VOLLEYBALL
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball statistical leaders, Jan. 20

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the latest Nebraska high school girls basketball stat leaders below.

* * *

SCORING 

CLASS A

Games, points, average

Jones, Omaha Central, 10, 218, 21.8

Klabunde, Omaha Benson, 9, 180, 20.0

Olsen, Millard South, 15, 276, 18.4

Lemon, Millard South, 15, 270, 18.0

Babbitt, Millard South, 15, 260, 17.3

Skoff, Bellevue East, 10, 167, 16.7

White, Bellevue West, 13, 216, 16.6

Hill, Omaha North, 11, 177, 16.1

Thomas, Omaha South, 10, 157, 15.7

Carter, Omaha Benson, 9, 127, 14.1

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North, 14, 338, 24.1

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 15, 231, 15.4

Hatcliff, Beatrice, 10, 141, 14.1

Murphy, Elkhorn North, 14, 193, 13.8

Durant, South Sioux City, 10, 135, 13.5

Clarke, Alliance, 9, 120, 13.3

Heineman, South Sioux City, 10, 130, 13.0

Sullivan, Blair, 12, 153, 12.8

Ladwig, Omaha Skutt, 15, 183, 12.2

Jurgens, Beatrice, 10, 119, 11.9

OMAHA AREA

Holm, Douglas County West, 13, 211, 16.2

Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 11, 168, 15.3

Stobbe, Platteview, 13, 182, 14.0

Dieckman, Omaha Concordia, 9, 123, 13.7

Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 12, 155, 12.9

Bench, Fort Calhoun, 13, 156, 12.0

Leu, Wahoo, 10, 120, 12.0

REBOUNDS

CLASS A

Games, rebounds, average

Muhammad, Omaha Benson, 9, 150, 16.7

Thomas, Omaha South, 10, 118, 11.8

Dalton, Fremont, 9, 101, 11.2

Townsend, Omaha Buena Vista, 11, 121, 11.0

Solomon, Papillion-La Vista South, 10, 95, 9.5

Drake, Omaha North, 11, 95, 8.6

Dak, Lincoln Southeast, 13, 112, 8.6

Ligon, Papillion-La Vista South, 10, 82, 8.2

Smith, Millard North, 10, 72, 7.2

Buckley, Omaha Northwest, 11, 79, 7.2

CLASS B

Todd, Gering, 12, 129, 10.8

Clarke, Alliance, 9, 94, 10.4

Godsey, Nebraska City, 8, 82, 10.2

Prince, Elkhorn North, 14, 127, 9.1

Widick, Plattsmouth, 10, 74, 7.4

Marth, Nebraska City, 8, 54, 6.8

Schwisow, Beatrice, 9, 60, 6.7

Hernandez, Ralston, 9, 60, 6.7

Connealy, Omaha Skutt, 14, 87, 6.2

Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 8, 47, 5.9

OMAHA AREA

Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 12, 129, 10.8

Johnson, Wahoo Neumann, 11, 89, 8.1

Bench, Fort Calhoun, 13, 92, 7.2

Arp, Arlington, 7, 50, 7.1

Dieckman, Omaha Concordia, 9, 61, 6.8

Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 11, 75, 6.8

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

CLASS A

Games, made-attempts, percentage

Dak, Lincoln Southeast, 13, 64-96, .667

Jones, Omaha Central, 10, 83-143, .580

Muhammad, Omaha Benson, 9, 36-66, .550

Lemon, Millard South, 15, 99-184, .538

Long, Lincoln Southeast, 13, 37-70, .529

Dutenhoffer, Kearney, 15, 43-84, .512

Olsen, Millard South, 15, 82-162, .506

Skoff, Bellevue East, 10, 57-119, .480

Babbitt, Millard South, 15, 91-192, .474

Province, Kearney, 15, 41-88, .471

Solomon, Papillion-La Vista South, 10, 37-79, .470

CLASS B

Jurgens, Beatrice, 10, 45-77, .584

Prince, Elkhorn North, 14, 130-234, .556

McMahon, Omaha Skutt, 15, 58-111, .523

Thompson, Elkhorn North, 14, 37-71, .521

Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 8, 32-61, .520

Kasner, Omaha Skutt, 15, 33-66, .500

Schwisow, Beatrice, 9, 30-61, .492

Clarke, Alliance, 9, 54-111, .490

Piening, Norris, 10, 21-43, .490

Miller, Seward, 12, 37-77, .481

OMAHA AREA

Holm, Douglas County West, 13, 81-93, .870

Malousek, Douglas County West, 13, 49-74, .660

Ma. Tichota, Yutan, 10, 45-83, .540

Wiebelhaus, Platteview, 13, 39-80, .488

Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 12, 60-124, .480

