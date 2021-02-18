Nebraska high school girls basketball stats leaders, Feb. 18

Check out the high school girls basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Feb. 18.
SCORING
Player, School, Games, Points, Average
CLASS A
Markowski, Lincoln Pius X 18/434/24.1
McCabe, Fremont 20/474/23.7
Harrison, Omaha Marian 16/311/19.4
Wharton, Bellevue West 19/355/18.7
Haneborg, North Platte 18/324/18.0
Babbitt, Millard South 17/306/18.0
Skoff, Bellevue East 19/316/16.6
Kohl, Elkhorn South 20/297/14.9
Olsen, Millard South 17/253/14.9
Webb, Omaha Central 19/274/14.4
Lemon, Millard South 17/243/14.3
Hacker, Omaha Marian 16/225/14.1
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North 19/451/23.7
Libal, Ashland-Greenwood 21/433/20.6
Treffer, Lexington 20/385/19.3
Behrens, Omaha Skutt 20/337/16.6
Kuhl, Platteview 21/339/16.1
Portwine, York 20/316/15.8
Fischer, South Sioux City 21/303/14.4
Baughman, Blair 18/257/14.3
Larson, Blair 9/121/13.4
Krause, Omaha Skutt 15/199/13.3
Newton, Crete 21/277/13.2
Murray, Elkhorn 16/211/13.2
OMAHA-AREA
Hebenstreit, Mead 21/357/17.0
Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 23/381/16.6
Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann 24/326/13.6
Gubbels, Arlington 21/269/12.8
Wirges, Omaha Christian 19/229/12.1
Watson, Conestoga 18/211/11.7
Thiele, Wahoo Neumann 24/265/11.0
Wilson, Omaha Roncalli 19/198/10.4
Iversen, Wahoo 21/216/10.3
Norris, Louisville 23/228/9.9
Heilig, Louisville 22/216/9.8
Bennett, Omaha Roncalli 14/135/9.6
REBOUNDS
Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average
CLASS A
Markowski, Lincoln Pius X 18/228/12.7
Gray, Elkhorn South 20/215/10.8
Egan, Bellevue East 20/214/10.7
Schonlau, Omaha Westside 19/174/9.2
Schaefer, Bellevue West 19/169/8.9
Ryan, Papillion-La Vista 16/132/8.3
Purdy, North Platte 18/146/8.1
Golden, Omaha Northwest 17/130/7.6
Williams, Omaha Northwest 18/129/7.2
Jensen, Bellevue East 20/143/7.2
CLASS B
Krause, Omaha Skutt 15/176/11.7
Scheierman, York 20/213/10.7
Mba, Omaha Gross 19/171/9.0
Miller, Plattsmouth 17/153/9.0
Pszanka, Gering 20/172/8.6
Tokporo, Omaha Mercy 16/133/8.3
J. Skradski, Omaha Gross 19/151/7.9
Todd, Gering 21/163/7.8
Johnson, Ralston 15/116/7.7
Huss, Omaha Duchesne 20/153/7.7
OMAHA-AREA
Wilson, Omaha Roncalli 19/182/9.6
Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann 24/197/8.2
Ackerman, Conestoga 19/148/7.8
Halbmaier, Mead 21/160/7.6
Steckler, Conestoga 18/124/6.9
Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock 19/129/6.8
Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 23/156/6.8
Thiele, Wahoo Neumann 24/155/6.5
Wirges, Omaha Christian 19/123/6.5
Johnson, Louisville 23/148/6.4
Watson, Conestoga 18/109/6.1
Ohnoutka, Omaha Brownell Talbot 16/98/6.1
ASSISTS
Player, School, Games, Assists, Average
CLASS A
Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X 18/116/6.4
Haneborg, North Platte 18/88/4.9
Jones, Omaha Central 19/77/4.1
Wharton, Bellevue West 19/70/3.7
Hanna, Omaha Westside 21/73/3.5
Babbitt, Millard South 17/60/3.5
McCabe, Fremont 20/68/3.4
Olsen, Millard South 17/58/3.4
Belt, Millard South 17/56/3.3
Norblade, Papillion-La Vista South 18/60/3.3
Campbell, Lincoln East 18/53/3.2
Ryan, Papillion-La Vista 16/49/3.1
CLASS B
Baughman, Blair 18/72/4.0
Prince, Elkhorn North 19/68/3.6
Mullen, Omaha Duchesne 18/65/3.6
Ramsey, Norris 17/60/3.5
Culhane, Omaha Gross 19/63/3.3
Doucet, McCook 12/33/2.8
Avila, Scottsbluff 18/46/2.6
Sedlacek, Bennington 20/49/2.5
Portwine, York 20/45/2.5
Kircher, Norris 18/44/2.4
Thompson, Elkhorn North 19/46/2.4
OMAHA-AREA
Golladay, Wahoo 21/73/3.5
McClatchey, Conestoga 15/51/3.4
Douglas, Wahoo Neumann 24/79/3.3
Wirges, Omaha Christian 19/60/3.2
Anderson, Fort Calhoun 22/67/3.0
Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli 19/53/2.8
Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock 20/51/2.6
Bruning, Arlington 18/45/2.5
Cummings, Conestoga 18/43/2.4
Bosak, Wahoo Neumann 24/56/2.3
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Olsen, Millard South 17/81-123/.650
Markowski, Lincoln Pius X 18/170-284/.600
Green, Omaha Benson 17/57-96/.590
Kessler, Millard North 20/68-115/.590
Lemon, Millard South 17/93-164/.570
Pal, Omaha Central 19/56-103/.560
Peterson, Bellevue West 18/85-159/.530
Bryant, Fremont 20/60-116/.520
Babbitt, Millard South 17/110-219/.504
Chambers, Millard North 20/67-139/.480
Gray, Elkhorn South 20/73-152/.480
Kugler, Lincoln East 18/76-159/.480
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North 19/1169-284/.595
Krause, Omaha Skutt 15/86-147/.585
Mitchell, Nebraska City 18/60-110/.550
Mba, Omaha Gross 19/97-180/.540
Caspersen, Grand Island Northwest 20/91-181/.500
Baughman, Blair 18/88-214/.484
Ross, Blair 18/47-123/.484
Thompson, Elkhorn North 19/44-94/.468
Nadgwick, Elkhorn North 19/44-95/.463
Mack, Bennington 16/38-82/.460
Kircher, Norris 18/39-85/.460
Todd, Gering 21/49-107/.460
OMAHA-AREA
Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann 24/130-209/.622
Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock 20/47-90/.520
Watson, Conestoga 18/84-169/.500
Luben, Wahoo 15/50-100/.500
Gubbels, Arlington 21/93-200/.470
Votta, Louisville 23/48-103/.470
Johnson, Louisville 23/81-176/.460
Norris, Louisville 19/69-154/.450
Gaston, Louisville 19/28-68/.410
Iversen, Wahoo 16/56-138/.410
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Belt, Millard South 17/53-121/.440
Huntwork, Gretna 16/36-83/.430
Babbitt, Millard South 17/59-139/.430
McCabe, Fremont 20/82-190/.430
Fitzgerald, Papillion-La Vista 16/32-77/.420
Solomon, Papillion-La Vista South 18/24-60/.400
Hoffman, Millard West 20/40-102/.390
Wharton, Bellevue West 19/58-154/.380
Melcher, Bellevue West 19/28-74/.380
Kraft, Omaha Westside 21/47-126/.370
CLASS B
McCabe, Omaha Skutt 20/53-124/.477
Prince, Elkhorn North 19/35-83/.422
Palmer, Elkhorn North 19/27-69/.391
Waters, Norris 18/27-69/.380
Kottich, Omaha Gross 19/26-69/.380
Huss, Omaha Duchesne 17/13-34/.380
Stai, Norris 14/27-72/.380
Treffer, Lexington 20/36-97/.370
Larson, Blair 9/19-52/.365
Jurgens, Crete 19/28-79/.350
Collier, Norris 19/35-99/.350
Hoover, Nebraska City 18/34-97/.350
Libal, Ashland-Greenwood 21/34-97/.350
Gansebom, Bennington 18/14-40/.350
Huss, Omaha Duchesne 20/15-43/.350
Newton, Crete 21/32-92/.350
OMAHA-AREA
Thiele, Wahoo Neumann 24/63-159/.396
Quinn, Mead 21/19-51/.370
Iversen, Wahoo 21/30-92/.330
Hebenstreit, Mead 21/46-146/.320
Heilig, Louisville 22/42-133/.320
Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock 20/16-50/.320
Zierott, Elmwood-Murdock 20/30-98/.310
Norris, Louisville 23/25-80/.310
Bench, Fort Calhoun 22/18-60/.300
Douglas, Wahoo Neumann 24/26-88/.295
Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli 19/23-85/.270
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Babbitt, Millard South 17/25-29/.860
Moton, Omaha North 10/29-35/.830
McCabe, Fremont 20/66-85/.780
Kohl, Elkhorn South 20/70-91/.770
Hacker, Omaha Marian 16/55-72/.760
Kallman, Gretna 14/54-71/.760
Skoff, Bellevue East 19/81-107/.760
Earth, Fremont 18/31-41/.760
Haneborg, North Platte 18/74-98/.760
Markowski, Lincoln Pius X 18/91-122/.750
CLASS B
Libal, Ashland-Greenwood 21/143-166/.860
Palmer, Elkhorn North 19/37-45/.822
Boyes, Bennington 20/37-45/.820
Treffer, Lexington 20/105-129/.810
Pohl, York 17/36-47/.770
Ross, Blair 18/30-39/.769
Prince, Elkhorn North 19/78-103/.757
Baughman, Blair 18/50-68/.735
Behrens, Omaha Skutt 16/33-45/.733
Avila, Scottsbluff 18/41-56/.730
Knust, Aurora 22/60-82/.730
OMAHA-AREA
Heilig, Louisville 22/44-63/.700
Golladay, Wahoo 21/34-49/.690
Gubbels, Arlington 21/70-101/.690
Wilson, Omaha Roncalli 19/48-71/.680
Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 23/81-119/.680
Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot 23/46-68/.680
Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock 19/38-57/.670
Cummings, Conestoga 18/41-63/.650
Hebenstreit, Mead 21/57-91/.630
Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann 24/66-106/.623
Luben, Wahoo 15/27-45/.600
Bennett, Omaha Roncalli 16/33-56/.590