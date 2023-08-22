Their time has come.

Many in the next wave of contenders in Class A girls golf watched Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X win three consecutive state titles and choose Indiana over a host of other Division I scholarship offers.

So who will follow her as state champion?

Among those with title aspirations are Elly Honnens of Lincoln East, Lauryn Ball and Eden Larson of Lincoln Southwest and Madison Murnan of Omaha Marian.

Honnens made the semifinals of the Nebraska girls match play championship, which was won by middle-schooler Naryn Kim of Lincoln. Honnens tied for second in Class A last year, three behind Kolbas. She’s committed to UNO.

Ball, a senior, and Larson, a sophomore, led Southwest to a repeat Class A team title and their return favors a three-peat for the Silver Hawks. Larson also made the girls match play semifinals.

Murnan posted a rare victory over Kolbas last year as a sophomore, shooting 69 at the Pius X Shootout. She was runner-up in the Nebraska Girls Amateur. At the season-opening Millard North Invitational, she won by three strokes.

Besides Southwest, Lincoln East, Marian, Elkhorn South and Westside have strong teams. East owns a win over Southwest from a season-opening quad.

In Class B, Julia Karmazin is favored to regain the state title she won as a sophomore. She was runner-up last year. The Elkhorn North senior, who last month committed to Creighton, was the Nebraska Girls Amateur winner.

The Wolves will try to retake the team title from defending champion Omaha Duchesne after winning it in 2021.

Duchesne brings back Whitney Dahir, June Mullen and Kathleen Kelley. All were in the top 10 at the 2022 state tournament.

Camryn Johnson, the only Broken Bow senior on the Indians’ past three Class C state championship teams, will have teammates Taylor Schaaf, Molly Custer and Skylar Benjamin back for another title run.

Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian is the returning Class C medalist. She was 1 under for 36 holes.

State tournament sites are Riverside in Grand Island for Class A, Scotts Bluff Country Club for Class B and Lake Maloney in North Platte for Class C.

CLASS A

* — denotes returning state qualifier

Bellevue East (Nicole Burns): Ally Cook, sr.; Martha Blanco, sr.; Evelyn Carozza, so.; Emerson Schubauer, so. “We are excited and young, with a lot of beginners. Team is growing, from six last season to 16.”

Bellevue West (Rick Mintken): Braylen Hurley, sr.; Megan Klone, sr.; Sonny Sobczyk, sr.; Hailey Reineke, jr.; Chloe Grabenhauer, jr. “Should continue to improve on years past.”

Columbus (Anne Robertson): *Molly Goc, so; *Jersey Odgaard, jr.; *Elizabeth Mowrey, sr. “Goal is to see the returning players play well for a good start to the season. Will need to determine which of the remaining players will compete in the fourth and fifth varsity spots. Will work to improve each week so by the end of the season the team is in a good position to qualify for state.”

Elkhorn South (Kim Barmettler): *Jessie Tackett, sr.; *Callie Nelson, jr.; *Carys Nelson, jr.; *Ellen Bode, so. “Very young team again and only have one senior on varsity. This is exciting for years to come. My team works hard and has big goals for doing much better at state this year than we did last year. They all love coming to practice and treat each other like family. Jessica wants to shoot in the 70s at state this year so that's a goal we're working toward.”

Fremont (Matt Berg): *Ansley Giesselmann, jr.; “We are returning our top player from last season, however we also lost a lot of experience to graduation. So the early part of the season will be spent getting some girls varsity experience, hoping they can peak at the end of the season.”

Grand Island (Jeremiah Slough): Katie Lofing, so. “We are a very inexperienced team that will be looking for internal improvements throughout the season. This is a very important year for the development of our young athletes and to share our passion with the senior newcomers to the sport of golf.”

Gretna (Mark Jones): Carleigh Reoh, sr.; Kenna Mikos, sr. “A solid group of seniors surrounds our returning state qualifiers as we attempt to make the state field again this year.”

Kearney (Carrie Johnson): *Olivia James, jr.; *Addison Peterson, sr.; *Morgan Dowhy, sr.; *Kaylie White, jr.; *Lauren Lydiatt, so. “We are looking very competitive in Class A girls golf. We have 12 returning players and three incoming freshmen. Our goals are to consistently have medalists at each event, placie in the top two in districts and return to state.”

Lincoln East (Brian Bullington/Leigh Uhing): *Elly Honnens, sr.; *Hailey Bayne, sr.; *Isabella Elgert, jr. “We look to improve on our second-place finish last year at state.”

