topical
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball stats leaders, Feb. 18

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball statistical leaders through games played Feb. 17.

* * *

SCORING

Player, School, Games, Points, Average

CLASS A

McCabe, Fremont, 22, 455, 20.7

Babbitt, Millard South, 17, 334, 19.6

Webb, Omaha Central, 22, 396, 18.0

Brown, North Platte, 17, 296, 17.4

Skoff, Bellevue East, 22, 381, 17.3

Lemon, Millard South, 16, 260, 16.3

Giddings, Omaha South, 17, 254, 14.9

Wharton, Bellevue West, 19, 272, 14.3

Jensen, Bellevue East, 22, 313, 14.2

Lockett, Omaha Benson, 21, 292, 13.9

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North, 15, 390, 26.0

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 20, 353, 17.6

Long, Hastings, 21, 310, 14.8

Wilkinson, McCook, 22, 299, 13.6

Tokporo, Omaha Mercy, 18, 237, 13.2

Winkler, Gering, 21, 271, 12.9

Palmer, Elkhorn North, 15, 194, 12.9

White, Norris, 20, 249, 12.5

Baughman, Blair, 21, 262, 12.5

Rice, Grand Island NW, 19, 236, 12.4

Crampton, Omaha Mercy, 18, 223, 12.4

OMAHA AREA

Hebenstreit, Mead, 24, 440, 18.3

Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 19, 316, 16.6

Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 21, 296, 14.1

Leu, Wahoo, 23, 324, 14.1

Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, 21, 255, 12.1

Heilig, Louisville, 18, 208, 11.6

Bench, Fort Calhoun, 22, 250, 11.4

Wirges, Omaha Christian, 21, 232, 11.0

REBOUNDS

Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average

CLASS A

Schaefer, Bellevue West, 20, 225, 11.3

Lopuyu, Omaha Central, 22, 217, 9.9

Ryan, Papillion-La Vista, 18, 170, 9.4

Egan, Bellevue East, 22, 207, 9.4

Purdy, North Platte, 16, 150, 9.4

Smith, Millard North, 13, 105, 8.1

Golden, Omaha Northwest, 18, 146, 8.1

Ray, Lincoln North Star, 12, 94, 7.8

Peterson, Bellevue West, 20, 141, 7.1

Bryant, Fremont, 22, 153, 7.0

CLASS B

Tokporo, Omaha Mercy, 18, 258, 14.3

Todd, Gering, 20, 189, 9.5

Scheierman, York, 21, 181, 8.6

Johnson, Ralston, 13, 106, 8.2

John, Bennington, 22, 176, 8.0

Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 20, 141, 7.3

Rasgorshek, Crete, 22, 161, 7.3

Johnson, Ralston, 18, 131, 7.3

Roseland, Platteview, 13, 93, 7.2

Steggall, Alliance, 20, 142, 7.1

OMAHA AREA

Lemke, Mead, 23, 206, 9.0

Wirges, Omaha Christian, 21, 183, 8.7

Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 19, 148, 7.8

Bench, Fort Calhoun, 22, 153, 7.0

Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 24, 162, 6.8

ASSISTS

Player, School, Games, Assists, Average

CLASS A

Finkenbiner, Millard South, 17, 108, 6.3

Jones, Omaha Central, 18, 82, 4.6

Keaton, Fremont, 22, 82, 3.7

McCabe, Fremont, 22, 74, 3.4

Campbell, Lincoln East, 18, 59, 3.3

Wharton, Bellevue West, 20, 61, 3.1

Jones, Millard South, 18, 56, 3.1

Williams, Omaha Central, 20, 60, 3.0

Williams, Lincoln Southwest, 21, 63, 3.0

Harvey, North Platte, 18, 50, 2.8

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North, 15, 69, 4.6

Winkler, Gering, 21, 83, 4.0

Shepherd, York, 22, 79, 3.6

Heineman, South Sioux City, 21, 71, 3.4

Doucet, McCook, 22, 74, 3.4

Cushing, Grand Island NW, 17, 53, 3.1

Kircher, Norris, 20, 61, 3.1

Mullen, Omaha Duchesne, 20, 60, 3.0

Henning, Crete, 22, 65, 3.0

Burt, Omaha Skutt, 20, 59, 2.9

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 16, 57, 2.8

Cushing, Grand Island NW, 22, 62, 2.8

OMAHA AREA

Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 24, 94, 3.9

Golladay, Wahoo, 23, 87, 3.8

Wirges, Omaha Christian, 21, 69, 3.3

Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli, 21, 61, 2.9

Clark, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 23, 60, 2.6

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Lopuyo, Omaha Central, 22, 107-145, .740

