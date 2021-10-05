 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school softball district final pairings for Classes B and C
SOFTBALL

  • Updated
The NSAA on Tuesday released the softball district final pairings for Classes B and C. Each will be a best-of-three series to determine which teams make it to the state tournament.

* * *

Class B

B-1 at Omaha Skutt

Friday, 2 p.m.

No. 1 Omaha Skutt vs. No. 16 O'Neill

B-2 at Hastings (Bill Smith Softball Complex)

Friday, noon

No. 2 Hastings vs. No. 15 Crete

B-3 at Bennington

Friday, noon

No. 3 Bennington vs. No. 14 Aurora

B-4 at Wahoo (Hackberry Park)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

No. 4 Wahoo vs. No. 13 Gering

B-5 at Grand Island Northwest (Veterans Complex)

Friday, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Grand Island Northwest vs. No. 12 Wayne

B-6 at Beatrice

Friday, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Beatrice vs. No. 11 Norris

B-7 at Scottsbluff

Time TBA

No. 7 Scottsbluff vs. No. 10 Omaha Gross

B-8 at Waverly

Time TBA

No. 8 Waverly vs. No. 9 Elkhorn

Class C

C-1 at Wahoo Neumann (Hackberry Park)

Friday, 11 a.m.

No. 1 Wahoo Neumann vs. No. 16 Polk County

C-2 at Hastings St. Cecilia (Bill Smith Softball Complex)

Friday, noon

No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia vs. No. 15 Fairbury

C-3 at West Point GACC

Friday, 10:30 a.m.

No. 3 West Point GACC vs. No. 14 Raymond Central

C-4 at Yutan

Saturday, 10 a.m.

No. 4 Yutan vs. No. 13 David City Aquinas

C-5 at Malcolm

Friday, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Malcolm vs. No. 12 Arlington

C-6 at Kearney Catholic (Patriot Park)

Friday, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Kearney Catholic vs. No. 11 Highway 91

C-7 at Freeman

Saturday, noon

No. 7 Freeman vs. No. 10 Gothenburg

C-8 at Cozad

Time TBA

No. 8 Cozad vs. No. 9 Auburn

