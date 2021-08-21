 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school softball scores, Aug. 21
Nebraska high school softball scores, Aug. 21

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Aug. 21.

* * *

Arlington 8, Highway 91 5: Hannah Stahlecker homered twice and drove in five runs.

DC West 9, Omaha Gross 8: Mady TenEichle and Alyssa Baker each had a double for the Falcons.

Omaha Gross 11, Omaha Westside 1: McKenna Buscher had two hits and drove in four runs, and Leia Groski drove in two for the Cougars.

Omaha Westside 12, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 0: Isabelle Fienhold hit a home run for the Warriors.

Ralston 9, Waverly 4: Chloe Wagner, Alex Johnson and Madyson Rueth each drove in two runs for the Rams in the championship game of the Cougar Classic.

Waverly 10, Omaha Gross 0: Malia Toms, Tatum Perry, Kaylie Dinson each had a home run for the Vikings.

Waverly 12, Omaha Westside 10: Alexis Sheppard had two hits and drove in the game-winning run for the Vikings.

Also:

Alliance 10, Lexington 9

Arlington 8, Pierce 0

Beatrice 5, GI Northwest 4

Bellevue West 6, Omaha Central 2

Bennington 10, Papillion-La Vista 4

Bennington 3, Lincoln North Star 2

Bennington 8, Gretna 6

CCV 14, Ord 2

Columbus Lakeview 12, Polk County 2

Columbus Lakeview 8, Weeping Water 7

David City Aquinas 9, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

FCEMF 7, Centennial 2

Fairbury 12, O'Neill 4

Fairbury 9, GICC 8

Falls City 10, Platteview 6

Falls City 13, Columbus Lakeview 10

Falls City 8, South Sioux City 2

Freeman 7, Raymond Central 3

GICC 11, O'Neill 1

Gothenburg 10, Chadron 7

Grand Island 3, Norfolk 2

Gretna 10, Elkhorn 5

Gretna 2, Millard North 1

Hastings 14, Beatrice 6

Hastings 15, Norris 6

Highway 91 13, Twin River 7

Highway 91 19, Ord 2

Lexington 7, Gothenburg 6

Lincoln North Star 9, Elkhorn South 7

Logan View/SS 16, Fort Calhoun 7

Milford 11, Wilber-Clatonia 2

Milford 7, Cass 1

Millard North 7, Elkhorn South 4

Millard North 9, Papillion-La Vista 3

Millard South 11, Bellevue East 5

Millard South 5, Lincoln East 4

Millard South 9, Blair 8

Millard West 6, Blair 2

Millard West 8, North Platte 7

Millard West 9, Omaha Burke 2

Nebraska City 11, Milford 1

Nebraska City 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1

Nebraska City 7, Cass 5

Norfolk 6, Grand Island 3

Norris 5, GI Northwest 2

North Bend 13, Schuyler 0

North Bend 14, West Point-Beemer 0

Omaha Burke 6, Bellevue East 3

Omaha Northwest 8, Omaha Central 5

Omaha Skutt 2, Omaha Marian 0

Papillion-La Vista 12, Lincoln North Star 2

Pierce 8, Ord 7

Platteview 13, South Sioux City 4

Polk County 8, South Sioux City 0

Ponca 10, CCV 4

Ponca 11, Pierce 2

Schuyler 18, West Point-Beemer 11

Scottsbluff 11, Gothenburg 0

Southern Valley/Alma 9, Lexington 4

Twin River 2, Ponca 1

Wahoo Neumann 12, Centennial 2

Wahoo Neumann 8, FCEMF 1

Wayne 12, Twin River 0

Wayne 17, CCV 5

Wayne 6, Arlington 1

Wilber-Clatonia 9, Cass 8

York 2, GICC 1

York 9, O'Neill 5

Yutan/Mead 13, North Bend 0

Yutan/Mead 16, West Point-Beemer 0

Yutan/Mead 18, Schuyler 2​

