 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school softball scores, Aug. 26
0 comments
topical
SOFTBALL

Nebraska high school softball scores, Aug. 26

  • Updated
  • 0

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Aug. 26.

* * *

Adams Central 10, Ord 0

Bellevue East 12, Omaha Benson 0

Bellevue East 14, Omaha Northwest 0

Boone Central 23, Schuyler 2

Columbus 9, Omaha Westside 2

Cozad 2, Gothenburg 1

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 5, Arlington 2

Elkhorn 10, York 2

Fairbury 15, Ord 1

West Point GACC 8, Highway 91 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Central City 2

Lincoln Northeast 10, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Southwest 10, Millard North 4

North Platte 8, Omaha Gross 3

GI Northwest 11, Lexington 1

O'Neill 7, Ponca 3

Omaha Central 11, Omaha Bryan 3

Omaha Gross 12, McCook 2

Omaha Skutt 11, McCook 0

Omaha Skutt 11, North Platte 7

Polk County 5, Boone Central 3

Yutan/Mead 12, Logan View/SS 0​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert