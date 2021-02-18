 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school girls basketball stats leaders, Feb. 18
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball stats leaders, Feb. 18

{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the high school girls basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Feb. 18.

* * *

SCORING

Player, School, Games, Points, Average

CLASS A

Markowski, Lincoln Pius X 18/434/24.1

McCabe, Fremont 20/474/23.7

Harrison, Omaha Marian 16/311/19.4

Wharton, Bellevue West 19/355/18.7

Haneborg, North Platte 18/324/18.0

Babbitt, Millard South 17/306/18.0

Skoff, Bellevue East 19/316/16.6

Kohl, Elkhorn South 20/297/14.9

Olsen, Millard South 17/253/14.9

Webb, Omaha Central 19/274/14.4

Lemon, Millard South 17/243/14.3

Hacker, Omaha Marian 16/225/14.1

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North 19/451/23.7

Libal, Ashland-Greenwood 21/433/20.6

Treffer, Lexington 20/385/19.3

Behrens, Omaha Skutt 20/337/16.6

Kuhl, Platteview 21/339/16.1

Portwine, York 20/316/15.8

Fischer, South Sioux City 21/303/14.4

Baughman, Blair 18/257/14.3

Larson, Blair 9/121/13.4

Krause, Omaha Skutt 15/199/13.3

Newton, Crete 21/277/13.2

Murray, Elkhorn 16/211/13.2

OMAHA-AREA

Hebenstreit, Mead 21/357/17.0

Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 23/381/16.6

Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann 24/326/13.6

Gubbels, Arlington 21/269/12.8

Wirges, Omaha Christian 19/229/12.1

Watson, Conestoga 18/211/11.7

Thiele, Wahoo Neumann 24/265/11.0

Wilson, Omaha Roncalli 19/198/10.4

Iversen, Wahoo 21/216/10.3

Norris, Louisville 23/228/9.9

Heilig, Louisville 22/216/9.8

Bennett, Omaha Roncalli 14/135/9.6

REBOUNDS

Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average

CLASS A

Markowski, Lincoln Pius X 18/228/12.7

Gray, Elkhorn South 20/215/10.8

Egan, Bellevue East 20/214/10.7

Schonlau, Omaha Westside 19/174/9.2

Schaefer, Bellevue West 19/169/8.9

Ryan, Papillion-La Vista 16/132/8.3

Purdy, North Platte 18/146/8.1

Golden, Omaha Northwest 17/130/7.6

Williams, Omaha Northwest 18/129/7.2

Jensen, Bellevue East 20/143/7.2

CLASS B

Krause, Omaha Skutt 15/176/11.7

Scheierman, York 20/213/10.7

Mba, Omaha Gross 19/171/9.0

Miller, Plattsmouth 17/153/9.0

Pszanka, Gering 20/172/8.6

Tokporo, Omaha Mercy 16/133/8.3

J. Skradski, Omaha Gross 19/151/7.9

Todd, Gering 21/163/7.8

Johnson, Ralston 15/116/7.7

Huss, Omaha Duchesne 20/153/7.7

OMAHA-AREA

Wilson, Omaha Roncalli 19/182/9.6

Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann 24/197/8.2

Ackerman, Conestoga 19/148/7.8

Halbmaier, Mead 21/160/7.6

Steckler, Conestoga 18/124/6.9

Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock 19/129/6.8

Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 23/156/6.8

Thiele, Wahoo Neumann 24/155/6.5

Wirges, Omaha Christian 19/123/6.5

Johnson, Louisville 23/148/6.4

Watson, Conestoga 18/109/6.1

Ohnoutka, Omaha Brownell Talbot 16/98/6.1

ASSISTS

Player, School, Games, Assists, Average

CLASS A

Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X 18/116/6.4

Haneborg, North Platte 18/88/4.9

Jones, Omaha Central 19/77/4.1

Wharton, Bellevue West 19/70/3.7

Hanna, Omaha Westside 21/73/3.5

Babbitt, Millard South 17/60/3.5

McCabe, Fremont 20/68/3.4

Olsen, Millard South 17/58/3.4

Belt, Millard South 17/56/3.3

Norblade, Papillion-La Vista South 18/60/3.3

Campbell, Lincoln East 18/53/3.2

Ryan, Papillion-La Vista 16/49/3.1

CLASS B

Baughman, Blair 18/72/4.0

Prince, Elkhorn North 19/68/3.6

Mullen, Omaha Duchesne 18/65/3.6

Ramsey, Norris 17/60/3.5

Culhane, Omaha Gross 19/63/3.3

Doucet, McCook 12/33/2.8

Avila, Scottsbluff 18/46/2.6

Sedlacek, Bennington 20/49/2.5

Portwine, York 20/45/2.5

Kircher, Norris 18/44/2.4

Thompson, Elkhorn North 19/46/2.4

OMAHA-AREA

Golladay, Wahoo 21/73/3.5

McClatchey, Conestoga 15/51/3.4

Douglas, Wahoo Neumann 24/79/3.3

Wirges, Omaha Christian 19/60/3.2

Anderson, Fort Calhoun 22/67/3.0

Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli 19/53/2.8

Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock 20/51/2.6

Bruning, Arlington 18/45/2.5

Cummings, Conestoga 18/43/2.4

Bosak, Wahoo Neumann 24/56/2.3

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Olsen, Millard South 17/81-123/.650

