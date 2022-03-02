 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament schedule

Below is the schedule for the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament.

* * *

CLASS A

Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

1:30: Millard South (26-0) vs. Bellevue West (18-6)

3:15: Omaha Central (24-3) vs. Lincoln SW (19-5)

6: Fremont (22-2) vs. Lincoln Pius X (19-6)

7:45: Lincoln High (21-2) vs. Bellevue East (19-6)

Wednesday: Semifinals at PBA, 6 and 7:45. Friday, March 11: Final at PBA, 6 p.m.

CLASS B

Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

9 a.m.: Elkhorn North (23-1) vs. Waverly (12-11)

10:45: Norris (20-4) vs. York (21-4)

Tuesday at Devaney Center

6 p.m.: Omaha Skutt (24-1) vs. Blair (18-6)

7:45: Adams Central (22-3) vs. Beatrice (16-5)

Thursday, March 10: Semifinals at PBA, 1:30 and 3:15. Saturday, March 12: Final at PBA, 1 p.m.

CLASS C-1

Monday at Devaney Center

9 a.m.: Lincoln Lutheran (22-3) vs. BRLD (19-6)

10:45: Broken Bow (22-4) vs. Gothenburg (18-7)

1:30 p.m.: North Bend (24-2) vs. Malcolm (20-6)

3:15: Grand Island CC (20-5) vs. St. Paul (21-4)

Wednesday: Semifinals at PBA, 9 and 10:45. Friday, March 11: Final, 11 a.m.

CLASS C-2

Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast

1:30: Hastings SC (23-2) vs. Elkhorn Valley (22-4)

3:15: Crofton (22-4) vs. Ponca (24-1)

6: West Point GACC (25-1) vs. Oakland-Craig (18-7)

7:45: Bridgeport (24-1) vs. Sutton (22-4)

Thursday, March 10: Semifinals at Devaney, 1:30 and 3:15. Saturday, March 12: Final at PBA, 4 p.m.

CLASS D-1

Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest

9 a.m.: Elmwood-Murdock (23-3) vs. Hartington CC (13-15)

10:45: Shelton (25-1) vs. Niobrara/Verdigre (18-8)

1:30: Fremont Bergan (18-6) vs. BDS (23-4)

3:15: Humphrey/LHF (19-6) vs. Nebraska Christian (20-5)

Thursday, March 10: Semifinals at Devaney, 9 and 10:45. Saturday, March 12: Final at PBA, 9 a.m.

CLASS D-2

Monday at Lincoln Northeast

9 a.m.: Falls City SH (24-3) vs. Wynot (15-10)

10:45: Anselmo-Merna (19-6) vs. Sterling (19-6)

Monday at Lincoln North Star

6: Humphrey SF (23-3) vs. Diller-Odell (16-7)

7:45: O’Neill SM (19-6) vs. Crawford (20-4)

Wednesday: Semifinals at Devaney, 6 and 7:45. Friday, March 11: Final, March 11: 8 p.m.​

