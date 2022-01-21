Nebraska high school girls basketball stats leaders, Jan. 21

Check out the high school girls basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Jan. 21.
SCORING
Player, School, Games, Points, Average
CLASS A
Webb, Omaha Central, 13, 264, 20.3
McCabe, Fremont, 14, 266, 19.0
Babbitt, Millard South, 9, 167, 18.6
Lemon, Millard South, 10, 173, 17.3
Skoff, Bellevue East, 13, 218, 16.8
Brown, North Platte, 8, 120, 15.0
Wharton, Bellevue West, 12, 171, 14.3
Jensen, Bellevue East, 13, 185, 14.2
Franklin, Lincoln High, 11, 154, 14.0
Giddings, Omaha South, 11, 153, 13.9
Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 12, 165, 13.8
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 11, 286, 26.0
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 12, 238, 19.8
Long, Hastings, 12, 189, 15.8
Wilkinson, McCook, 14, 209, 14.9
White, Norris, 12, 161, 13.4
Stobbe, Platteview, 9, 109, 12.1
Winkler, Gering, 11, 129, 11.7
Tokporo, Omaha Mercy, 11, 128, 11.6
Tex, Platteview, 9, 99, 11.0
Johnson, Ralston, 9, 99, 11.0
OMAHA AREA
Hebenstreit, Mead, 14, 250, 17.9
Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 8, 129, 16.1
Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 13, 194, 14.9
Leu, Wahoo, 13, 182, 14.0
Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 164, 12.6
Heilig, Louisville, 14, 168, 12.0
REBOUNDS
Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average
CLASS A
Schaefer, Bellevue West, 12, 133, 11.1
Egan, Bellevue East, 13, 138, 10.6
Lopuyu, Omaha Central, 13, 135, 10.4
Ryan, Papillion-La Vista, 10, 98, 9.8
Smith, Millard North, 13, 105, 8.1
Golden, Omaha Northwest, 12, 95, 7.9
Peterson, Bellevue West, 12, 93, 7.8
Gruwell, Elkhorn South, 11, 77, 7.0
Bryant, Fremont, 14, 95, 6.8
Brown, North Platte, 8, 51, 6.4
CLASS B
Tokporo, Omaha Mercy, 11, 159, 14.5
Todd, Gering, 10, 95, 9.5
Scheierman, York, 13, 119, 9.2
John, Bennington, 14, 111, 7.9
Johnson, Ralston, 9, 68, 7.6
Connealy, Omaha Skutt, 10, 75, 7.5
Burbach, Norris, 11, 83, 7.5
Steggall, Alliance, 12, 90, 7.5
Loman, Grand Island Northwest, 8, 59, 7.4
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 8, 58, 7.3
Rasgorshek, Crete, 13, 91, 7.0
OMAHA AREA
Lemke, Mead, 13, 126, 9.7
Wirges, Omaha Christian, 9, 81, 9.0
Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 8, 67, 8.4
Jo. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 101, 7.8
Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 94, 7.2
George, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 9, 64, 7.1
ASSISTS
Player, School, Games, Assists, Average
CLASS A
Finkenbiner, Millard South, 10, 63, 6.3
Jones, Omaha Central, 8, 42, 5.3
Keaton, Fremont, 14, 58, 4.1
Harris, Lincoln High, 11, 44, 4.4
Campbell, Lincoln East, 8, 29, 3.6
Jones, Millard South, 10, 34, 3.4
McCabe, Fremont, 14, 46, 3.3
Williams, Omaha Central, 11, 35, 3.2
Harvey, North Platte, 8, 24, 3.0
Wilson, Bellevue East, 13, 36, 2.8
Gessert, Millard West, 11, 30, 2.7
Williams, Lincoln Southwest, 10, 27, 2.7
Kelley, Millard West, 10, 27, 2.7
Wharton, Bellevue West, 12, 32, 2.7
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 11, 54, 4.9
Winkler, Gering, 11, 49, 4.5
Heineman, South Sioux City, 13, 49, 3.8
Shepherd, York, 13, 48, 3.7
Burt, Omaha Skutt, 12, 43, 3.6
Kircher, Norris, 12, 41, 3.4
Doucet, McCook, 14, 41, 2.9
Henning, Crete, 13, 37, 2.8
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 12, 33, 2.8
Mullen, Omaha Duchesne, 9, 25, 2.8
Thompson, Elkhorn North, 11, 31, 2.8
OMAHA AREA
Wirges, Omaha Christian, 9, 36, 4.0
Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 15, 54, 3.6
Golladay, Wahoo, 13, 45, 3.5
Clark, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 12, 32, 2.7
Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli, 11, 29, 2.6
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Lopuyo, Omaha Central, 13, 69-92, .750
Navrkal, Lincoln Pius X, 12, 39-63, .620
Bryant, Fremont, 14, 39-67, .580
Lemon, Millard South, 10, 63-114, .550
Lesiak, Lincoln Pius X, 12, 44-80, .550
Green, Omaha Benson, 10, 42-78, .540
Finkenbiner, Millard South, 10, 22-41, .540
Smith, Millard North, 13, 37-52, .510
Jensen, Bellevue East, 13, 67-131, .510
Musiel, Lincoln East, 9, 35-69, .510
Brill, Lincoln High, 11, 25-46, .510
CLASS B
Thompson, Elkhorn North, 11, 45-70, .643
Bruggeman, Elkhorn North, 9, 29-46, .630
Prince, Elkhorn North, 11, 112-179, .626
Johnson, Ralston, 9, 40-69, .580
Todd, Gering, 10, 49-91, .540
Scheierman, York, 13, 49-97, .510
Clarke, Alliance, 11, 36-73, .490
White, Norris, 12, 53-109, .490
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 8, 31-64, .480
Landgren, Hastings, 11, 35-74, .470
OMAHA AREA
Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 15, 67-115, .580
Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 15, 56-120, .470
Lemke, Mead, 13, 30-65, .460
Quinn, Mead, 14, 44-99, .440
Leu, Wahoo, 13, 68-153, .440
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Belt, Millard South, 10, 30-64, .470
Bush, Omaha Burke, 11, 14-31, .450
Murphy, Fremont, 14, 34-77, .440
Hoffman, Millard West, 11, 29-66, .440
Thompson, Omaha Westside, 12, 18-41, .440
Hanna, Omaha Westside, 12, 11-26, .420
Wayne, Omaha Central, 13, 25-61, .410
Babbitt, Millard South, 10, 25-61, .410
Skoff, Bellevue East, 13, 26-66, .390
Wharton, Bellevue West, 12, 32-82, .390
Keaton, Fremont, 14, 16-41, .390
Hodge, Lincoln Pius X, 12, 14-37, .380
CLASS B
White, Norris, 12, 16-32, .500
Portwine, York, 13, 27-57, .470
Palmer, Elkhorn North, 11, 17-39, .436
Burt, Omaha Skutt, 12, 12-28, .429
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 12, 42-100, .420
Prince, Elkhorn North, 11, 25-60, .417
Long, Hastings, 12, 24-59, .410
Dick, Bennington, 15, 16-40, .400
Laux, Hastings, 12, 24-61, .390
Tejral, Ralston, 9, 9-24, .380
OMAHA AREA
Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 13, 28-70, .400
Iversen, Wahoo, 13, 19-47, .400
Heilig, Louisville, 14, 39-110, .360
Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 15, 11-32, .340
Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 15, 16-48, .333
Bench, Fort Calhoun, 14, 12-37, .320
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Franklin, Lincoln High, 11, 29-33, .880
Babbitt, Millard South, 10, 21-24, .875
Nelsen, Fremont, 14, 25-29, .860
Jones, Millard South, 10, 22-27, .820
Melcher, Bellevue West, 12, 30-37, .810
McCabe, Fremont, 14, 40-50, .800
Marshall, Gretna, 9, 24-30, .800
Wallace, Omaha Northwest, 13, 23-30, .770
Mauch, Papillion-La Vista South, 10, 20-26, .770
Blankman, Papillion-La Vista South, 9, 23-30, .770
Wrice, Papillion-La Vista, 10, 21-28, .750
CLASS B
Pohl, York, 12, 24-27, .890
Deisley, Crete, 12, 21-24, .880
Prince, Elkhorn North, 11, 37-43, .860
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 12, 36-43, .837
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 8, 14-17, .820
Long, Hastings, 12, 45-55, .820
Kohler, Norris, 12, 31-39, .790
Boyes, Bennington, 10, 15-20, .750
Rice, Grand Island Northwest, 9, 15-20, .750
White, Norris, 12, 39-54, .720
Aitken, South Sioux City, 13, 28-39, .720
OMAHA AREA
Quinn, Mead, 14, 41-50, .820
Heilig, Louisville, 14, 31-39, .790
Hebenstreit, Mead, 14, 60-81, .740
Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 59-85, .694
Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 15, 40-62, .650
Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, 11, 36-57, .630
Note: stats through Wednesday