Lincoln High (Larry Elwood): Silvia Foss, jr.; Faith Gottula, jr.; Addie Holz, jr.; Phoebe Pierson, so. “Great group of upperclassmen, looking to improve throughout the season.”

Lincoln North Star (Scott Friesen): *Korynne Boutin, sr.; Madeline Mason, sr.; Victoria Kissima, sr.; Aubrey Winter, jr. “We have four veteran golfers returning, led by Korynne, who qualified for state last season. A good group of freshmen and sophomores will compete for our final varsity spots.”

Lincoln Northeast (Brett Davis): Kenzie Pike, sr.; Ella Steffens, sr. “Kenzie and Ella just missed out on opportunities of competing at state the last two years. We will be able to roster a full team this season with two returning juniors. We look forward to competing and representing Northeast on the golf course.”

Lincoln Southwest (Jonas Christensen): *Lauryn Ball, sr.; *Julia Hyten, sr.; *Eden Larson, so. “I like the progress the girls made over the summer. Competitiveness has been high in qualifying for the fifth varsity spot. We have several seniors pushing to compete in that position and it will most likely be a rotating spot. We have our sights set on winning our third state championship in a row.”

Millard North (Eric Welte): *Cali Wisdom, sr. “Youngest and most inexperienced team I've ever coaches. Cali returns and is one of the best in Class A. We have a 19 year streak of qualifying for state. It definitely will be a challenge to qualify this year. We have a group of five freshmen who have a chance to be good. pause.”

Millard South (Greg Geary): Anna Clements, so. “It will be a rebuilding year after losing four of our varsity lineup from last year. I love the work ethic of this team and we are excited to see how some of these new players develop throughout the season.”

Omaha Central (Brent Larson): Carina Hernandez, jr.; Erin Nelson, jr.; Katie Besancon, so.; Delaney Reiss, sr. “Central returns a strong crew who have experience in competition. This year we are looking to continue our work and contend in each of our tournaments.”

Omaha Marian (Robert Davis): *Madison Murnan, jr.; *Tori Schenkelberg, sr.; Madison Terranova, sr. “We have three varsity golfers, including one of the best in Class A in Madison Murnan. She was one of the very few golfers to beat Nicole Kolbas last year, shooting a 69 to win the Pius X Shootout at Woodland Hills. Marian has our strongest incoming freshman class in the past 10 years. Three freshmen are likely to see a lot of varsity play. That should make for a wide and volatile scoring range for this team. Our ceiling for 2023 is unclear, but the future looks bright.”

Omaha South (Kevin Kennedy): “This year I have all newbies out for golf. All the girls playing this year have never played or been exposed to golf.”

Omaha Westside (Jered Hellman): *Carly Bea Brown, sr.; *Madeline Schlegel, sr.; *Ava Robino, sr.; *Sarah Weiss, sr.; *Kylee Buscher, sr. “With some fresh faces (including Gretna transfer Addison Benge) and with seven seniors, we look to build on our state tournament team from last season and compete for metro and district titles.”

Papillion-La Vista (Kayla Bahle): Audra Demory, jr.; Morgan Neu, jr. “We have a young team as we have only two returning varsity players. We're looking forward to strengthening our team throughout the. Season.

Papillion-La Vista South (Pete Goecke): *Megan Sianez, sr.; *Ellen McCann, sr.; *Layney Burger, sr.; Katie Zahnow, sr. “We are excited about the year. Our youth is progressing nicely so we should be very competitive by the end of the season.”

Ralston/Omaha Mercy (Wes Kosch): *Addy Powers, jr.; *Molly Pensick, sr. “This is a pretty motivated crew that wants to try to get a team to state to the state tournament again. We finished third in a couple events last year and I think this team wants to change that by starting to win some events. Having some of our underclassmen step up and start helping with the varsity level immediately will be needed. Hopefully we can get a dedicated group of kids to state this season again.”

CLASS B

Adams Central (Rod Hartman): *Peyton Hartman, so.; *Sidney O’Dey, sr.; *Jersie Diecker, jr.; *Hanna Kull, jr. “We returning four state qualifiers, including two medalists, with one transfer from Hastings (Kendall Consbruck) who was also a qualifier from a year ago. There's a lot of experience coming back and should be looking at a return to the state tournament.”

Alliance (Berlyn Clear): *Emily McCune, jr.; Kayel Lambert, jr. “We have two returning starters from last season. We are looking to have around 12 girls out so we will be able to field both varsity and JV teams. I'm excited to see our girls grow over the summer and be ready to compete in the fall.”

Beatrice (Dick Stuart): *Kiera Paquette, sr.; *Maddie Nielsen, sr.; *Aubrie Simmons, jr.; *Monet Baehr, jr.; *Paige Southwick, sr.

