 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school girls basketball stats leaders, Jan. 21
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball stats leaders, Jan. 21

{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the high school girls basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Jan. 21.

* * *

SCORING

Player, School, Games, Points, Average

CLASS A

Markowski, Lincoln Pius X 10/258/25.8

McCabe, Fremont 14/323/23.1

Wharton, Bellevue West 11/218/19.8

Harrison, Omaha Marian 9/172/19.1

Babbitt, Millard South 12/224/18.7

Haneborg, North Platte 12/215/17.9

Kohl, Elkhorn South 8/134/16.8

Webb, Omaha Central 11/178/16.2

Lemon, Millard South 12/181/15.2

Olsen, Millard South 12/177/14.8

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North 13/322/24.8

Libal, Ashland-Greenwood 13/262/20.2

Kuhl, Platteview 13/212/16.3

Portwine, York 12/189/15.8

Behrens. Omaha Skutt 13/201/15.5

Baughman, Blair 10/154/15.4

Krause, Omaha Skutt 8/118/14.8

Newton, Crete 12/171/14.3

Fischer, South Sioux City 16/221/13.8

Larson, Blair 8/109/13.6

OMAHA-AREA

Hebenstreit, Mead 13/245/18.8

Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 12/203/16.9

Gubbels, Arlington 12/155/12.9

Wirges, Omaha Christian 9/112/12.4

Watson, Conestoga 10/122/12.2

Thiele, Wahoo Neumann 12/135/11.8

Norris, Louisville 15/159/10.6

Heilig, Louisville 15/156/10.4

Wilson, Omaha Roncalli 12/122/10.2

Bennett, Omaha Roncalli 12/119/9.9

REBOUNDS

Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average

CLASS A

Markowski, Lincoln Pius X 10/123/12.3

Schonlau, Omaha Westside 12/119/9.9

Egan, Bellevue East 11/104/9.5

Gray, Elkhorn South 8/69/8.6

Schaefer, Bellevue West 11/89/8.1

Golden, Omaha Northwest 10/78/7.8

Purdy, North Platte 12/92/7.7

Jensen, Bellevue East 11/83/7.5

Williams, Omaha Northwest 10/73/7.3

Peterson, Bellevue West 10/71/.7.1

CLASS B

Krause, Omaha Skutt 12/136/11.3

Scheierman, York 12/122/10.2

Mba, Omaha Gross 12/107/8.9

Tokporo, Omaha Mercy 8/71/8.9

Pszanka, Gering 13/111/8.5

J. Skradski, Omaha Gross 12/92/7.7

Miller, Plattsmouth 9/68/7.6

Boyes, Bennington 13/96/7.4

Huss, Omaha Duchesne 13/88/6.8

Matson, McCook 13/88/6.8

Baughman, Blair 12/82/6.8

OMAHA-AREA

Wilson, Omaha Roncalli 12/103/8.6

Ackerman, Conestoga 11/94/8.5

Greene, Omaha Christian 6/46/7.7

Halbmaier, Mead 13/96/7.4

Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann 12/86/7.2

Steckler, Conestoga 10/66/6.6

Sears, Wahoo 12/77/6.4

Johnson, Louisville 15/96/6.4

Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 12/77/6.4

Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot 12/76/6.3

ASSISTS

Player, School, Games, Assists, Average

CLASS A

Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X 10/71/7.1

Haneborg, North Platte 12/61/5.1

Jones, Omaha Central 11/46/4.2

Norblade, Papillion-La Vista South 8/33/4.1

Wharton, Bellevue West 11/41/3.7

Hanna, Omaha Westside 12/44/3.7

McCabe, Fremont 14/51/3.6

Campbell, Lincoln East 8/29/3.6

Babbitt, Millard South 12/41/3.4

Olsen, Millard South 12/41/3.4

CLASS B

Baughman, Blair 12/50/4.2

Ramsey, Norris 10/32/3.2

Prince, Elkhorn North 13/39/3.0

Culhane, Omaha Gross 12/36/3.0

Sedlacek, Bennington 12/36/3.0

Thompson, Elkhorn North 13/37/2.8

Behrens, Omaha Skutt 13/36/2.8

Kircher, Norris 10/27/2.7

Mullen, Omaha Duchesne 11/28/2.5

Doucet, McCook 9/22/2.4

Matson, McCook 13/31/2.4

OMAHA-AREA

McClatchey, Conestoga 11/39/3.5

Wirges, Omaha Christian 9/31/3.4

Golladay, Wahoo 12/40/3.3

Douglas, Wahoo Neumann 12/37/3.1

Anderson, Fort Calhoun 13/39/3.0

Cummings, Conestoga 11/28/2.5

Hebenstreit, Mead 13/31/2.4

Norris, Louisville 15/35/2.3

Bennett, Omaha Roncalli 12/27/2.3

Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 12/28/2.3

Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock 15/35/2.3

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Green, Omaha Benson 11/38-56/.680

