Nebraska high school softball scores, Aug. 19
SOFTBALL

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Aug. 19.

* * *

DC West 6, Omaha Duchesne 3: Mae Zach hit two home runs and in her first two at-bats and Mady TenEych also had two home runs for the Falcons.

Ralston 6, DC West 0: Alex Johnson had two hits and drove in two runs, Madyson Rueth also had two RBIs and Chloe Wagner earned the win for the Rams.

Ralston 8, Omaha Duchesne 0: Lilly Elsasser had two RBIs and Alex Johnson drove in three and was the winning pitcher for the Rams.

Elkhorn South 11, Millard South 9: Olivia Jackson drove in four runs and Allie Cromer hit a three-run home run for the Storm.

Omaha Westside 14, Omaha Central 2: Ellie Bartsch-Bang hit two home runs, Kaidance Dumas added a home run and Kerrigan Wonder was the winning pitcher for the Warriors.

Also:

Aurora 15, Lexington 6

Blair 8, Wayne 3

Central City 10, Boone Central 3

Cozad 12, Hershey 0

David City Aquinas 22, Wilber-Clatonia 2

Elkhorn South 11, Millard South 9, 10 inn.

Fairbury 10-5, Lincoln Northeast 2-0

GICC 7, Columbus Lakeview 5

Gothenburg 14, McCook 6

Lincoln Pius X 7, Kearney 6, 9 inn.

Lincoln Southeast 10, Lincoln High 0

Malcolm 14, Auburn 13

Millard West 13, Papillion-La Vista South 5

Omaha Mercy 12, South Sioux City 1

Platteview 18, Syracuse 10

Wahoo Neumann 9, NEN 1

West Point GACC 4, Fort Calhoun 2​

