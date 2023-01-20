Nebraska high school girls basketball statistical leaders, Jan. 20

Check out the latest Nebraska high school girls basketball stat leaders below.
* * *
SCORING
CLASS A
Games, points, average
Jones, Omaha Central, 10, 218, 21.8
Klabunde, Omaha Benson, 9, 180, 20.0
Olsen, Millard South, 15, 276, 18.4
Lemon, Millard South, 15, 270, 18.0
Babbitt, Millard South, 15, 260, 17.3
Skoff, Bellevue East, 10, 167, 16.7
White, Bellevue West, 13, 216, 16.6
Hill, Omaha North, 11, 177, 16.1
Thomas, Omaha South, 10, 157, 15.7
Carter, Omaha Benson, 9, 127, 14.1
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 14, 338, 24.1
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 15, 231, 15.4
Hatcliff, Beatrice, 10, 141, 14.1
Murphy, Elkhorn North, 14, 193, 13.8
Durant, South Sioux City, 10, 135, 13.5
Clarke, Alliance, 9, 120, 13.3
Heineman, South Sioux City, 10, 130, 13.0
Sullivan, Blair, 12, 153, 12.8
Ladwig, Omaha Skutt, 15, 183, 12.2
Jurgens, Beatrice, 10, 119, 11.9
OMAHA AREA
Holm, Douglas County West, 13, 211, 16.2
Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 11, 168, 15.3
Stobbe, Platteview, 13, 182, 14.0
Dieckman, Omaha Concordia, 9, 123, 13.7
Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 12, 155, 12.9
Bench, Fort Calhoun, 13, 156, 12.0
Leu, Wahoo, 10, 120, 12.0
REBOUNDS
CLASS A
Games, rebounds, average
Muhammad, Omaha Benson, 9, 150, 16.7
Thomas, Omaha South, 10, 118, 11.8
Dalton, Fremont, 9, 101, 11.2
Townsend, Omaha Buena Vista, 11, 121, 11.0
Solomon, Papillion-La Vista South, 10, 95, 9.5
Drake, Omaha North, 11, 95, 8.6
Dak, Lincoln Southeast, 13, 112, 8.6
Ligon, Papillion-La Vista South, 10, 82, 8.2
Smith, Millard North, 10, 72, 7.2
Buckley, Omaha Northwest, 11, 79, 7.2
CLASS B
Todd, Gering, 12, 129, 10.8
Clarke, Alliance, 9, 94, 10.4
Godsey, Nebraska City, 8, 82, 10.2
Prince, Elkhorn North, 14, 127, 9.1
Widick, Plattsmouth, 10, 74, 7.4
Marth, Nebraska City, 8, 54, 6.8
Schwisow, Beatrice, 9, 60, 6.7
Hernandez, Ralston, 9, 60, 6.7
Connealy, Omaha Skutt, 14, 87, 6.2
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 8, 47, 5.9
OMAHA AREA
Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 12, 129, 10.8
Johnson, Wahoo Neumann, 11, 89, 8.1
Bench, Fort Calhoun, 13, 92, 7.2
Arp, Arlington, 7, 50, 7.1
Dieckman, Omaha Concordia, 9, 61, 6.8
Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 11, 75, 6.8
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
CLASS A
Games, made-attempts, percentage
Dak, Lincoln Southeast, 13, 64-96, .667
Jones, Omaha Central, 10, 83-143, .580
Muhammad, Omaha Benson, 9, 36-66, .550
Lemon, Millard South, 15, 99-184, .538
Long, Lincoln Southeast, 13, 37-70, .529
Dutenhoffer, Kearney, 15, 43-84, .512
Olsen, Millard South, 15, 82-162, .506
Skoff, Bellevue East, 10, 57-119, .480
Babbitt, Millard South, 15, 91-192, .474
Province, Kearney, 15, 41-88, .471
Solomon, Papillion-La Vista South, 10, 37-79, .470
CLASS B
Jurgens, Beatrice, 10, 45-77, .584
Prince, Elkhorn North, 14, 130-234, .556
McMahon, Omaha Skutt, 15, 58-111, .523
Thompson, Elkhorn North, 14, 37-71, .521
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 8, 32-61, .520
Kasner, Omaha Skutt, 15, 33-66, .500
Schwisow, Beatrice, 9, 30-61, .492
Clarke, Alliance, 9, 54-111, .490
Piening, Norris, 10, 21-43, .490
Miller, Seward, 12, 37-77, .481
OMAHA AREA
Holm, Douglas County West, 13, 81-93, .870
Malousek, Douglas County West, 13, 49-74, .660
Ma. Tichota, Yutan, 10, 45-83, .540
Wiebelhaus, Platteview, 13, 39-80, .488
Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 12, 60-124, .480
Timm, Arlington, 7, 23-48, .480
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
CLASS A
Games, made-attempts, percentage
Long, Lincoln Southeast, 13, 15-31, .484
Jones, Omaha Central, 10, 16-34, .470
Lempp, Papillion-La Vista South, 10, 12-26, .460
Klahn, Millard West, 10, 9-21, .430
McLucas, Bellevue East, 10, 15-35, .430
Anderson, Lincoln North Star, 9, 22-54, .410
Reimer, Bellevue East, 10, 12-29, .410
White, Bellevue West, 13, 21-52, .400
Galligan, Millard North, 10, 12-31, .390
Rooney, Millard North, 10, 17-44, .390
CLASS B
Rice, Norris, 10, 10-20, .500
Chambers, Norris, 8, 9-21, .430
McMahon, Omaha Skutt, 15, 36-74, .419
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 15, 52-124, .419
Sullivan, Norris, 10, 12-29, .410
Moret, South Sioux City, 10, 8-20, .400
Prince, Elkhorn North, 14, 29-73, .397
Murphy, Elkhorn North, 14, 28-73, .389
Hatcliff, Beatrice, 10, 26-68, .382
Sloup, Seward, 11, 13-34, .382
OMAHA AREA
Husing, Yutan, 10, 9-23, .390
Tex, Platteview, 13, 33-93, .355
Smart, Wahoo, 9, 12-35, .340
Bosak, Wahoo Neumann, 11, 10-32, .313
Stobbe, Platteview, 13, 37-121, .306
Blum, Wahoo Neumann, 11, 18-62, .290
My. Tichota, Yutan, 9, 7-24, .290
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
CLASS A
Games, made-attempts, percentage
Babbitt, Millard South, 15, 29-34, .853
Jones, Omaha Central, 10, 36-43, .840
Olsen, Millard South, 15, 105-126, .833
White, Bellevue West, 13, 55-67, .820
Waldow, Norfolk, 10, 27-33, .820
Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 10, 23-29, .790
George, Omaha Burke, 7, 15-19, .790
Finister, Omaha Burke, 7, 14-18, .780
Foster, Omaha Westside, 11, 26-34, .760
Williams, Omaha Westview, 10, 16-21, .760
Lempp, Papillion-La Vista South, 10, 36-48, .750
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 14, 49-53, .925
Murphy, Elkhorn North, 14, 23-28, .821
Ladwig, Omaha Skutt, 15, 27-33, .818
Wilkinson, McCook, 9, 22-27, .810
Pszanka, Gering, 8, 28-37, .760
Sweeney, Omaha Gross, 10, 22-29, .759
Heineman, South Sioux City, 10, 37-50, .740
Andersen, Elkhorn, 12, 29-40, .720
Booth, Elkhorn North, 14, 25-35, .714
Hatcliff, Beatrice, 10, 33-49, .673
OMAHA AREA
Johnson, Wahoo Neumann, 11, 26-33, .788
Iversen, Wahoo, 10, 23-30, .770
Ma. Tichota, Yutan, 10, 25-34, .740
Meier, Omaha Roncalli, 6, 21-30, .700
Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 11, 27-41, .660
Stobbe, Platteview, 13, 29-44, .659
ASSISTS
CLASS A
Games, assists, average
Jones, Omaha Central, 10, 66, 6.6
Finkenbiner, Millard South, 15, 75, 5.0
Wilson, Bellevue East, 10, 38, 3.8
Sheppard, Fremont, 9, 32, 3.6
Skoff, Bellevue East, 10, 35, 3.5
Murtaigh, Papillion-La Vista, 10, 34, 3.4
Olsen, Millard South, 15, 49, 3.3
Klabunde, Omaha Benson, 9, 32, 3, 2
McClain, Fremont, 9, 27, 3.0
Leu, Lincoln North Star, 9, 27, 3.0
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 14, 89, 6.4
Schwisow, Beatrice, 9, 40, 4.4
Mullen, Omaha Duchesne, 7, 31, 4.4
Heineman, South Sioux City, 10, 32, 3.2
Kircher, Norris, 10, 31, 3.1
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 15, 43, 2.9
Pszanka, Gering, 8, 23, 2.9
Portwine, York, 10, 27, 2.7
Loosvelt, York, 9, 24, 2.7
Bryner, Alliance, 9, 24, 2.7
OMAHA AREA
Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 11, 50, 4.5
Timm, Arlington, 7, 30, 4.3
Leu, Wahoo, 10, 32, 3.2
Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 12, 33, 2.8
My. Tichota, Yutan, 9, 25, 2.8
Wiebelhaus, Platteview, 13, 37, 2.8
Matthews, Omaha Roncalli, 6, 16, 2.7