Kessler, Millard North 12/45-69/.650

Markowski, Lincoln Pius X 10/104-169/.620

Peterson, Bellevue West 10/47-83/.570

Pal, Omaha Central 11/39-69/.570

Lemon, Millard South 12/68-121/.560

Chambers, Millard North 12/42-75/.560

Vasa, Papillion-La Vista 8/17-31/.550

Bryant, Fremont 14/46-89/.520

Babbitt, Millard South 12/78-152/.510

Olsen, Millard South 12/49-96/.510

Gray, Elkhorn South 11/37-73/.510

Kugler, Lincoln East 8/37-73/.510

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North 13/119-190/.626

Krause, Omaha Skutt 12/70-120/.583

Caspersen, Grand Island Northwest 14/71-129/.550

Mba, Omaha Gross 12/58-107/.540

Kircher, Norris 10/27-53/.510

Ray, Ashland-Greenwood 10/15-30/.500

McCabe, Omaha Skutt 13/53-108/.493

Shepherd, York 12/45-95/.470

Newton, Crete 12/58-130/.450

Mack, Bennington 9/24-54/.440

Huss, Omaha Duchesne 13/37085/.440

OMAHA-AREA

Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann 12/47-79/.595

Watson, Conestoga 10/53-96/.550

Votta, Louisville 15/35-69/.510

Gubbels, Arlington 12/55-113/.490

Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock 15/26-55/.470

Norris, Louisville 15/61-130/.470

Luben, Wahoo 12/35-74/.470

Greene, Omaha Christian 6/15-32/.470

Johnson, Louisville 15/47-111/.420

Iversen, Wahoo 12/43-104/.410

Quinn, Mead 13/39-94/.410

3-POINT PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Bryant, Fremont 14/20-39/.510

Huntwork, Gretna 12/28-57/.490

Grimm, Elkhorn South 11/16-35/.460

Babbitt, Millard South 12/45-99/.450

Harrison, Omaha Marian 9/24-55/.440

Pieper, Lincoln Southwest 8/16-37/.430

McCabe, Fremont 14/54-126/.430

Belt, Millard South 12/35084/.420

Wharton, Bellevue West 11/36-87/.410

Keaton, Fremont 14/14-34/.410

Fitzgerald, Papillion-La Vista 10/18-44/.410

CLASS B

McCabe, Omaha Skutt 13/37-74/.500

Prince, Elkhorn North 13/25-55/.450

Shepherd, York 12/16-39/.410

Gansebom, Bennington 11/11-27/.410

Strom, South Sioux City 16/36-89/.400

Mach, Crete 12/16-42/.380

Wilkinson, McCook 13/23-62/.370

Libal, Ashland-Greenwood 13/23-63/.370

Portwine, York 12/16-44/.360

Waters, Norris 9/14-39/.360

OMAHA-AREA

Thiele, Wahoo Neumann 12/32-76/.421

Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli 12/19-50/.380

Hebenstreit, Mead 13/31-88/.350

Quinn, Mead 13/12-35/.340

Iversen, Wahoo 12/14-45/.310

Zierott, Elmwood-Murdock 15/22-72/.310

Heilig, Louisville 15/30-97/.310

Cummings, Conestoga 11/16-55/.290

Norris, Louisville 15/16-55/.290

Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 12/23-90/.26

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Earth, Fremont 9/16-19/.840

Asselin, Omaha Marian 7/10-12/.830

Mejia, Omaha Burke 6/10-12/.830

Gray, Elkhorn South 7/14-17/.820

Coleman, Omaha Benson 8/9-11/.820

Estima, Omaha Benson 8/19-24/.790

Skoff, Bellevue East 9/33-42/.790

Hacker, Omaha Marian 7/32-41/.780

Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X 6/14-18/.780

Hanna, Omaha Westside 8/21-27/.780

Webb, Omaha Central 10/21-27/.780

CLASS B

Boyes, Bennington 9/20-23/.870

Esquivel, Grand Island Northwest 6/17-20/.850

Libal, Ashland-Greenwood 10/63-76/.830

Behrens, Omaha Skutt 9/17-22/.773

Prince, Elkhorn North 10/44-57/.772

Pohl, York 9/20-26/.770

Portwine, York 10/33-45/.730

Winkler, Gering 10/38-52/.730

Seiler, Gering 10/17-24/.710

Aguallo, Gering 10/31-46/.670

White, Norris 7/18-27/.670

OMAHA-AREA

Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot 8/18-22/.820

Heilig, Louisville 11/23-31/.740

Hebenstreit, Mead 9/26-36/.720

Gubbels, Arlington 8/22-32/.690

Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 8/25-37/.680

Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock 12/26-39/.670

Luben, Wahoo 8/15-24/.630

Golladay, Wahoo 8/12-20/.600

Johnson, Louisville 11/17-30/.570

Votta, Louisville 11/13-24/.540

Past All-Nebraska basketball teams

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert