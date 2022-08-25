 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Nebraska high school softball scores, Aug. 25

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Aug. 25. 

* * *

Cass 7, Auburn 5

Elkhorn 12, DC West 1

Grand Island Northwest 13, Lexington 0

Gretna 6, Millard South 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 5, Central City 2

Lincoln East 7, Lincoln North Star 4

Millard North 6, Lincoln Southwest 3

North Platte 8, Omaha Skutt 0

Omaha Skutt 16, McCook 2

Omaha Westside 6, Columbus 5

Papillion-La Vista 5, Omaha Marian 2

Papillion-La Vista South 12, Omaha Burke 0

Polk County 8, Boone Central 4

St. Paul 20, Minden 0

Yutan/Mead 11, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0

