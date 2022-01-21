 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball stats leaders, Jan. 21
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball stats leaders, Jan. 21

Check out the latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.

Check out the high school girls basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Jan. 21.

* * *

SCORING

Player, School, Games, Points, Average

CLASS A

Webb, Omaha Central, 13, 264, 20.3

McCabe, Fremont, 14, 266, 19.0

Babbitt, Millard South, 9, 167, 18.6

Lemon, Millard South, 10, 173, 17.3

Skoff, Bellevue East, 13, 218, 16.8

Brown, North Platte, 8, 120, 15.0

Wharton, Bellevue West, 12, 171, 14.3

Jensen, Bellevue East, 13, 185, 14.2

Franklin, Lincoln High, 11, 154, 14.0

Giddings, Omaha South, 11, 153, 13.9

Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 12, 165, 13.8

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North, 11, 286, 26.0

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 12, 238, 19.8

Long, Hastings, 12, 189, 15.8

Wilkinson, McCook, 14, 209, 14.9

White, Norris, 12, 161, 13.4

Stobbe, Platteview, 9, 109, 12.1

Winkler, Gering, 11, 129, 11.7

Tokporo, Omaha Mercy, 11, 128, 11.6

Tex, Platteview, 9, 99, 11.0

Johnson, Ralston, 9, 99, 11.0

OMAHA AREA

Hebenstreit, Mead, 14, 250, 17.9

Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 8, 129, 16.1

Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 13, 194, 14.9

Leu, Wahoo, 13, 182, 14.0

Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 164, 12.6

Heilig, Louisville, 14, 168, 12.0

REBOUNDS

Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average

CLASS A

Schaefer, Bellevue West, 12, 133, 11.1

Egan, Bellevue East, 13, 138, 10.6

Lopuyu, Omaha Central, 13, 135, 10.4

Ryan, Papillion-La Vista, 10, 98, 9.8

Smith, Millard North, 13, 105, 8.1

Golden, Omaha Northwest, 12, 95, 7.9

Peterson, Bellevue West, 12, 93, 7.8

Gruwell, Elkhorn South, 11, 77, 7.0

Bryant, Fremont, 14, 95, 6.8

Brown, North Platte, 8, 51, 6.4

CLASS B

Tokporo, Omaha Mercy, 11, 159, 14.5

Todd, Gering, 10, 95, 9.5

Scheierman, York, 13, 119, 9.2

John, Bennington, 14, 111, 7.9

Johnson, Ralston, 9, 68, 7.6

Connealy, Omaha Skutt, 10, 75, 7.5

Burbach, Norris, 11, 83, 7.5

Steggall, Alliance, 12, 90, 7.5

Loman, Grand Island Northwest, 8, 59, 7.4

Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 8, 58, 7.3

Rasgorshek, Crete, 13, 91, 7.0

OMAHA AREA

Lemke, Mead, 13, 126, 9.7

Wirges, Omaha Christian, 9, 81, 9.0

Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 8, 67, 8.4

Jo. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 101, 7.8

Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 94, 7.2

George, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 9, 64, 7.1

ASSISTS

Player, School, Games, Assists, Average

CLASS A

Finkenbiner, Millard South, 10, 63, 6.3

Jones, Omaha Central, 8, 42, 5.3

Keaton, Fremont, 14, 58, 4.1

Harris, Lincoln High, 11, 44, 4.4

Campbell, Lincoln East, 8, 29, 3.6

Jones, Millard South, 10, 34, 3.4

McCabe, Fremont, 14, 46, 3.3

Williams, Omaha Central, 11, 35, 3.2

Harvey, North Platte, 8, 24, 3.0

Wilson, Bellevue East, 13, 36, 2.8

Gessert, Millard West, 11, 30, 2.7

Williams, Lincoln Southwest, 10, 27, 2.7

Kelley, Millard West, 10, 27, 2.7

Wharton, Bellevue West, 12, 32, 2.7

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North, 11, 54, 4.9

Winkler, Gering, 11, 49, 4.5

Heineman, South Sioux City, 13, 49, 3.8

Shepherd, York, 13, 48, 3.7

Burt, Omaha Skutt, 12, 43, 3.6

Kircher, Norris, 12, 41, 3.4

Doucet, McCook, 14, 41, 2.9

Henning, Crete, 13, 37, 2.8

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 12, 33, 2.8

Mullen, Omaha Duchesne, 9, 25, 2.8

Thompson, Elkhorn North, 11, 31, 2.8

OMAHA AREA

Wirges, Omaha Christian, 9, 36, 4.0

Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 15, 54, 3.6

Golladay, Wahoo, 13, 45, 3.5

Clark, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 12, 32, 2.7

Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli, 11, 29, 2.6

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Lopuyo, Omaha Central, 13, 69-92, .750

