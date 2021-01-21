Nebraska high school girls basketball stats leaders, Jan. 21

Check out the high school girls basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Jan. 21.
SCORING
Player, School, Games, Points, Average
CLASS A
Markowski, Lincoln Pius X 10/258/25.8
McCabe, Fremont 14/323/23.1
Wharton, Bellevue West 11/218/19.8
Harrison, Omaha Marian 9/172/19.1
Babbitt, Millard South 12/224/18.7
Haneborg, North Platte 12/215/17.9
Kohl, Elkhorn South 8/134/16.8
Webb, Omaha Central 11/178/16.2
Lemon, Millard South 12/181/15.2
Olsen, Millard South 12/177/14.8
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North 13/322/24.8
Libal, Ashland-Greenwood 13/262/20.2
Kuhl, Platteview 13/212/16.3
Portwine, York 12/189/15.8
Behrens. Omaha Skutt 13/201/15.5
Baughman, Blair 10/154/15.4
Krause, Omaha Skutt 8/118/14.8
Newton, Crete 12/171/14.3
Fischer, South Sioux City 16/221/13.8
Larson, Blair 8/109/13.6
OMAHA-AREA
Hebenstreit, Mead 13/245/18.8
Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 12/203/16.9
Gubbels, Arlington 12/155/12.9
Wirges, Omaha Christian 9/112/12.4
Watson, Conestoga 10/122/12.2
Thiele, Wahoo Neumann 12/135/11.8
Norris, Louisville 15/159/10.6
Heilig, Louisville 15/156/10.4
Wilson, Omaha Roncalli 12/122/10.2
Bennett, Omaha Roncalli 12/119/9.9
REBOUNDS
Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average
CLASS A
Markowski, Lincoln Pius X 10/123/12.3
Schonlau, Omaha Westside 12/119/9.9
Egan, Bellevue East 11/104/9.5
Gray, Elkhorn South 8/69/8.6
Schaefer, Bellevue West 11/89/8.1
Golden, Omaha Northwest 10/78/7.8
Purdy, North Platte 12/92/7.7
Jensen, Bellevue East 11/83/7.5
Williams, Omaha Northwest 10/73/7.3
Peterson, Bellevue West 10/71/.7.1
CLASS B
Krause, Omaha Skutt 12/136/11.3
Scheierman, York 12/122/10.2
Mba, Omaha Gross 12/107/8.9
Tokporo, Omaha Mercy 8/71/8.9
Pszanka, Gering 13/111/8.5
J. Skradski, Omaha Gross 12/92/7.7
Miller, Plattsmouth 9/68/7.6
Boyes, Bennington 13/96/7.4
Huss, Omaha Duchesne 13/88/6.8
Matson, McCook 13/88/6.8
Baughman, Blair 12/82/6.8
OMAHA-AREA
Wilson, Omaha Roncalli 12/103/8.6
Ackerman, Conestoga 11/94/8.5
Greene, Omaha Christian 6/46/7.7
Halbmaier, Mead 13/96/7.4
Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann 12/86/7.2
Steckler, Conestoga 10/66/6.6
Sears, Wahoo 12/77/6.4
Johnson, Louisville 15/96/6.4
Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 12/77/6.4
Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot 12/76/6.3
ASSISTS
Player, School, Games, Assists, Average
CLASS A
Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X 10/71/7.1
Haneborg, North Platte 12/61/5.1
Jones, Omaha Central 11/46/4.2
Norblade, Papillion-La Vista South 8/33/4.1
Wharton, Bellevue West 11/41/3.7
Hanna, Omaha Westside 12/44/3.7
McCabe, Fremont 14/51/3.6
Campbell, Lincoln East 8/29/3.6
Babbitt, Millard South 12/41/3.4
Olsen, Millard South 12/41/3.4
CLASS B
Baughman, Blair 12/50/4.2
Ramsey, Norris 10/32/3.2
Prince, Elkhorn North 13/39/3.0
Culhane, Omaha Gross 12/36/3.0
Sedlacek, Bennington 12/36/3.0
Thompson, Elkhorn North 13/37/2.8
Behrens, Omaha Skutt 13/36/2.8
Kircher, Norris 10/27/2.7
Mullen, Omaha Duchesne 11/28/2.5
Doucet, McCook 9/22/2.4
Matson, McCook 13/31/2.4
OMAHA-AREA
McClatchey, Conestoga 11/39/3.5
Wirges, Omaha Christian 9/31/3.4
Golladay, Wahoo 12/40/3.3
Douglas, Wahoo Neumann 12/37/3.1
Anderson, Fort Calhoun 13/39/3.0
Cummings, Conestoga 11/28/2.5
Hebenstreit, Mead 13/31/2.4
Norris, Louisville 15/35/2.3
Bennett, Omaha Roncalli 12/27/2.3
Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 12/28/2.3
Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock 15/35/2.3
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Green, Omaha Benson 11/38-56/.680
