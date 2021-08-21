Nebraska high school softball scores, Aug. 21

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Aug. 21.

* * *

Arlington 8, Highway 91 5: Hannah Stahlecker homered twice and drove in five runs.

DC West 9, Omaha Gross 8: Mady TenEichle and Alyssa Baker each had a double for the Falcons.

Omaha Gross 11, Omaha Westside 1: McKenna Buscher had two hits and drove in four runs, and Leia Groski drove in two for the Cougars.

Omaha Westside 12, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 0: Isabelle Fienhold hit a home run for the Warriors.

Ralston 9, Waverly 4: Chloe Wagner, Alex Johnson and Madyson Rueth each drove in two runs for the Rams in the championship game of the Cougar Classic.

Waverly 10, Omaha Gross 0: Malia Toms, Tatum Perry, Kaylie Dinson each had a home run for the Vikings.

Waverly 12, Omaha Westside 10: Alexis Sheppard had two hits and drove in the game-winning run for the Vikings.

Also:

Alliance 10, Lexington 9

Arlington 8, Pierce 0