Nebraska high school girls wrestling's long journey continues with districts

For as far as girls wrestling has come, what’s another 500 miles?
A near border-to-border trip for Chadron was on tap, with the No. 13 Cardinals making the trek across the state to Nebraska City for the District 1 tournament beginning Friday.
“We just want to show people that we have some good wrestling in western Nebraska, that we’ll compete,” Chadron coach Jamie Slingsby said.
Slingsby said the team of five girls and a few coaches packed up a bus and headed east on Thursday morning. A practice at UNK was the only planned pit stop on their way to the first postseason in state history.
The two-day district tournaments at four locations around the state are another milestone in the inaugural season of sanctioned high school girls wrestling in Nebraska. It's one the Cardinals are excited to be a part of.
“I’ll treat it like it’s another tournament,” sophomore Fia Rasmussen said, “but obviously it means more.”
Rasmussen (17-2) is one of three ranked Cardinals, moving up a spot to No. 9 at 132 pounds in this week’s NEWrestle rankings.
She’s joined by fellow sophomore Kenli Boeslager, the second-ranked 145-pounder in the state, and 25-1 freshman Taylee Williamson, ranked No. 5 at 107.
After wrestling boys for most of her freshman year, Rasmussen is glad that there is a level playing field this season.
“There’s something about getting your butt handed to you every weekend that will get you discouraged,” she said.
Rasmussen wrestled in last year’s girls state tournament, an event put on by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, and finished fourth in her bracket. Her points put the Cardinals into the District 1 field, along with five other ranked teams.
She’s the poster child for sanctioning. Rasmussen runs track and plays softball, but wrestling is a clear No. 1.
“I don’t know what I’d do without it, to be honest,” she said.
Girls like Rasmussen around the state have embraced wrestling this season. So much so that the number of districts doubled.
Ron Higdon, assistant director of the Nebraska School Activities Association, said his organization was anticipating 40 to 50 schools participating in the postseason. This weekend, there will be 98.
That popularity forced a change of postseason plans. District tournaments grew from two to four, with the top three at each weight qualifying for 12-girl brackets at the state tournament.
“I think it’s the right number,” Higdon said.
He believes girls wrestling is on track to have the same number of weight classes and state tournament qualifiers as the boys next year.
“I feel very confident that next year the numbers grow enough to justify bumping up from 12 to 14 (weights) and then from 12 to 16 (qualifiers),” Higdon said.
Slingsby, who coaches both the Chadron boys and girls teams, doesn’t see a halt in the momentum.
“I think it’s just going to continue to grow,” he said.
He’s been around the sport long enough to know there will be nerves this weekend. But just getting the chance to compete is already a win.
Not even a road trip of nearly 1,000 miles can spoil that.
“They’re ready to compete,” Slingsby said. “The mat size is the same, the girl across that mat weighs the same. They just have to go out and do the best they can do.”