Markowski, Lincoln Pius X 18/170-284/.600

Green, Omaha Benson 17/57-96/.590

Kessler, Millard North 20/68-115/.590

Lemon, Millard South 17/93-164/.570

Pal, Omaha Central 19/56-103/.560

Peterson, Bellevue West 18/85-159/.530

Bryant, Fremont 20/60-116/.520

Babbitt, Millard South 17/110-219/.504

Chambers, Millard North 20/67-139/.480

Gray, Elkhorn South 20/73-152/.480

Kugler, Lincoln East 18/76-159/.480

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North 19/1169-284/.595

Krause, Omaha Skutt 15/86-147/.585

Mitchell, Nebraska City 18/60-110/.550

Mba, Omaha Gross 19/97-180/.540

Caspersen, Grand Island Northwest 20/91-181/.500

Baughman, Blair 18/88-214/.484

Ross, Blair 18/47-123/.484

Thompson, Elkhorn North 19/44-94/.468

Nadgwick, Elkhorn North 19/44-95/.463

Mack, Bennington 16/38-82/.460

Kircher, Norris 18/39-85/.460

Todd, Gering 21/49-107/.460

OMAHA-AREA

Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann 24/130-209/.622

Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock 20/47-90/.520

Watson, Conestoga 18/84-169/.500

Luben, Wahoo 15/50-100/.500

Gubbels, Arlington 21/93-200/.470

Votta, Louisville 23/48-103/.470

Johnson, Louisville 23/81-176/.460

Norris, Louisville 19/69-154/.450

Gaston, Louisville 19/28-68/.410

Iversen, Wahoo 16/56-138/.410

3-POINT PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Belt, Millard South 17/53-121/.440

Huntwork, Gretna 16/36-83/.430

Babbitt, Millard South 17/59-139/.430

McCabe, Fremont 20/82-190/.430

Fitzgerald, Papillion-La Vista 16/32-77/.420

Solomon, Papillion-La Vista South 18/24-60/.400

Hoffman, Millard West 20/40-102/.390

Wharton, Bellevue West 19/58-154/.380

Melcher, Bellevue West 19/28-74/.380

Kraft, Omaha Westside 21/47-126/.370

CLASS B

McCabe, Omaha Skutt 20/53-124/.477

Prince, Elkhorn North 19/35-83/.422

Palmer, Elkhorn North 19/27-69/.391

Waters, Norris 18/27-69/.380

Kottich, Omaha Gross 19/26-69/.380

Huss, Omaha Duchesne 17/13-34/.380

Stai, Norris 14/27-72/.380

Treffer, Lexington 20/36-97/.370

Larson, Blair 9/19-52/.365

Jurgens, Crete 19/28-79/.350

Collier, Norris 19/35-99/.350

Hoover, Nebraska City 18/34-97/.350

Libal, Ashland-Greenwood 21/34-97/.350

Gansebom, Bennington 18/14-40/.350

Huss, Omaha Duchesne 20/15-43/.350

Newton, Crete 21/32-92/.350

OMAHA-AREA

Thiele, Wahoo Neumann 24/63-159/.396

Quinn, Mead 21/19-51/.370

Iversen, Wahoo 21/30-92/.330

Hebenstreit, Mead 21/46-146/.320

Heilig, Louisville 22/42-133/.320

Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock 20/16-50/.320

Zierott, Elmwood-Murdock 20/30-98/.310

Norris, Louisville 23/25-80/.310

Bench, Fort Calhoun 22/18-60/.300

Douglas, Wahoo Neumann 24/26-88/.295

Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli 19/23-85/.270

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Babbitt, Millard South 17/25-29/.860

Moton, Omaha North 10/29-35/.830

McCabe, Fremont 20/66-85/.780

Kohl, Elkhorn South 20/70-91/.770

Hacker, Omaha Marian 16/55-72/.760

Kallman, Gretna 14/54-71/.760

Skoff, Bellevue East 19/81-107/.760

Earth, Fremont 18/31-41/.760

Haneborg, North Platte 18/74-98/.760

Markowski, Lincoln Pius X 18/91-122/.750

CLASS B

Libal, Ashland-Greenwood 21/143-166/.860

Palmer, Elkhorn North 19/37-45/.822

Boyes, Bennington 20/37-45/.820

Treffer, Lexington 20/105-129/.810

Pohl, York 17/36-47/.770

Ross, Blair 18/30-39/.769

Prince, Elkhorn North 19/78-103/.757

Baughman, Blair 18/50-68/.735

Behrens, Omaha Skutt 16/33-45/.733

Avila, Scottsbluff 18/41-56/.730

Knust, Aurora 22/60-82/.730

OMAHA-AREA

Heilig, Louisville 22/44-63/.700

Golladay, Wahoo 21/34-49/.690

Gubbels, Arlington 21/70-101/.690

Wilson, Omaha Roncalli 19/48-71/.680

Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 23/81-119/.680

Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot 23/46-68/.680

Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock 19/38-57/.670

Cummings, Conestoga 18/41-63/.650

Hebenstreit, Mead 21/57-91/.630

Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann 24/66-106/.623

Luben, Wahoo 15/27-45/.600

Bennett, Omaha Roncalli 16/33-56/.590

Past All-Nebraska basketball teams

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert