Nebraska high school girls wrestling's long journey continues with districts

After wrestling boys for most of her freshman year, Rasmussen is glad that there is a level playing field this season.

“There’s something about getting your butt handed to you every weekend that will get you discouraged,” she said.

Rasmussen wrestled in last year’s girls state tournament, an event put on by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, and finished fourth in her bracket. Her points put the Cardinals into the District 1 field, along with five other ranked teams.

She’s the poster child for sanctioning. Rasmussen runs track and plays softball, but wrestling is a clear No. 1.

“I don’t know what I’d do without it, to be honest,” she said.

Girls like Rasmussen around the state have embraced wrestling this season. So much so that the number of districts doubled.

Ron Higdon, assistant director of the Nebraska School Activities Association, said his organization was anticipating 40 to 50 schools participating in the postseason. This weekend, there will be 98.