Nebraska’s girls need a parade.
They should celebrate, for the first time since 2012, coming out on top against Iowa in our annual comparison of the best marks from state meets.
And who else but Lademi Davies (although she didn't run a relay) would be a fitting choice to take the baton.
After all, the four-gold medalist from Omaha Westside was a drum major for the Warriors’ marching band.
Davies, who plans to major in the oboe at the University of Texas (and walk-on for track), accounted for three of Nebraska’s six wins in a 7-5 decision over the Hawkeye State. She had the faster time in the 100 and 200 and the best long jump. She also won the triple jump, an event the relay-heavy Hawkeye State doesn’t have.
Iowa took the boys comparison 8-6, but that’s the closest Nebraska has been since a 7-7 tie in 2019.
And overall, combining the 26 boys and girls events, this year was a 13-13 tie.
Nebraska hadn’t done that well since a 16-10 win in 2013.
Other girls winners from Nebraska were Omaha Burke in the 400 relay, Lincoln East in the 3,200 relay, Sage Burbach of Norris in the shot and EJ Brown of Elkhorn South in the high jump.
Maddie Olson of Sheldon tied Brown’s 5-9, but needed two more attempts than the Storm sophomore.
Omaha Creighton Prep’s Jack Gillogly gave Nebraska’s boys hald of their wins with his 100 and 200 golds and running on the Junior Jays 400 relay.
Papillion-La Vista’s Jesse Malone in the 110 high hurdles, Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South in the discus and Jaylen Lloyd of Westside in the long jump were Nebraska’s other winners.
As always, I invoke the words of former colleague Kevin White, who started this just-for-fun exercise in 2006:
"We state this every year, partly because the one time we don't it seems guaranteed people will come out of the woodwork citing the unfairness of the comparison. So here we go: We've never claimed this to be a scientific endeavor.
"Since the events are held 140 miles apart on the same weekend, we enjoy comparing the top marks from each state. There are many factors preventing this from being a completely accurate assessment, including wind and other weather variables, track surface, tightness of the competition and amount of rest time between events. (Iowa runs its meet in three days, while Nebraska takes two.)"
Iowa does have the advantage of running on the elite surface at Drake Stadium. Burke Stadium’s surface is to be replaced after the 2024 meet.
Hope the new one will have some fast times in it.
Results BOYS (IOWA 8, NEBRASKA 6) 100: N, Jack Gillogly, Omaha Creighton Prep, 10.43; I, Miles Thompson, Cedar Rapids Washington, 10.46 200: N, Gillogly, 20.99; I, Thompson, 21.02 400: I, Jackson Belding, Ankeny, 47.94; N, Braxton Smith, Waverly, 48.07 800: I, Gabe Nash, Sioux City North, 1:52.34; N, Braden Lofquest, Gretna, 1:53.30 1,600: I, Jackson Heidesch, West Des Moines Dowling, 4:07.18; N, Jack Witte, Millard West, 4:14.37 3,200: I, Heidesch, 9:06.86; N, Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 9:07.73 110 hurdles: N, Jesse Malone, Papillion-La Vista, 14.05; I, Grayson Hartman, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 14.16 400 relay: N, Omaha Creighton Prep (TJ Nissen, Andrew Jones, Myles Jackson, Jack Gillogly), 41.26; I, Iowa City West, 41.89 1,600 relay: I, Johnston, 3:15.26; N, Waverly (Braxton Smith, Daniel Kasparek, Drew Moser, AJ Heffelfinger), 3:22.07 3,200 relay: I, Iowa City, 7:37.66; N, Omaha Skutt (Jack Wade, Tommy Rice, McCoy Haussler, Alex Rice), 7:49.18 Shot: I, Spencer Kessel, Louisa-Muscatine, 64-1¼; N, Sam Cappos, Lincoln East, 63-9¾ Discus: N, Caiden Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 195-2; I, Duke Faley, Dubuque Wahlert, 195-1. High jump: I, TJ Jackson, Linn-Mar, 6-11; N, Jackson Kessler, Lincoln Pius X, 6-8 Long jump: N, Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 23-2¼; I, Abu Sama, Southeast Polk, 22-11 GIRLS (NEBRASKA 7, IOWA 5) 100: N, Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, 11.71; I, Jaidyn Sellers, Panorama, 12.06 200: N, Davies, 24.34; Elliana Harris, Sioux City East, 24.60 400: I, Claire Farrell, Norwalk, 55.62; N, Alonna Depalma, Waverly, 56.38 800: I, Keelee Leitzen, Dubuque Hempstead, 2:11.46; Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 2:11.57 100 hurdles: I, Ali Frandsen, Ames, 14.10; N, Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 14.78 400 relay: N, Omaha Burke (Alexis Carbonell-Smith, Zakeirah Johnson, Makayla Thompson, Aaliyah Franklin), 47.82; I, West Des Moines Dowling, 48.01 1,600 relay: I, Ames, 3:49.49; N, Waverly (Joslyn Rice, Emma Steffensen, Millie Waldo, Alonna Depalma), 3:56.89 3,200 relay: N, Lincoln East (Mia Murray, Jordyn Wissing, Peyton Svehla, Berlyn Schutz), 9:13.08; I, Ankeny, 9:17.69 Shot: N, Sage Burbach, Norris, 44-8¾; I, Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan, 44-¾ Discus: I, Reese Goodlet, Pleasant Valley, 146-7; Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 145-2 High jump: N, EJ Brown, Elkhorn South, 5-9 (first attempt); I, Maddie Olson, Sheldon, 5-9 (third attempt) Long jump: N, Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, 19-9¾; I, Shay Sinnard, Carroll, 18-7¾
Watch the exciting finish as the Vikings secured their spot in the history books!
Check out the Lincoln East senior run a 2:11.57 to enter the all-time World-Herald records off her title run!
Norris' Ellie Thomas in the 800
Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 2
Elkhorn South's EJ Brown attempts a state record in the high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Jamarion Dortch competes in the long jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg's Kade Cox competes in pole vault on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Elle Heckenlively prepares to competes in high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Christian's Evyn Shafer competes in triple jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials set the bar so Elkhorn South's EJ Brown can attempt a state record in the high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's EJ Brown prepares to compete in the high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd competes in the long jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln North Star's Claire Hellbusch competes in high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Keyara Caspar competes in triple jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Landon Scott competes in pole vault on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd competes in the long jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans congratulate Kearney's Brooke Barth after she competed in high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Elle Heckenlively competes in high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Ellie Thomas celebrates winning during the Class B girls 800m NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Ellie Thomas, left, hugs celebrates Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden after Thomas won the Class B girls 800m during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair's Nolan Slominski lays in the grass after winning the Class B boys 800m during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair's Nolan Slominski celebrates winning the Class B boys 800m during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Gillogly extends his arms as he crosses the finish line after winning the Class A boys 4x100m run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday. Omaha Creighton Prep's time of 41.40 is the new meet and state record.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Berlyn Schutz smiles after winning the Class A girls 800 meter run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd runs during the Class A boys 100 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd runs during the Class A boys 100 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Gillogly, right, hugs Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd after winning the Class A boys 100 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday. Lloyd, a Nebraska football commit, was the winner in 2022.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Gillogly smiles after winning the Class A boys 100 meter dash at during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion LaVista-South's Katie Shafer, left, crosses the finish line during the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion LaVista-South's Katie Shafer raises her hand after winning the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion LaVista-South's Katie Shafer celebrates after winning the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion LaVista-South's Katie Shafer smiles after winning the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers runs during the Class A girls 1600 meter run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Berlyn Schutz reacts to winning the Class A girls 1600 meter run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Berlyn Schutz smiles after winning the Class A girls 1600 meter run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans in the stands watch the Class A boys 1600 meter run during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Braden Lofquest runs the class A 800 meters during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Sidney's Payton Schrotberger, Beatrice's Avery Barnard, and Aurora's Jayke Krueger finish the class B 4x100 relay during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Emma Rauch-Word, and Lincoln Northeast's Laney Songster cross the finish line for the class A 100 meter hurdles during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday. Songster finished second, Rauch-Word, third.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Chadron's Xander Provance celebrates winning the class B 110 meter hurdles during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Chadron's Xander Provance celebrates winning the class B 110 meter hurdles during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson, left, winces in pain as she injures herself in the class B 100 meter dash during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies wins the class A 100 meter dash during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Columbus Lakeview's Landon Ternus, McCook's Lucas Gomez-Wilson, Platteview's Jared Kuhl, Blair's Ethan Baessler, and Waverly's Grant Schere run the class B 100 meter dash during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair's Ethan Baessler celebrates winning the class B 100 meter dash during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Katharine Beachler competes in the shot put during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Katharine Beachler prepares for her attempt in the shot put during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Chloe Ahrens celebrates her win in the class B 100 meter hurdles during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies crosses the finish line during the Class A girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday. This win was Davies' fourth gold medal of the championships.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Gillogly holds up two fingers after winning the Class A boys 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
