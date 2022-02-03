Nebraska high school girls basketball stats leaders, Feb. 3

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball statistical leaders as of Feb. 3.
SCORING
Player, School, Games, Points, Average
CLASS A
McCabe, Fremont, 18, 372, 20.7
Babbitt, Millard South, 17, 334, 19.6
Webb, Omaha Central, 17, 323, 19.0
Brown, North Platte, 12, 209, 17.4
Skoff, Bellevue East, 17, 278, 16.4
Lemon, Millard South, 16, 260, 16.3
Jensen, Bellevue East, 17, 244, 14.4
Wharton, Bellevue West, 16, 229, 14.3
Gatwech, Lincoln North Star, 12, 165, 13.8
Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 17, 228, 13.4
Giddings, Omaha South, 13, 174, 13.4
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 15, 390, 26.0
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 16, 283, 17.7
Long, Hastings, 15, 217, 14.5
Wilkinson, McCook, 18, 246, 13.7
Winkler, Gering, 15, 199, 13.3
White, Norris, 16, 212, 13.3
Palmer, Elkhorn North, 15, 194, 12.9
Tokporo, Omaha Mercy, 15, 186, 12.4
Ladwig, Blair, 17, 192, 11.3
Crampton, Omaha Mercy, 15, 169, 11.3
Rasgorshek, Crete, 19, 214, 11.3
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 13, 143, 11.0
OMAHA AREA
Hebenstreit, Mead, 18, 324, 18.0
Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 14, 227, 16.2
Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 17, 247, 14.5
Leu, Wahoo, 18, 259, 14.4
Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 164, 12.6
Wirges, Omaha Christian, 14, 164, 11.7
Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, 16, 186, 11.6
Heilig, Louisville, 18, 208, 11.6
REBOUNDS
Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average
CLASS A
Schaefer, Bellevue West, 16, 169, 10.6
Lopuyu, Omaha Central, 17, 177, 10.4
Egan, Bellevue East, 17, 168, 9.9
Ryan, Papillion-La Vista, 15, 146, 9.7
Purdy, North Platte, 10, 89, 8.9
Smith, Millard North, 13, 105, 8.1
Golden, Omaha Northwest, 14, 115, 8.2
Ray, Lincoln North Star, 10, 75, 7.5
Brown, North Platte, 12, 87, 7.3
Smith, Millard North, 18, 128, 7.1
Peterson, Bellevue West, 16, 113, 7.1
CLASS B
Tokporo, Omaha Mercy, 15, 208, 13.9
Todd, Gering, 14, 135, 9.6
Scheierman, York, 18, 153, 8.5
Johnson, Ralston, 13, 106, 8.2
John, Bennington, 18, 145, 8.1
Connealy, Omaha Skutt, 14, 106, 7.6
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 13, 97, 7.5
Steggall, Alliance, 16, 120, 7.5
Rasgorshek, Crete, 19, 138, 7.3
Roseland, Platteview, 13, 93, 7.2
OMAHA AREA
Lemke, Mead, 17, 162, 9.5
Wirges, Omaha Christian, 14, 124, 8.9
Jo. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 101, 7.8
Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 14, 108, 7.7
Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 94, 7.2
Bench, Fort Calhoun, 18, 121, 6.7
ASSISTS
Player, School, Games, Assists, Average
CLASS A
Finkenbiner, Millard South, 17, 108, 6.3
Jones, Omaha Central, 12, 59, 4.9
Harris, Lincoln High, 15, 62, 4.1
Keaton, Fremont, 18, 70, 3.9
McCabe, Fremont, 18, 65, 3.6
Campbell, Lincoln East, 14, 47, 3.4
Jones, Millard South, 18, 56, 3.1
Williams, Omaha Central, 14, 44, 3.1
Wharton, Bellevue West, 16, 43, 2.7
McCarville, Millard North, 18, 48, 2.7
Busby, Omaha Northwest, 14, 37, 2.6
Gessert, Millard West, 14, 35, 2.5
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 15, 69, 4.6
Winkler, Gering, 15, 61, 4.1
Heineman, South Sioux City, 17, 63, 3.7
Shepherd, York, 19, 68, 3.6
Doucet, McCook, 18, 60, 3.3
Burt, Omaha Skutt, 16, 51, 3.2
Cushing, Grand Island Northwest, 17, 53, 3.1
Kircher, Norris, 16, 49, 3.1
Henning, Crete, 19, 53, 2.8
Mullen, Omaha Duchesne, 13, 36, 2.8
OMAHA AREA
Golladay, Wahoo, 18, 69, 3.8
Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 17, 59, 3.5
Wirges, Omaha Christian, 14, 45, 3.2
Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli, 16, 46, 2.9
