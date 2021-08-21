Nebraska high school softball scores, Aug. 21

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Aug. 21.
* * *
Arlington 8, Highway 91 5: Hannah Stahlecker homered twice and drove in five runs.
DC West 9, Omaha Gross 8: Mady TenEichle and Alyssa Baker each had a double for the Falcons.
Omaha Gross 11, Omaha Westside 1: McKenna Buscher had two hits and drove in four runs, and Leia Groski drove in two for the Cougars.
Omaha Westside 12, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 0: Isabelle Fienhold hit a home run for the Warriors.
Ralston 9, Waverly 4: Chloe Wagner, Alex Johnson and Madyson Rueth each drove in two runs for the Rams in the championship game of the Cougar Classic.
Waverly 10, Omaha Gross 0: Malia Toms, Tatum Perry, Kaylie Dinson each had a home run for the Vikings.
Waverly 12, Omaha Westside 10: Alexis Sheppard had two hits and drove in the game-winning run for the Vikings.
Also:
Alliance 10, Lexington 9
Arlington 8, Pierce 0
Beatrice 5, GI Northwest 4
Bellevue West 6, Omaha Central 2
Bennington 10, Papillion-La Vista 4
Bennington 3, Lincoln North Star 2
Bennington 8, Gretna 6
CCV 14, Ord 2
Columbus Lakeview 12, Polk County 2
Columbus Lakeview 8, Weeping Water 7
David City Aquinas 9, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
FCEMF 7, Centennial 2
Fairbury 12, O'Neill 4
Fairbury 9, GICC 8
Falls City 10, Platteview 6
Falls City 13, Columbus Lakeview 10
Falls City 8, South Sioux City 2
Freeman 7, Raymond Central 3
GICC 11, O'Neill 1
Gothenburg 10, Chadron 7
Grand Island 3, Norfolk 2
Gretna 10, Elkhorn 5
Gretna 2, Millard North 1
Hastings 14, Beatrice 6
Hastings 15, Norris 6
Highway 91 13, Twin River 7
Highway 91 19, Ord 2
Lexington 7, Gothenburg 6
Lincoln North Star 9, Elkhorn South 7
Logan View/SS 16, Fort Calhoun 7
Milford 11, Wilber-Clatonia 2
Milford 7, Cass 1
Millard North 7, Elkhorn South 4
Millard North 9, Papillion-La Vista 3
Millard South 11, Bellevue East 5
Millard South 5, Lincoln East 4
Millard South 9, Blair 8
Millard West 6, Blair 2
Millard West 8, North Platte 7
Millard West 9, Omaha Burke 2
Nebraska City 11, Milford 1
Nebraska City 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1
Nebraska City 7, Cass 5
Norfolk 6, Grand Island 3
Norris 5, GI Northwest 2
North Bend 13, Schuyler 0
North Bend 14, West Point-Beemer 0
Omaha Burke 6, Bellevue East 3
Omaha Northwest 8, Omaha Central 5
Omaha Skutt 2, Omaha Marian 0
Papillion-La Vista 12, Lincoln North Star 2
Pierce 8, Ord 7
Platteview 13, South Sioux City 4
Polk County 8, South Sioux City 0
Ponca 10, CCV 4
Ponca 11, Pierce 2
Schuyler 18, West Point-Beemer 11
Scottsbluff 11, Gothenburg 0
Southern Valley/Alma 9, Lexington 4
Twin River 2, Ponca 1
Wahoo Neumann 12, Centennial 2
Wahoo Neumann 8, FCEMF 1
Wayne 12, Twin River 0
Wayne 17, CCV 5
Wayne 6, Arlington 1
Wilber-Clatonia 9, Cass 8
York 2, GICC 1
York 9, O'Neill 5
Yutan/Mead 13, North Bend 0
Yutan/Mead 16, West Point-Beemer 0
Yutan/Mead 18, Schuyler 2