Navrkal, Lincoln Pius X, 21, 61-106, .580

Bryant, Fremont, 22, 67-119, .560

Green, Omaha Benson, 21, 95-169, .560

Lemon, Millard South, 16, 97-176, .550

Smith, Millard North, 21, 65-124, .520

Lesiak, Lincoln Pius X, 21, 73-140, .520

Jensen, Bellevue East, 22, 109-213, .510

Peterson, Bellevue West, 20, 81-160, .510

Preston, Millard North, 21, 49-100, .490

Skoff, Bellevue East, 22, 122-250, .490

Iburg, Lincoln Pius X, 21, 53-108, .490

Williams, Lincoln Southwest, 21, 83-171, .490

CLASS B

Thompson, Elkhorn North, 15, 61-98, .622

Prince, Elkhorn North, 15, 150-243, .617

Johnson, Ralston, 18, 75-129, .580

Rasgorshek, Crete, 22, 88-172, .510

Landgren, Hastings, 14, 50-98, .510

Scheierman, York, 21, 76-153, .510

Clarke, Alliance, 19, 55-111, .500

Todd, Gering, 20, 85-177, .480

Briggs, York, 22, 107-204, .480

Kotschwar, McCook, 22, 52-109, .480

OMAHA AREA

Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 24, 117-191, .570

Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 24, 95-177, .540

Quinn, Mead, 24, 78-169, .460

Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 24, 75-162, .460

Leu, Wahoo, 23, 115-273, .420

Iversen, Wahoo, 23, 78-188, .410

3-POINT PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Murphy, Fremont, 22, 54-125, .430

Thompson, Omaha Westside, 20, 22-53, .420

Babbitt, Millard South, 17, 58-138, .420

Belt, Millard South, 18, 48-123, .420

McCabe, Fremont, 22, 80-197, .410

Hodge, Lincoln Pius X, 21, 27-66, .410

Hoffman, Millard West, 20, 43-111, .390

Wayne, Omaha Central, 22, 40-106, .380

Jones, Millard South, 18, 14-36, .380

Skoff, Bellevue East, 22, 40-108, .370

Seymore, Lincoln Southwest, 21, 38-104, .370

CLASS B

White, Norris, 20, 25-52, .480

Tejral, Ralston, 18, 21-44, .480

Prince, Elkhorn North, 15, 36-82, .439

Palmer, Elkhorn North, 15, 29-70, .414

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 20, 66-160, .413

Dick, Bennington, 23, 22-58, .380

Laux, Hastings, 21, 40-106, .380

Waters, Norris, 13, 21-56, .380

Burt, Omaha Skutt, 20, 16-43, .372

Portwine, York, 22, 35-97, .360

Wightman, Omaha Duchesne, 21, 26-74, .350

OMAHA AREA

Iversen, Wahoo, 23, 33-86, .380

Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 24, 29-77, .380

Lacey, Wahoo, 19, 15-41, .370

Heilig, Louisville, 18, 46-133, .350

Bench, Fort Calhoun, 22, 22-65, .340

Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli, 21, 20-64, .310

Leu, Wahoo, 23, 47-153, .310

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

McCabe, Fremont, 22, 71-86, .830

Wrice, Papillion-La Vista, 18, 33-42, .790

Babbitt, Millard South, 17, 38-48, .780

Jones, Millard South, 18, 32-41, .780

Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 21, 58-75, .770

Mauch, Papillion-La Vista South, 18, 39-51, .760

Marshall, Gretna, 18, 29-38, .760

Melcher, Bellevue West, 20, 44-58, .760

No. Gessert, Millard West, 20, 47-62, .760

Ne. Gessert, Millard West, 19, 43-58, .740

CLASS B

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 20, 49-57, .860

Prince, Elkhorn North, 15, 54-64, .844

Pohl, York, 18, 36-54, .820

Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 20, 55-69, .800

Long, Hastings, 21, 71-92, .770

Rice, Grand Island NW, 19, 40-52, .770

Palmer, Elkhorn North, 15, 23-30, .767

Kohler, Norris, 20, 34-45, .760

White, Norris, 20, 68-94, .720

Cornett, Bennington, 23, 36-51, .710

OMAHA AREA

Quinn, Mead, 24, 61-76, .800

Heilig, Louisville, 18, 44-59, .750

Hebenstreit, Mead, 24, 105-150, .700

Meier, Omaha Roncalli, 21, 38-55, .690

Dropinski, Omaha Roncalli, 18, 33-48, .690

Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, 21, 90-132, .680

Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 24, 68-101, .670

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

