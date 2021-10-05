Nebraska high school softball district final pairings for Classes B and C

The NSAA on Tuesday released the softball district final pairings for Classes B and C. Each will be a best-of-three series to determine which teams make it to the state tournament.
* * *
Class B
B-1 at Omaha Skutt
Friday, 2 p.m.
No. 1 Omaha Skutt vs. No. 16 O'Neill
B-2 at Hastings (Bill Smith Softball Complex)
Friday, noon
No. 2 Hastings vs. No. 15 Crete
B-3 at Bennington
Friday, noon
No. 3 Bennington vs. No. 14 Aurora
B-4 at Wahoo (Hackberry Park)
Saturday, 10 a.m.
No. 4 Wahoo vs. No. 13 Gering
B-5 at Grand Island Northwest (Veterans Complex)
Friday, 11 a.m.
No. 5 Grand Island Northwest vs. No. 12 Wayne
B-6 at Beatrice
Friday, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Beatrice vs. No. 11 Norris
B-7 at Scottsbluff
Time TBA
No. 7 Scottsbluff vs. No. 10 Omaha Gross
B-8 at Waverly
Time TBA
No. 8 Waverly vs. No. 9 Elkhorn
Class C
C-1 at Wahoo Neumann (Hackberry Park)
Friday, 11 a.m.
No. 1 Wahoo Neumann vs. No. 16 Polk County
C-2 at Hastings St. Cecilia (Bill Smith Softball Complex)
Friday, noon
No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia vs. No. 15 Fairbury
C-3 at West Point GACC
Friday, 10:30 a.m.
No. 3 West Point GACC vs. No. 14 Raymond Central
C-4 at Yutan
Saturday, 10 a.m.
No. 4 Yutan vs. No. 13 David City Aquinas
C-5 at Malcolm
Friday, 1 p.m.
No. 5 Malcolm vs. No. 12 Arlington
C-6 at Kearney Catholic (Patriot Park)
Friday, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Kearney Catholic vs. No. 11 Highway 91
C-7 at Freeman
Saturday, noon
No. 7 Freeman vs. No. 10 Gothenburg
C-8 at Cozad
Time TBA
No. 8 Cozad vs. No. 9 Auburn