Nebraska high school softball scores, Aug. 19

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Aug. 19.
* * *
DC West 6, Omaha Duchesne 3: Mae Zach hit two home runs and in her first two at-bats and Mady TenEych also had two home runs for the Falcons.
Ralston 6, DC West 0: Alex Johnson had two hits and drove in two runs, Madyson Rueth also had two RBIs and Chloe Wagner earned the win for the Rams.
Ralston 8, Omaha Duchesne 0: Lilly Elsasser had two RBIs and Alex Johnson drove in three and was the winning pitcher for the Rams.
Elkhorn South 11, Millard South 9: Olivia Jackson drove in four runs and Allie Cromer hit a three-run home run for the Storm.
Omaha Westside 14, Omaha Central 2: Ellie Bartsch-Bang hit two home runs, Kaidance Dumas added a home run and Kerrigan Wonder was the winning pitcher for the Warriors.
Also:
Aurora 15, Lexington 6
Blair 8, Wayne 3
Central City 10, Boone Central 3
Cozad 12, Hershey 0
David City Aquinas 22, Wilber-Clatonia 2
Fairbury 10-5, Lincoln Northeast 2-0
GICC 7, Columbus Lakeview 5
Gothenburg 14, McCook 6
Lincoln Pius X 7, Kearney 6, 9 inn.
Lincoln Southeast 10, Lincoln High 0
Malcolm 14, Auburn 13
Millard West 13, Papillion-La Vista South 5
Omaha Mercy 12, South Sioux City 1
Platteview 18, Syracuse 10
Wahoo Neumann 9, NEN 1
West Point GACC 4, Fort Calhoun 2