Bennington (Ben Deines): *Kennedy Anderson, sr.; *Savannah McFalls, sr. “Two returning state qualifiers from last year's team that finished fourth in the Class B state tournament. We will be looking for some newcomers to fill the roles of the three seniors we lost from last year's team. Our goal is to make it back and compete at the state tournament.”

Columbus Lakeview (Drew Ahlers): Ali Mueller, jr.; Tatiana Henke, so. “We are young. One junior, four sophomores, one freshman.”

Crete (Julie Foster): “Our team will return two golfers and have two golfers who have golfed with their families.”

Elkhorn (Ben Meyer): Annabelle Bang, so.; Ruby Lamski, so. “A great group of girls. A lot of unknowns early this year. Will seek continuous improvement throughout the year.

Elkhorn North (Calvin Thompson): *Julia Karmazin, sr.; *Emma Hartnett, sr.; *Sharlan Skrupa, *Shea Meridith, sr. “Having loads of experience and a lot of families that make golf a priority for a number of years, along with an individual (Creighton pledge Karmazin) that has made a splash on both the girls and women's golf scenes this summer, should help us be competitive each time we tee it up.”

Grand Island Northwest (Peyton Traudt): none. “We are a younger team but have experience. We need to capitalize on every practice to continue to grow and improve. We will have a new varsity team this year giving the girls a chance to fill those spots is great. We are ready to compete and continue building the Northwest girls golf culture.

Hastings (Anna Cafferty): *Alayna Stephenson, sr. “We have a small team after four seniors graduated last year and a couple others moving schools, but Elena and Payton are good athletes and great students to help rebuild this program. We are just looking to improve as a team as the year progresses.”

McCook (Carol Brown): Laney Peters, so.; Haley Beideck, jr.; Natalie Ruggles, jr. “We are young, but hard-working.”

Nebraska City (Scott Kinnison): *Grace McNeely, sr.; *Isabelle Johnson, jr. “ We have two experienced players at the top of our lineup. We will need to get consistency from our numbers 3-5 positions in order to contend for team awards.”

Omaha Gross (Wayne Wilson): Makenzie Hughes, sr.; Mackenzie Serow, jr. “We have a good blend of returning players and a couple promising newcomers.”

Omaha Skutt (Amanda Willms): None listed. “There's some learning to do, but we have a shot to make a run at districts to get us to state.”

Scottsbluff (Brock Ehler): *Nielli Heinold, sr.; Caitlyn Lewis, sr. “We graduated four seniors so the team will look a lot different this year, but we have several girls ready to step up who had a very successful JV season last year.”

Seward (Jim Placke): Taylor Hostert, sr.; Maryn Johnson, sr.; Jena Eberspacher, Bryn Christensen, Izzie Peetz. “We have five girls coming back who played at the varsity level last year. We hope that this experience and another summer of golf for them will make us a team that shows a lot of improvement from last year.”

Sidney (Tyler Shaw): Claire Jordan, jr.; Jordan DeNovellis, jr.; Kaydie Whatley, so. “We graduated our only state qualifier. We return three athletes that competed in the districts last year. We have four first time golfers and two returners who will compete for varsity time.”

York (Josh Miller): *Milan Babcock, jr.; McKinlee Legg, sr. “We return three players who have varsity experience from 2022. We have one of the biggest golf teams we have had in years, so hopefully depth will play a key role. There are a couple freshmen who will challenge for varsity positions so we may end up being a fairly young team in 2023.”

OMAHA AREA

Arlington (Cailyn Johnson): “This team is very receptive to learning and improve.”

Ashland-Greenwood (Dan Vahle): “We have nine golfers, which is the most in recent years. We don't return a lot of experience but the girls have been working hard to improve. I am looking forward to seeing who steps up and emerges as our top five by the end of the season.”

Elmwood-Murdock (Curt Backemeyer): Madi Lambert, sr.; Jacie Fleischman, sr.; Rose Offner, jr.; Isabelle Halferty, jr.; Hannah Petersen, so. “We have great numbers again this year, which will really help our death. With some girls with returning experience, we expect to improve on our individual and team scores from last year.”

Omaha Roncalli (Don Jensen): Lily McGuire, sr.; Victoria Bilotta, jr. “Individuals have good experience but need more members to compete in the team aspect.”

Platteview (Jim Jennings): *Avery Dill, sr.; Mara Snodgrass, sr.; Elizabeth Welsh, sr.; Sabryna Johnson, sr. “Improved and experienced.”​