Kessler, Millard North 12/45-69/.650
Markowski, Lincoln Pius X 10/104-169/.620
Peterson, Bellevue West 10/47-83/.570
Pal, Omaha Central 11/39-69/.570
Lemon, Millard South 12/68-121/.560
Chambers, Millard North 12/42-75/.560
Vasa, Papillion-La Vista 8/17-31/.550
Bryant, Fremont 14/46-89/.520
Babbitt, Millard South 12/78-152/.510
Olsen, Millard South 12/49-96/.510
Gray, Elkhorn South 11/37-73/.510
Kugler, Lincoln East 8/37-73/.510
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North 13/119-190/.626
Krause, Omaha Skutt 12/70-120/.583
Caspersen, Grand Island Northwest 14/71-129/.550
Mba, Omaha Gross 12/58-107/.540
Kircher, Norris 10/27-53/.510
Ray, Ashland-Greenwood 10/15-30/.500
McCabe, Omaha Skutt 13/53-108/.493
Shepherd, York 12/45-95/.470
Newton, Crete 12/58-130/.450
Mack, Bennington 9/24-54/.440
Huss, Omaha Duchesne 13/37085/.440
OMAHA-AREA
Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann 12/47-79/.595
Watson, Conestoga 10/53-96/.550
Votta, Louisville 15/35-69/.510
Gubbels, Arlington 12/55-113/.490
Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock 15/26-55/.470
Norris, Louisville 15/61-130/.470
Luben, Wahoo 12/35-74/.470
Greene, Omaha Christian 6/15-32/.470
Johnson, Louisville 15/47-111/.420
Iversen, Wahoo 12/43-104/.410
Quinn, Mead 13/39-94/.410
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Bryant, Fremont 14/20-39/.510
Huntwork, Gretna 12/28-57/.490
Grimm, Elkhorn South 11/16-35/.460
Babbitt, Millard South 12/45-99/.450
Harrison, Omaha Marian 9/24-55/.440
Pieper, Lincoln Southwest 8/16-37/.430
McCabe, Fremont 14/54-126/.430
Belt, Millard South 12/35084/.420
Wharton, Bellevue West 11/36-87/.410
Keaton, Fremont 14/14-34/.410
Fitzgerald, Papillion-La Vista 10/18-44/.410
CLASS B
McCabe, Omaha Skutt 13/37-74/.500
Prince, Elkhorn North 13/25-55/.450
Shepherd, York 12/16-39/.410
Gansebom, Bennington 11/11-27/.410
Strom, South Sioux City 16/36-89/.400
Mach, Crete 12/16-42/.380
Wilkinson, McCook 13/23-62/.370
Libal, Ashland-Greenwood 13/23-63/.370
Portwine, York 12/16-44/.360
Waters, Norris 9/14-39/.360
OMAHA-AREA
Thiele, Wahoo Neumann 12/32-76/.421
Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli 12/19-50/.380
Hebenstreit, Mead 13/31-88/.350
Quinn, Mead 13/12-35/.340
Iversen, Wahoo 12/14-45/.310
Zierott, Elmwood-Murdock 15/22-72/.310
Heilig, Louisville 15/30-97/.310
Cummings, Conestoga 11/16-55/.290
Norris, Louisville 15/16-55/.290
Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 12/23-90/.26
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Earth, Fremont 9/16-19/.840
Asselin, Omaha Marian 7/10-12/.830
Mejia, Omaha Burke 6/10-12/.830
Gray, Elkhorn South 7/14-17/.820
Coleman, Omaha Benson 8/9-11/.820
Estima, Omaha Benson 8/19-24/.790
Skoff, Bellevue East 9/33-42/.790
Hacker, Omaha Marian 7/32-41/.780
Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X 6/14-18/.780
Hanna, Omaha Westside 8/21-27/.780
Webb, Omaha Central 10/21-27/.780
CLASS B
Boyes, Bennington 9/20-23/.870
Esquivel, Grand Island Northwest 6/17-20/.850
Libal, Ashland-Greenwood 10/63-76/.830
Behrens, Omaha Skutt 9/17-22/.773
Prince, Elkhorn North 10/44-57/.772
Pohl, York 9/20-26/.770
Portwine, York 10/33-45/.730
Winkler, Gering 10/38-52/.730
Seiler, Gering 10/17-24/.710
Aguallo, Gering 10/31-46/.670
White, Norris 7/18-27/.670
OMAHA-AREA
Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot 8/18-22/.820
Heilig, Louisville 11/23-31/.740
Hebenstreit, Mead 9/26-36/.720
Gubbels, Arlington 8/22-32/.690
Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot 8/25-37/.680
Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock 12/26-39/.670
Luben, Wahoo 8/15-24/.630
Golladay, Wahoo 8/12-20/.600
Johnson, Louisville 11/17-30/.570
Votta, Louisville 11/13-24/.540