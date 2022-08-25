Nebraska high school softball scores, Aug. 25

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Aug. 25.
Grand Island Northwest 13, Lexington 0
Gretna 6, Millard South 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 5, Central City 2
Lincoln East 7, Lincoln North Star 4
Millard North 6, Lincoln Southwest 3
North Platte 8, Omaha Skutt 0
Omaha Westside 6, Columbus 5
Papillion-La Vista 5, Omaha Marian 2
Papillion-La Vista South 12, Omaha Burke 0
Polk County 8, Boone Central 4
Yutan/Mead 11, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0