Clark, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 18, 51, 2.8
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Lopuyo, Omaha Central, 17, 84-116, .720
Navrkal, Lincoln Pius X, 17, 47-82, .570
Bryant, Fremont, 18, 50-88, .570
Lesiak, Lincoln Pius X, 17, 59-106, .560
Lemon, Millard South, 16, 97-176, .550
Green, Omaha Benson, 15, 68-127, .540
Smith, Millard North, 18, 57-108, .530
Baptiste, Omaha Central, 10, 23-44, .520
Schonlau, Omaha Westside, 16, 56-111, .500
Jensen, Bellevue East, 17, 84-168, .500
Murphy, Fremont, 18, 83-166, .500
Preston, Millard North, 18, 44-88, .500
Brill, Lincoln High, 15, 30-60, .500
Wallace, Lincoln Southwest, 12, 56-113, .500
CLASS B
Thompson, Elkhorn North, 15, 61-98, .622
Prince, Elkhorn North, 15, 150-243, .617
Johnson, Ralston, 13, 59-101, .580
Landgren, Hastings, 14, 50-98, .510
Todd, Gering, 14, 64-129, .500
Scheierman, York, 18, 65-133, .490
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 13, 50-105, .480
Steggall, Alliance, 16, 45-95, .470
Clarke, Alliance, 15, 42-89, .470
Rasgorshek, Crete, 19, 67-142, .470
Briggs, York, 19, 90-192, .470
OMAHA AREA
Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 17, 77-137, .560
Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 17, 64-129, .500
Quinn, Mead, 18, 57-124, .460
Leu, Wahoo, 18, 95-214, .440
Watson, Conestoga, 14, 44-104, .420
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Belt, Millard South, 10, 30-64, .470
Murphy, Fremont, 18, 43-97, .440
Hodge, Lincoln Pius X, 17, 24-55, .440
Hoffman, Millard West, 15, 37-86, .430
McCabe, Fremont, 18, 68-162, .420
Babbitt, Millard South, 17, 58-138, .420
Belt, Millard South, 18, 48-123, .390
Thompson, Omaha Westside, 16, 20-51, .390
Jones, Millard South, 18, 14-36, .380
Skoff, Bellevue East, 17, 30-81, .370
Keaton, Fremont, 18, 20-54, .370
Wharton, Bellevue West, 16, 41-115, .360
CLASS B
White, Norris, 16, 22-44, .500
Tejral, Ralston, 13, 14-31, .450
Prince, Elkhorn North, 15, 36-82, .439
Palmer, Elkhorn North, 15, 29-70, .414
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 16, 51-127, .402
Portwine, York, 19, 33-84, .390
Dick, Bennington, 19, 18-46, .390
Burt, Omaha Skutt, 16, 13-34, .382
Laux, Hastings, 15, 29-78, .370
Long, Hastings, 15, 25-72, .350
OMAHA AREA
Iversen, Wahoo, 18, 25-65, .380
Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 17, 34-94, .360
Lacey, Wahoo, 15, 13-37, .350
Heilig, Louisville, 18, 46-133, .350
Bench, Fort Calhoun, 18, 19-55, .350
Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 17, 18-54, .330
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Franklin, Lincoln High, 15, 44-53, .830
Jones, Millard South, 10, 22-27, .820
Wrice, Papillion-La Vista, 15, 30-37, .810
McCabe, Fremont, 18, 52-65, .800
Mauch, Papillion-La Vista South, 14, 28-35, .800
Marshall, Gretna, 13, 24-30, .800
Babbitt, Millard South, 17, 38-48, .780
Jones, Millard South, 18, 32-41, .780
Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 17, 47-61, .770
Melcher, Bellevue West, 16, 37-49, .760
Gessert, Millard West, 15, 27-36, .750
Wharton, Bellevue West, 16, 28-38, .740
CLASS B
Deisley, Crete, 12, 21-24, .880
Prince, Elkhorn North, 15, 54-64, .844
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 16, 40-48, .833
Pohl, York, 15, 28-34, .820
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 13, 34-42, .810
Long, Hastings, 15, 50-63, .790
Rice, Grand Island Northwest, 15, 26-33, .790
Kohler, Norris, 16, 31-40, .780
Palmer, Elkhorn North, 15, 23-30, .767
White, Norris, 16, 62-82, .760
OMAHA AREA
Quinn, Mead, 18, 53-65, .820
Heilig, Louisville, 18, 44-59, .750
Meier, Omaha Roncalli, 16, 33-45, .730
Hebenstreit, Mead, 18, 78-110, .710
Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 59-85, .694
Dropinski, Omaha Roncalli, 13, 25-36, .690
Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 17, 49-77, .640
Note: stats through Wednesday