Timm, Arlington, 7, 23-48, .480

3-POINT PERCENTAGE 

CLASS A

Games, made-attempts, percentage

Long, Lincoln Southeast, 13, 15-31, .484

Jones, Omaha Central, 10, 16-34, .470

Lempp, Papillion-La Vista South, 10, 12-26, .460

Klahn, Millard West, 10, 9-21, .430

McLucas, Bellevue East, 10, 15-35, .430

Anderson, Lincoln North Star, 9, 22-54, .410

Reimer, Bellevue East, 10, 12-29, .410

White, Bellevue West, 13, 21-52, .400

Galligan, Millard North, 10, 12-31, .390

Rooney, Millard North, 10, 17-44, .390

CLASS B

Rice, Norris, 10, 10-20, .500

Chambers, Norris, 8, 9-21, .430

McMahon, Omaha Skutt, 15, 36-74, .419

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 15, 52-124, .419

Sullivan, Norris, 10, 12-29, .410

Moret, South Sioux City, 10, 8-20, .400

Prince, Elkhorn North, 14, 29-73, .397

Murphy, Elkhorn North, 14, 28-73, .389

Hatcliff, Beatrice, 10, 26-68, .382

Sloup, Seward, 11, 13-34, .382

OMAHA AREA

Husing, Yutan, 10, 9-23, .390

Tex, Platteview, 13, 33-93, .355

Smart, Wahoo, 9, 12-35, .340

Bosak, Wahoo Neumann, 11, 10-32, .313

Stobbe, Platteview, 13, 37-121, .306

Blum, Wahoo Neumann, 11, 18-62, .290

My. Tichota, Yutan, 9, 7-24, .290

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

CLASS A

Games, made-attempts, percentage

Babbitt, Millard South, 15, 29-34, .853

Jones, Omaha Central, 10, 36-43, .840

Olsen, Millard South, 15, 105-126, .833

White, Bellevue West, 13, 55-67, .820

Waldow, Norfolk, 10, 27-33, .820

Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 10, 23-29, .790

George, Omaha Burke, 7, 15-19, .790

Finister, Omaha Burke, 7, 14-18, .780

Foster, Omaha Westside, 11, 26-34, .760

Williams, Omaha Westview, 10, 16-21, .760

Lempp, Papillion-La Vista South, 10, 36-48, .750

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North, 14, 49-53, .925

Murphy, Elkhorn North, 14, 23-28, .821

Ladwig, Omaha Skutt, 15, 27-33, .818

Wilkinson, McCook, 9, 22-27, .810

Pszanka, Gering, 8, 28-37, .760

Sweeney, Omaha Gross, 10, 22-29, .759

Heineman, South Sioux City, 10, 37-50, .740

Andersen, Elkhorn, 12, 29-40, .720

Booth, Elkhorn North, 14, 25-35, .714

Hatcliff, Beatrice, 10, 33-49, .673

OMAHA AREA

Johnson, Wahoo Neumann, 11, 26-33, .788

Iversen, Wahoo, 10, 23-30, .770

Ma. Tichota, Yutan, 10, 25-34, .740

Meier, Omaha Roncalli, 6, 21-30, .700

Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 11, 27-41, .660

Stobbe, Platteview, 13, 29-44, .659

ASSISTS

CLASS A

Games, assists, average

Jones, Omaha Central, 10, 66, 6.6

Finkenbiner, Millard South, 15, 75, 5.0

Wilson, Bellevue East, 10, 38, 3.8

Sheppard, Fremont, 9, 32, 3.6

Skoff, Bellevue East, 10, 35, 3.5

Murtaigh, Papillion-La Vista, 10, 34, 3.4

Olsen, Millard South, 15, 49, 3.3

Klabunde, Omaha Benson, 9, 32, 3, 2

McClain, Fremont, 9, 27, 3.0

Leu, Lincoln North Star, 9, 27, 3.0

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North, 14, 89, 6.4

Schwisow, Beatrice, 9, 40, 4.4

Mullen, Omaha Duchesne, 7, 31, 4.4

Heineman, South Sioux City, 10, 32, 3.2

Kircher, Norris, 10, 31, 3.1

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 15, 43, 2.9

Pszanka, Gering, 8, 23, 2.9

Portwine, York, 10, 27, 2.7

Loosvelt, York, 9, 24, 2.7

Bryner, Alliance, 9, 24, 2.7

OMAHA AREA

Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 11, 50, 4.5

Timm, Arlington, 7, 30, 4.3

Leu, Wahoo, 10, 32, 3.2

Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 12, 33, 2.8

My. Tichota, Yutan, 9, 25, 2.8

Wiebelhaus, Platteview, 13, 37, 2.8

Matthews, Omaha Roncalli, 6, 16, 2.7

Check out a recap of Thursday night's Millard South win over Millard West.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

