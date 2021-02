Nebraska high school girls state basketball pairings, schedule

LINCOLN — The first-ever five-day Nebraska high school state basketball tournament opens Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena with Class B first-round games.

Top-seeded Norris will play Bennington at 9 a.m., followed by York-Omaha Skutt at 11:15. The remaining Class B games are on Wednesday, with Elkhorn North-Omaha Gross and Crete-Scottsbluff. Scottsbluff’s game was placed for travel considerations.

Other top seeds are Lincoln Pius X in A, Grand Island Central Catholic in C-1, Crofton in C-2, Pleasanton in D-1 and Humphrey St. Francis in D-2.

Pinnacle Bank Arena will be used for all championship-bracket games save for the first-round games in Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 that will be played Wednesday in high school gyms.

Because of the pandemic, tickets must be purchased online through GoFan and redeemed on a mobile device. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets are good for one game only, except for the two-game sessions on Saturday.

Ticket prices are $7 for adults, $5 for students. An all-day pass, good only at PBA on Tuesday-Friday, will be $25.