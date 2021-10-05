Nebraska high school softball district final pairings for Classes B and C

The NSAA on Tuesday released the softball district final pairings for Classes B and C. Each will be a best-of-three series to determine which teams make it to the state tournament.

* * *

Class B

B-1 at Omaha Skutt

Friday, 2 p.m.

No. 1 Omaha Skutt vs. No. 16 O'Neill

B-2 at Hastings (Bill Smith Softball Complex)

Friday, noon

No. 2 Hastings vs. No. 15 Crete

B-3 at Bennington

Friday, noon

No. 3 Bennington vs. No. 14 Aurora

B-4 at Wahoo (Hackberry Park)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

No. 4 Wahoo vs. No. 13 Gering

B-5 at Grand Island Northwest (Veterans Complex)

Friday, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Grand Island Northwest vs. No. 12 Wayne