Nebraska High School Senior Showcase ends soccer season

Two nights of soccer at Omaha Skutt over the weekend put the finishing touches on the high school season.

Four matches as part of the Nebraska High School Senior Showcase concluded Saturday with the Class A boys match, when Gretna’s Patrick Long scored a pair of goals and took home MVP honors in his team’s 4-3 shootout win.

Earlier in the evening, it was future Nebraska teammates Sarah Weber of Gretna and Briley Hill of Lincoln East, a pair of All-Nebraska first-team picks, each scoring as part of a 4-2 victory in the Class A girls match.

Class B matches were played Friday night, with a pair of All-Nebraska selections leading their teams to wins.

Lexington’s Junior Casillas had a hat trick in a 4-0 win in the boys contest to net MVP honors. Cece Behrens of Skutt and Ralston’s Carmen Dudley each tallied a pair of goals in their team's 4-2 win on the girls side. Casillas and Behrens were the captains of their respective Class B all-state teams.