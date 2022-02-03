 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball stats leaders, Feb. 3
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball stats leaders, Feb. 3

Check out the latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by Mike Patterson.

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball statistical leaders as of Feb. 3.

* * *

SCORING

Player, School, Games, Points, Average

CLASS A

McCabe, Fremont, 18, 372, 20.7

Babbitt, Millard South, 17, 334, 19.6

Webb, Omaha Central, 17, 323, 19.0

Brown, North Platte, 12, 209, 17.4

Skoff, Bellevue East, 17, 278, 16.4

Lemon, Millard South, 16, 260, 16.3

Jensen, Bellevue East, 17, 244, 14.4

Wharton, Bellevue West, 16, 229, 14.3

Gatwech, Lincoln North Star, 12, 165, 13.8

Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 17, 228, 13.4

Giddings, Omaha South, 13, 174, 13.4

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North, 15, 390, 26.0

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 16, 283, 17.7

Long, Hastings, 15, 217, 14.5

Wilkinson, McCook, 18, 246, 13.7

Winkler, Gering, 15, 199, 13.3

White, Norris, 16, 212, 13.3

Palmer, Elkhorn North, 15, 194, 12.9

Tokporo, Omaha Mercy, 15, 186, 12.4

Ladwig, Blair, 17, 192, 11.3

Crampton, Omaha Mercy, 15, 169, 11.3

Rasgorshek, Crete, 19, 214, 11.3

Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 13, 143, 11.0

OMAHA AREA

Hebenstreit, Mead, 18, 324, 18.0

Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 14, 227, 16.2

Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 17, 247, 14.5

Leu, Wahoo, 18, 259, 14.4

Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 164, 12.6

Wirges, Omaha Christian, 14, 164, 11.7

Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, 16, 186, 11.6

Heilig, Louisville, 18, 208, 11.6

REBOUNDS

Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average

CLASS A

Schaefer, Bellevue West, 16, 169, 10.6

Lopuyu, Omaha Central, 17, 177, 10.4

Egan, Bellevue East, 17, 168, 9.9

Ryan, Papillion-La Vista, 15, 146, 9.7

Purdy, North Platte, 10, 89, 8.9​

Smith, Millard North, 13, 105, 8.1

Golden, Omaha Northwest, 14, 115, 8.2

Ray, Lincoln North Star, 10, 75, 7.5

Brown, North Platte, 12, 87, 7.3

Smith, Millard North, 18, 128, 7.1

Peterson, Bellevue West, 16, 113, 7.1

CLASS B

Tokporo, Omaha Mercy, 15, 208, 13.9

Todd, Gering, 14, 135, 9.6

Scheierman, York, 18, 153, 8.5

Johnson, Ralston, 13, 106, 8.2

John, Bennington, 18, 145, 8.1

Connealy, Omaha Skutt, 14, 106, 7.6

Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 13, 97, 7.5

Steggall, Alliance, 16, 120, 7.5

Rasgorshek, Crete, 19, 138, 7.3

Roseland, Platteview, 13, 93, 7.2

OMAHA AREA

Lemke, Mead, 17, 162, 9.5

Wirges, Omaha Christian, 14, 124, 8.9

Jo. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 101, 7.8

Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 14, 108, 7.7

Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 94, 7.2

Bench, Fort Calhoun, 18, 121, 6.7

ASSISTS

Player, School, Games, Assists, Average

CLASS A

Finkenbiner, Millard South, 17, 108, 6.3

Jones, Omaha Central, 12, 59, 4.9

Harris, Lincoln High, 15, 62, 4.1

Keaton, Fremont, 18, 70, 3.9

McCabe, Fremont, 18, 65, 3.6

Campbell, Lincoln East, 14, 47, 3.4

Jones, Millard South, 18, 56, 3.1

Williams, Omaha Central, 14, 44, 3.1

Wharton, Bellevue West, 16, 43, 2.7

McCarville, Millard North, 18, 48, 2.7

Busby, Omaha Northwest, 14, 37, 2.6

Gessert, Millard West, 14, 35, 2.5

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North, 15, 69, 4.6

Winkler, Gering, 15, 61, 4.1

Heineman, South Sioux City, 17, 63, 3.7

Shepherd, York, 19, 68, 3.6

Doucet, McCook, 18, 60, 3.3

Burt, Omaha Skutt, 16, 51, 3.2

Cushing, Grand Island Northwest, 17, 53, 3.1

Kircher, Norris, 16, 49, 3.1

Henning, Crete, 19, 53, 2.8

Mullen, Omaha Duchesne, 13, 36, 2.8

OMAHA AREA

Golladay, Wahoo, 18, 69, 3.8

Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 17, 59, 3.5

Wirges, Omaha Christian, 14, 45, 3.2

Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli, 16, 46, 2.9

Clark, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 18, 51, 2.8

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Lopuyo, Omaha Central, 17, 84-116, .720

Navrkal, Lincoln Pius X, 17, 47-82, .570

Bryant, Fremont, 18, 50-88, .570

Lesiak, Lincoln Pius X, 17, 59-106, .560

Lemon, Millard South, 16, 97-176, .550

Green, Omaha Benson, 15, 68-127, .540

Smith, Millard North, 18, 57-108, .530

Baptiste, Omaha Central, 10, 23-44, .520

Schonlau, Omaha Westside, 16, 56-111, .500

Jensen, Bellevue East, 17, 84-168, .500

Murphy, Fremont, 18, 83-166, .500

Preston, Millard North, 18, 44-88, .500

Brill, Lincoln High, 15, 30-60, .500

Wallace, Lincoln Southwest, 12, 56-113, .500

CLASS B

Thompson, Elkhorn North, 15, 61-98, .622

Prince, Elkhorn North, 15, 150-243, .617

Johnson, Ralston, 13, 59-101, .580

Landgren, Hastings, 14, 50-98, .510

Todd, Gering, 14, 64-129, .500

Scheierman, York, 18, 65-133, .490

Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 13, 50-105, .480

Steggall, Alliance, 16, 45-95, .470

Clarke, Alliance, 15, 42-89, .470

Rasgorshek, Crete, 19, 67-142, .470

Briggs, York, 19, 90-192, .470

OMAHA AREA

Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 17, 77-137, .560

Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 17, 64-129, .500

Quinn, Mead, 18, 57-124, .460

Leu, Wahoo, 18, 95-214, .440

Watson, Conestoga, 14, 44-104, .420

3-POINT PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Belt, Millard South, 10, 30-64, .470

Murphy, Fremont, 18, 43-97, .440

Hodge, Lincoln Pius X, 17, 24-55, .440

Hoffman, Millard West, 15, 37-86, .430

McCabe, Fremont, 18, 68-162, .420

Babbitt, Millard South, 17, 58-138, .420

Belt, Millard South, 18, 48-123, .390

Thompson, Omaha Westside, 16, 20-51, .390

Jones, Millard South, 18, 14-36, .380

Skoff, Bellevue East, 17, 30-81, .370

Keaton, Fremont, 18, 20-54, .370

Wharton, Bellevue West, 16, 41-115, .360

CLASS B

White, Norris, 16, 22-44, .500

Tejral, Ralston, 13, 14-31, .450

Prince, Elkhorn North, 15, 36-82, .439

Palmer, Elkhorn North, 15, 29-70, .414

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 16, 51-127, .402

Portwine, York, 19, 33-84, .390

Dick, Bennington, 19, 18-46, .390

Burt, Omaha Skutt, 16, 13-34, .382

Laux, Hastings, 15, 29-78, .370

Long, Hastings, 15, 25-72, .350

OMAHA AREA

Iversen, Wahoo, 18, 25-65, .380

Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 17, 34-94, .360

Lacey, Wahoo, 15, 13-37, .350

Heilig, Louisville, 18, 46-133, .350

Bench, Fort Calhoun, 18, 19-55, .350

Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 17, 18-54, .330

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Franklin, Lincoln High, 15, 44-53, .830

Jones, Millard South, 10, 22-27, .820

Wrice, Papillion-La Vista, 15, 30-37, .810

McCabe, Fremont, 18, 52-65, .800

Mauch, Papillion-La Vista South, 14, 28-35, .800

Marshall, Gretna, 13, 24-30, .800

Babbitt, Millard South, 17, 38-48, .780

Jones, Millard South, 18, 32-41, .780

Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 17, 47-61, .770

Melcher, Bellevue West, 16, 37-49, .760

Gessert, Millard West, 15, 27-36, .750

Wharton, Bellevue West, 16, 28-38, .740

CLASS B

Deisley, Crete, 12, 21-24, .880

Prince, Elkhorn North, 15, 54-64, .844

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 16, 40-48, .833

Pohl, York, 15, 28-34, .820

Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 13, 34-42, .810

Long, Hastings, 15, 50-63, .790

Rice, Grand Island Northwest, 15, 26-33, .790

Kohler, Norris, 16, 31-40, .780

Palmer, Elkhorn North, 15, 23-30, .767

White, Norris, 16, 62-82, .760

OMAHA AREA

Quinn, Mead, 18, 53-65, .820

Heilig, Louisville, 18, 44-59, .750

Meier, Omaha Roncalli, 16, 33-45, .730

Hebenstreit, Mead, 18, 78-110, .710

Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 59-85, .694

Dropinski, Omaha Roncalli, 13, 25-36, .690

Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 17, 49-77, .640

Note: stats through Wednesday

