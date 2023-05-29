Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nebraska’s girls need a parade.

They should celebrate, for the first time since 2012, coming out on top against Iowa in our annual comparison of the best marks from state meets.

And who else but Lademi Davies (although she didn't run a relay) would be a fitting choice to take the baton.

After all, the four-gold medalist from Omaha Westside was a drum major for the Warriors’ marching band.

Davies, who plans to major in the oboe at the University of Texas (and walk-on for track), accounted for three of Nebraska’s six wins in a 7-5 decision over the Hawkeye State. She had the faster time in the 100 and 200 and the best long jump. She also won the triple jump, an event the relay-heavy Hawkeye State doesn’t have.

Iowa took the boys comparison 8-6, but that’s the closest Nebraska has been since a 7-7 tie in 2019.

And overall, combining the 26 boys and girls events, this year was a 13-13 tie.

Nebraska hadn’t done that well since a 16-10 win in 2013.

Other girls winners from Nebraska were Omaha Burke in the 400 relay, Lincoln East in the 3,200 relay, Sage Burbach of Norris in the shot and EJ Brown of Elkhorn South in the high jump.

Maddie Olson of Sheldon tied Brown’s 5-9, but needed two more attempts than the Storm sophomore.

Omaha Creighton Prep’s Jack Gillogly gave Nebraska’s boys hald of their wins with his 100 and 200 golds and running on the Junior Jays 400 relay.

Papillion-La Vista’s Jesse Malone in the 110 high hurdles, Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South in the discus and Jaylen Lloyd of Westside in the long jump were Nebraska’s other winners.

As always, I invoke the words of former colleague Kevin White, who started this just-for-fun exercise in 2006:

"We state this every year, partly because the one time we don't it seems guaranteed people will come out of the woodwork citing the unfairness of the comparison. So here we go: We've never claimed this to be a scientific endeavor.

"Since the events are held 140 miles apart on the same weekend, we enjoy comparing the top marks from each state. There are many factors preventing this from being a completely accurate assessment, including wind and other weather variables, track surface, tightness of the competition and amount of rest time between events. (Iowa runs its meet in three days, while Nebraska takes two.)"

Iowa does have the advantage of running on the elite surface at Drake Stadium. Burke Stadium’s surface is to be replaced after the 2024 meet.

Hope the new one will have some fast times in it.

Results

BOYS (IOWA 8, NEBRASKA 6)

100: N, Jack Gillogly, Omaha Creighton Prep, 10.43; I, Miles Thompson, Cedar Rapids Washington, 10.46

200: N, Gillogly, 20.99; I, Thompson, 21.02

400: I, Jackson Belding, Ankeny, 47.94; N, Braxton Smith, Waverly, 48.07

800: I, Gabe Nash, Sioux City North, 1:52.34; N, Braden Lofquest, Gretna, 1:53.30

1,600: I, Jackson Heidesch, West Des Moines Dowling, 4:07.18; N, Jack Witte, Millard West, 4:14.37

3,200: I, Heidesch, 9:06.86; N, Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 9:07.73

110 hurdles: N, Jesse Malone, Papillion-La Vista, 14.05; I, Grayson Hartman, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 14.16

400 relay: N, Omaha Creighton Prep (TJ Nissen, Andrew Jones, Myles Jackson, Jack Gillogly), 41.26; I, Iowa City West, 41.89

1,600 relay: I, Johnston, 3:15.26; N, Waverly (Braxton Smith, Daniel Kasparek, Drew Moser, AJ Heffelfinger), 3:22.07

3,200 relay: I, Iowa City, 7:37.66; N, Omaha Skutt (Jack Wade, Tommy Rice, McCoy Haussler, Alex Rice), 7:49.18

Shot: I, Spencer Kessel, Louisa-Muscatine, 64-1¼; N, Sam Cappos, Lincoln East, 63-9¾

Discus: N, Caiden Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 195-2; I, Duke Faley, Dubuque Wahlert, 195-1.

High jump: I, TJ Jackson, Linn-Mar, 6-11; N, Jackson Kessler, Lincoln Pius X, 6-8

Long jump: N, Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 23-2¼; I, Abu Sama, Southeast Polk, 22-11

GIRLS (NEBRASKA 7, IOWA 5)

100: N, Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, 11.71; I, Jaidyn Sellers, Panorama, 12.06

200: N, Davies, 24.34; Elliana Harris, Sioux City East, 24.60

400: I, Claire Farrell, Norwalk, 55.62; N, Alonna Depalma, Waverly, 56.38

800: I, Keelee Leitzen, Dubuque Hempstead, 2:11.46; Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 2:11.57

100 hurdles: I, Ali Frandsen, Ames, 14.10; N, Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 14.78

400 relay: N, Omaha Burke (Alexis Carbonell-Smith, Zakeirah Johnson, Makayla Thompson, Aaliyah Franklin), 47.82; I, West Des Moines Dowling, 48.01

1,600 relay: I, Ames, 3:49.49; N, Waverly (Joslyn Rice, Emma Steffensen, Millie Waldo, Alonna Depalma), 3:56.89

3,200 relay: N, Lincoln East (Mia Murray, Jordyn Wissing, Peyton Svehla, Berlyn Schutz), 9:13.08; I, Ankeny, 9:17.69

Shot: N, Sage Burbach, Norris, 44-8¾; I, Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan, 44-¾

Discus: I, Reese Goodlet, Pleasant Valley, 146-7; Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 145-2

High jump: N, EJ Brown, Elkhorn South, 5-9 (first attempt); I, Maddie Olson, Sheldon, 5-9 (third attempt)

Long jump: N, Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, 19-9¾; I, Shay Sinnard, Carroll, 18-7¾