Navrkal, Lincoln Pius X, 12, 39-63, .620

Bryant, Fremont, 14, 39-67, .580

Lemon, Millard South, 10, 63-114, .550

Lesiak, Lincoln Pius X, 12, 44-80, .550

Green, Omaha Benson, 10, 42-78, .540

Finkenbiner, Millard South, 10, 22-41, .540

Smith, Millard North, 13, 37-52, .510

Jensen, Bellevue East, 13, 67-131, .510

Musiel, Lincoln East, 9, 35-69, .510

Brill, Lincoln High, 11, 25-46, .510

CLASS B

Thompson, Elkhorn North, 11, 45-70, .643

Bruggeman, Elkhorn North, 9, 29-46, .630

Prince, Elkhorn North, 11, 112-179, .626

Johnson, Ralston, 9, 40-69, .580

Todd, Gering, 10, 49-91, .540

Scheierman, York, 13, 49-97, .510

Clarke, Alliance, 11, 36-73, .490

White, Norris, 12, 53-109, .490

Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 8, 31-64, .480

Landgren, Hastings, 11, 35-74, .470

OMAHA AREA

Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 15, 67-115, .580

Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 15, 56-120, .470

Lemke, Mead, 13, 30-65, .460

Quinn, Mead, 14, 44-99, .440

Leu, Wahoo, 13, 68-153, .440

3-POINT PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Belt, Millard South, 10, 30-64, .470

Bush, Omaha Burke, 11, 14-31, .450

Murphy, Fremont, 14, 34-77, .440

Hoffman, Millard West, 11, 29-66, .440

Thompson, Omaha Westside, 12, 18-41, .440

Hanna, Omaha Westside, 12, 11-26, .420

Wayne, Omaha Central, 13, 25-61, .410

Babbitt, Millard South, 10, 25-61, .410

Skoff, Bellevue East, 13, 26-66, .390

Wharton, Bellevue West, 12, 32-82, .390

Keaton, Fremont, 14, 16-41, .390

Hodge, Lincoln Pius X, 12, 14-37, .380

CLASS B

White, Norris, 12, 16-32, .500

Portwine, York, 13, 27-57, .470

Palmer, Elkhorn North, 11, 17-39, .436

Burt, Omaha Skutt, 12, 12-28, .429

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 12, 42-100, .420

Prince, Elkhorn North, 11, 25-60, .417

Long, Hastings, 12, 24-59, .410

Dick, Bennington, 15, 16-40, .400

Laux, Hastings, 12, 24-61, .390

Tejral, Ralston, 9, 9-24, .380

OMAHA AREA

Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 13, 28-70, .400

Iversen, Wahoo, 13, 19-47, .400

Heilig, Louisville, 14, 39-110, .360

Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 15, 11-32, .340

Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 15, 16-48, .333

Bench, Fort Calhoun, 14, 12-37, .320

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Franklin, Lincoln High, 11, 29-33, .880

Babbitt, Millard South, 10, 21-24, .875

Nelsen, Fremont, 14, 25-29, .860

Jones, Millard South, 10, 22-27, .820

Melcher, Bellevue West, 12, 30-37, .810

McCabe, Fremont, 14, 40-50, .800

Marshall, Gretna, 9, 24-30, .800

Wallace, Omaha Northwest, 13, 23-30, .770

Mauch, Papillion-La Vista South, 10, 20-26, .770

Blankman, Papillion-La Vista South, 9, 23-30, .770

Wrice, Papillion-La Vista, 10, 21-28, .750

CLASS B

Pohl, York, 12, 24-27, .890

Deisley, Crete, 12, 21-24, .880

Prince, Elkhorn North, 11, 37-43, .860

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 12, 36-43, .837

Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 8, 14-17, .820

Long, Hastings, 12, 45-55, .820

Kohler, Norris, 12, 31-39, .790

Boyes, Bennington, 10, 15-20, .750

Rice, Grand Island Northwest, 9, 15-20, .750

White, Norris, 12, 39-54, .720

Aitken, South Sioux City, 13, 28-39, .720

OMAHA AREA

Quinn, Mead, 14, 41-50, .820

Heilig, Louisville, 14, 31-39, .790

Hebenstreit, Mead, 14, 60-81, .740

Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 13, 59-85, .694

Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 15, 40-62, .650

Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, 11, 36-57, .630

Note: stats through Wednesday

 

Tags

Related to this story

