, 18, 336, 18.7
Dak, Lincoln Southeast, 17, 207, 12.2
Thomas, Omaha South, 19, 214, 11.3
Dalton, Fremont, 20, 218, 10.9
Townsend, Omaha Buena Vista, 19, 204, 10.7
Solomon, Papillion-La Vista South, 15, 131, 8.7
Ligon, Papillion-La Vista South, 19, 165, 8.7
Dak, Lincoln Southeast, 17, 148, 8.7
Drake, Omaha North, 20, 156, 7.8
Holloway, Papillion-La Vista, 21, 160, 7.6
White, Bellevue West, 22, 165, 7.5
CLASS B
Godsey, Nebraska City, 21, 240, 11.4
Clarke, Alliance, 21, 225, 10.7
Todd, Gering, 21, 196, 9.3
Prince, Elkhorn North, 18, 160, 8.9
Widick, Plattsmouth, 22, 189, 8.6
Connealy, Omaha Skutt, 22, 153, 7.0
Hudson, Alliance, 18, 122, 6.8
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 20, 132, 6.6
Pszanka, Gering, 18, 103, 5.7
Hernandez, Ralston, 16, 86, 5.4
OMAHA AREA
Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 22, 244, 11.1
Dieckman, Omaha Concordia, 18, 170, 9.4
Johnson, Wahoo Neumann, 17, 122, 7.2
Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 23, 158, 6.9
Canales, Boys Town, 15, 103, 6.9
Bench, Fort Calhoun, 22, 150, 6.8
ASSISTS
CLASS A
Name, school, games, number, average
Finkenbiner, Millard South, 22, 112, 5.1
Jones, Omaha Central, 21, 101, 4.8
Wilson, Bellevue East, 20, 77, 3.8
Russell-Brown, Bellevue West, 20, 80, 3.6
Murtaugh, Papillion-La Vista, 21, 68, 3.2
Skoff, Bellevue East, 20, 64, 3.2
Klabunde, Omaha Benson, 18, 57, 3.2
Olsen, Millard South, 22, 70, 3.2
No. Gessert, Millard West, 20, 59, 3.0
McCarville, Millard North, 20, 58, 2.9
Sheppard, Fremont, 20, 55, 2.8
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 18, 120, 6.7
Mullen, Omaha Duchesne, 19, 73, 3.8
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 23, 70, 3.1
Bryner, Alliance, 21, 60, 2.9
Heineman, South Sioux City, 23, 65, 2.8
Kircher, Norris, 17, 48, 2.8
Booth, Elkhorn North, 18, 48, 2.7
Laucomer, Scottsbluff, 13, 35, 2.7
Kelley, Scottsbluff, 13, 34, 2.6
Urbanski, Grand Island Northwest, 20, 49, 2.4
OMAHA AREA
Timm, Arlington, 20, 101, 5.0
Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 23, 95, 4.1
My. Tichota, Yutan, 22, 73, 3.3
Leu, Wahoo, 21, 68, 3.2
Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 22, 67, 3.0
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
CLASS A
Name, school, games, made-attempts, percentage
O’Neal, Omaha Burke, 15, 79-116, .680
Dak, Lincoln Southeast, 17, 83-144, .576
Lemon, Millard South, 22, 151-269, .561
Jones, Omaha Central, 21, 148-276, .540
Holloway, Papillion-La Vista, 21, 70-134, .520
Skoff, Bellevue East, 20, 112-222, .500
Olsen, Millard South, 22, 122-244, .500
Eisenhauer, Norfolk, 21, 79-158, .500
Skiff, Norfolk, 21, 74-155, .480
Muhammad, Omaha Benson, 18, 75-156, .480
Preston, Millard North, 20, 67-139, .480
CLASS B
Thompson, Elkhorn North, 18, 53-93, .570
Prince, Elkhorn North, 18, 168-304, .553
McMahon, Omaha Skutt, 23, 87-167, .521
Kasner, Omaha Skutt, 23, 49-94, .521
Clarke, Alliance, 21, 115-232, .500
Connealy, Omaha Skutt, 22, 43-87, .495
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 20, 80-166, .480
Ladwig, Omaha Skutt, 19, 25-72, .464
Murphy, Elkhorn North, 18, 95-208, .457
Manhart, Omaha Duchesne, 20, 37-82, .450
OMAHA AREA
Holm, Douglas County West, 19, 107-146, .730
Malousek, Douglas County West, 19, 70-124, .560
Ma. Tichota, Yutan, 23, 109-204, .530
My. Tichota, Yutan, 22, 88-189, .470
Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 22, 116-247, .470
Timm, Arlington, 20, 73-160, .460
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
CLASS A
Name, school, games, made-attempts, percentage
Hagen, Omaha Westside, 20, 24-56, .430
McLucas, Bellevue East, 20, 31-74, .420
Gonzalez, Omaha Central, 15, 36-88, .410
Stricklin, Bellevue East, 20, 37-95, .390
Galligan, Millard North, 20, 24-62, .390
Jackson, Bellevue East, 20, 16-41, .390
Harley, Millard North, 20, 49-128, .380
Kellner, Omaha Westview, 19, 23-60, .380
Reimer, Bellevue East, 20, 21-56, .380
McCarville, Millard North, 20, 35-95, .370
Jones, Omaha Central, 21, 23-63, .370
CBabbitt, Millard South, 22, 76-210, .362
CLASS B
McMahon, Omaha Skutt, 23, 53-112, .473
Prince, Elkhorn North, 18, 39-93, .419
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 23, 78-193, .404
Sullivan, Norris, 20, 25-63, .400
Murphy, Elkhorn North, 18, 38-99, .384
Koch, York, 20, 22-59, .370
Portwine, York, 20, 46-129, .360
Ladwig, Omaha Skutt, 23, 29-82, .354
Kelley, Scottsbluff, 13, 26-75, .350
Rice, Norris, 20, 14-40, .350
Chambers, Norris, 15, 12-34, .350
OMAHA AREA
Husing, Yutan, 23, 35-84, .420
My. Tichota, Yutan, 19, 17-52, .326
Leu, Wahoo, 21, 41-134, .310
Bosak, Wahoo Neumann, 17, 15-49, .306
Iversen, Wahoo, 21, 20-66, .300
Hempel, Omaha Gross, 23, 46-155, .297
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
CLASS A
Name, school, games, made-attempts, percentage
Babbitt, Millard South, 22, 41-46, .891
Rathe, Lincoln Southwest, 18, 37-46, .800
White, Bellevue West, 22, 103-130, .790
No. Gessert, Millard West, 20, 49-62, .790
Melcher, Bellevue West, 22, 42-54, .780
Jones, Omaha Central, 21, 86-112, .770
Williams, Omaha Westview, 19, 30-39, .770
Olsen, Millard South, 22, 133-174, .764
Seymore, Lincoln Southwest, 18, 53-70, .760
Skoff, Bellevue East, 20, 87-116, .750
Murtaugh, Papillion-La Vista, 21, 48-65, .740
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 18, 55-60, .917
Murphy, Elkhorn North, 18, 28-34, .824
Ladwig, Omaha Skutt, 23, 37-46, .804
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 16, 28-37, .760
Wilkinson, McCook, 21, 42-56, .750
Booth, Elkhorn North, 18, 28-38, .737
Brekel, Omaha Mercy, 16, 38-55, .690
Burda, Scottsbluff, 13, 18-26, .690
Pszanka, Gering, 18, 49-72, .680
Moret, South Sioux City, 23, 31-47, .660
OMAHA AREA
Johnson, Wahoo Neumann, 17, 38-47, .809
Iversen, Wahoo, 21, 42-54, .780
Sweeney, Omaha Gross, 23, 36-52, .692
Ma. Tichota, Yutan, 23, 58-85, .680
Timm, Arlington, 20, 47-70, .670
Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 23, 38-57, .670
