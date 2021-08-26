Nebraska high school softball scores, Aug. 26

Below are the Nebraska high school softball scores from Aug. 26.
Adams Central 10, Ord 0
Bellevue East 12, Omaha Benson 0
Bellevue East 14, Omaha Northwest 0
Boone Central 23, Schuyler 2
Columbus 9, Omaha Westside 2
Cozad 2, Gothenburg 1
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 5, Arlington 2
Elkhorn 10, York 2
Fairbury 15, Ord 1
West Point GACC 8, Highway 91 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Central City 2
Lincoln Northeast 10, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Southwest 10, Millard North 4
North Platte 8, Omaha Gross 3
GI Northwest 11, Lexington 1
O'Neill 7, Ponca 3
Omaha Central 11, Omaha Bryan 3
Omaha Gross 12, McCook 2
Omaha Skutt 11, McCook 0
Omaha Skutt 11, North Platte 7