The crowd cheers for Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies when she became a four-time gold medalist after winning the Class A girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's anchor Kate Campos smiles as she starts the final lap of the Class A girls 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's anchor Christian Lanphier celebrates winning the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Bobby Joseph runs with the baton during the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Andrew Jones runs with the baton during the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Relay athletes run towards their teammates during the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Mathieu Domkpo runs with the baton during the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Daniel Kasparek, left, celebrates with his teammate Drew Moser, right, after winning the Class B boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's anchor AJ Heffelfinger celebrates after winning the Class B boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's anchor AJ Heffelfinger runs with the baton during the Class B boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's, from left to right, Vivian Dalton, Natalie Prichard, Kate Campos and Molly Chapman smile after winning the Class A girls 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's anchor Kate Campos runs with the baton during the Class A girls 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Runners wait for Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson as she walks to the finish line of the Class B girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson is greeted by the other runners at the finish line of the Class B girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson dabs as she reaches the finish line of the Class B girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Alonna Depalma runs during the Class B girls 400 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday. Depalma set a state record with a time of 56.38.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's anchor Christian Lanphier, left, celebrates with Andrew Jones, right, after winning the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Northwest's Mikaiya Rodgers rests after running in the Class A girls 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kacey Porter wears gold ribbons in her hair as she prepares to run the Class A girls 4x100 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 4
Gordon-Rushville's McKinley Grover prepares for her attempt in the shot put at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Brady's Dillon Miller celebrates his first-place finish in the Class D 100-meter dash at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis's Gunnar Hadley, left, hugs Sterling's Andrew Harms after they competed Class D 110 meter hurdles at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wakefield's Jordan Metzler reacts to her finish for the Class C 800 meter run at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wakefield's Jordan Metzler crosses the finish line for the Class C 800 meter run at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson finishes ahead of the pack in the Class C 800 meter run at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Kaitlyn Emanuel competes in the finals of shot put at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo Neumann's Jill Johnson competes in the finals of shot put at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lebo celebrates his finish ahead of Tri County's Carter Siems in the Class C 800 run at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney, left, and Arapahoe's Will Cacy finish the Class D 400 meters at state track on Saturday. Cacy was first, Zelasney, second.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Story Rasby celebrates her win in the Class C 400 meters at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Freeman's Evan Ault adjusts his glasses before the start of the Class C 4x100 relay at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arthur County's Lance Vasa, left, and Riverside's Carson Bloom finish the Class D 4x100 relay at state track on Saturday. According to the 2020 census, Arthur County has a population of 434 people. So roughly, 1% of the population of Arthur County participated in the relay.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arthur County's Lance Vasa, left, and Riverside's Carson Bloom finish the Class D 4x100 relay at state track on Saturday. According to the 2020 census, Arthur County has a population of 434 people. So roughly, 1% of the population of Arthur County participated in the relay.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Plainview's Kyler Mosel, right, and Jordan Mosel, left, celebrate after the Class D 1600 meter run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Fayth Winkelman competes during the Class D girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson/Leigh's Chloe Hanel, front, reacts as Bishop Neumann's Kinslee Bosak, back, celebrates winning the winner of the Class C girls 300 meter hurdles at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Summerland's Hadley Cheatum, left, and Bishop Neumann's Kinslee Bosak, right, compete during the Class C girls 300 meter hurdles at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker rests after winning the Class C boys 1600 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker kisses his necklace after winning the Class C boys 1600 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker competes during the Class C boys 1600 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens reacts after the Class C 1600 meter run during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens, right, passes MIlford's Lilly Kenning, left, during the Class C 1600 meter run during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
MIlford's Lilly Kenning competes during the Class C 1600 meter run during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Class C boys 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Flags represent the records broken at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
